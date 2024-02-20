The best sneakers worn in the 2024 NBA All-Star Game

The 2024 NBA All-Star Weekend is in the books. While fans and commentators continue debating the weekend, the sneakers on display are unquestionable. Sneakerheads were treated to a mix of new colorways, kicks inspired by family, a few retros, and even first-edition debuts from some of the biggest stars in the NBA.

Players aren’t the only ones in the spotlight during this event; footwear companies always use the All-Star Game as a runway moment. Although on-court models may not enjoy the same level of popularity they once did, the basketball category remains a key segment for innovation and the debut of cutting-edge footwear technology. The All-Star Game is one event where all the attention is focused on a single game and the stars who make the sport what it is. And what shoes those stars have on their feet is just as important as which conference wins.

Here’s a look at some of the best shoes seen in Indianapolis.

Kevin Durant – Nike KD 4 ‘Galaxy’ and Nike KD 16 ‘All-Star’

The Nike KD 4 ‘Galaxy’ sneakers of Kevin Durant during the NBA All-Star Game on Feb. 18 at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis. Jesse D. Garrabrant/NBAE via Getty Images Kevin Durant in action during the 73rd NBA All-Star game in Indianapolis on Feb. 18. Fatih Aktas/Anadolu via Getty Images

Kevin Durant showed up to All-Star Weekend with a heralded retro and a fresh Nike KD 16 colorway to commemorate the weekend. The new Nike KD 16 “All-Star” is the ninth colorway for his latest signature model. However, the Nike KD 4 ‘Galaxy’ was the real star of the evening. Seeing Durant wearing the retro brought back memories of 2012 when he sported the shoe during the All-Star Game and won MVP honors.

Paolo Banchero – Air Jordan 38 Low PE

Paolo Banchero wore the Air Jordan 38 Low sneakers during the NBA All-Star Game on Feb. 18 at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis. Nathaniel S. Butler/NBAE via Getty Images Paolo Banchero of the Orlando Magic dunks the ball during the 2024 NBA All-Star Game at Gainbridge Fieldhouse on Feb. 18 in Indianapolis. Stacy Revere/Getty Images

Orlando Magic forward Paolo Banchero made his All-Star debut with a handful of special Jordans to mark the occassion. The best of the bunch was this snazzy electric green Air Jordan 38 Low PE inspired by his Seattle hometown and his mom Rhonda Smith-Banchero, who played professionally for the Seattle Reign of American Basketball League, a short-lived predecessor to the WNBA.

Devin Booker – Nike Book 1 ‘Mirage’

A detailed view of the Nike Book 1 ‘Mirage’ shoes Devin Booker wore during the 2024 NBA All-Star Game at Gainbridge Fieldhouse on Feb. 18 in Indianapolis. Stacy Revere/Getty Images Devin Booker of the Phoenix Suns and Western Conference All-Stars shoots the ball during the 2024 NBA All-Star Game at Gainbridge Fieldhouse on Feb. 18 in Indianapolis. Stacy Revere/Getty Images

The initial rollout for Devin Booker’s first signature shoe, the Book 1, has been a bit bumpy. Still, Nike’s worked overtime to reset the narrative. The new ‘Mirage’ colorway was released over the weekend and Booker, speaking to media in Indianapolis, said the brand told him the sail-colored shoe sold out in “two or three” minutes. So maybe brighter days are ahead for the Phoenix Suns star’s sig.

Tyrese Maxey – New Balance Two Wxy V4 ‘Gamer Tag’

A detailed view of the New Balance Two Wxy V4 ‘Gamer Tag’ shoes worn by Tyrese Maxey of the Philadelphia 76ers during the 2024 NBA All-Star Game at Gainbridge Fieldhouse on Feb. 18 in Indianapolis. Stacy Revere/Getty Images

Tyrese Maxey celebrated his first All-Star Game appearance by wearing a bright red version of the newly released New Balance Two Wxy V4 ‘Gamer Tag.’ As the sole 76er on the court due to a Joel Embiid injury, Maxey chipped in 10 points, three boards, and three assists in his 17 minutes on the court. A bigger moment for the Philadelphia guard might have happened off-court, as Kevin Durant listed him as one of the players who are inspiring the next generation of hoopers.

Nikola Jokic – 361 Big3 Future High PE

Nikola Jokic wore the 361 Big3 Future sneakers during the NBA All-Star Game on Feb. 18 at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis. Jesse D. Garrabrant/NBAE via Getty Images

The two-time league MVP, Finals MVP, and leader of the reigning NBA champion Denver Nuggets recently left Nike to become the face of the Chinese footwear brand 361°. While his signature shoe is still in the works, Jokic wore a cotton candy-colored version of the 361° Big3 Future for Sunday’s big game, using the spotlight to unveil his new logo, a jester hat made from the letters “N” and “J.”

Tyrese Haliburton – Nike Kobe 6 Protro PE

A detailed view of the Nike Kobe 6 Protro PE shoes worn by Tyrese Haliburton of the Indiana Pacers and Eastern Conference All-Stars during the 2024 NBA All-Star Game at Gainbridge Fieldhouse on Feb. 18 in Indianapolis. Stacy Revere/Getty Images Tyrese Haliburton of the Indiana Pacers and Eastern Conference All-Stars in the first quarter during the 2024 NBA All-Star Game at Gainbridge Fieldhouse on Feb. 18 in Indianapolis. Stacy Revere/Getty Images

As the weekend’s unofficial host, Tyrese Haliburton deserved for Nike to cook up something special, which they did with a white-based Kobe 6 Protro with green accents. The Indiana Pacers guard lived up to the moment by putting up 32 points, including knocking down his first five shots – all three-pointers – in the first quarter, racking up 15 points in less than 90 seconds. Not a bad showing in front of the home crowd.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander – Converse All Star BB Trilliant CX ‘What The’

The Converse All-Star BB Trilliant CX sneakers worn by Shai Gilgeous-Alexander during the NBA All-Star Game on Feb. 18 at Bainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis. Nathaniel S. Butler/NBAE via Getty Images The Converse All-Star BB Trilliant CX sneakers worn by Shai Gilgeous-Alexander during the NBA All-Star Game on Feb. 18, at Bainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis. Nathaniel S. Butler/NBAE via Getty Images

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander is one of the most stylish guys in the league. Therefore, it’s only right he hit the court on a one-of-one custom Converse by artist and custom sneaker designer darkphilknight. The loud, colorful knit concoctions stood out as one of the more unusual numbers seen on All-Star Sunday since Chris Webber wore the chrome Dada CDubbz.

Damian Lillard – Adidas Dame 8 EXT PLY

The Adidas Dame 8 EXTPLY sneakers worn by Damian Lillard as he poses for a photo with the Kobe Bryant All-Star Game MVP Trophy after the 73rd NBA All-Star Game in Indianapolis. Jesse D. Garrabrant/NBAE via Getty Images

There are only two players in league history to win a Saturday event and also be named an All-Star Game MVP: Michael Jordan and Damian Lillard. Lillard won the 3-point contest on Saturday before dropping 39 points to lead the Eastern Conference to victory during Sunday’s All-Star game. On Sunday, he rocked a red and blue version of the Adidas Dame 8 EXTPLY designed Stadium Custom Kicks, complete with the names of his three children etched along the ankle collar and “Dame Time” on the forefoot straps.

Adidas also used the weekend to offer a preview of the Dame 9 and it looks fierce. The Stripes’ hoops design team is really in their bag these days.

Giannis Antetokounmpo – Nike Zoom Freak 5 ‘Thanasis Thanks for Sharing’

The Nike Zoom Freak 5 ‘Thanasis Thanks for Sharing’ sneakers worn by Giannis Antetokounmpo during the NBA All-Star Game on Feb. 18, at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis. Nathaniel S. Butler/NBAE via Getty Images

The Milwaukee Bucks star paid tribute to the late Kobe Bryant and his brother and teammate, Thanasis, all in a single shoe – the Nike Zoom Freak 5 ‘Thanasis Thanks for Sharing.’ The shoe borrows its white and red color scheme from Bryant’s signature Nike Kobe 4s, which happened to be a shoe Thanasis would share with his younger brother when they were growing up together in Greece.

Stephen Curry – Curry 4 Low FloTro ‘Curry Jam’

The Curry 4 Flotro Low ‘Curry Jam’ sneakers worn by Stephen Curry during the NBA All-Star Game on Feb. 18 at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis. AJ Mast/NBAE via Getty Images

Stephen Curry’s Curry 4 Low FloTro kicks from Sunday were inspired by his 2018 All-Star PE, which he originally was supposed to wear during the 3-Point Contest that year. Unfortunately, he missed the event due to injury, but things worked out in the end since the updated 2024 version comes equipped with UA’s FLOW cushioning technology.

The blue and yellow FloTro 4s were part of the ‘Curry Jam’ collection, an arcade-inspired set that also included a Curry 1 Retro decked out with a flame graphic, a callout to NBA Jam’s “He’s On Fire!” catchphrase.

Jaylen Brown – ANTA Kai 1 and a mystery model

Jaylen Brown of the Eastern Conference dribbles the ball during the NBA All-Star Game on Feb. 18 at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis. Nathaniel S. Butler/NBAE via Getty Images Jaylen Brown of the Eastern Conference shoots the ball during the NBA All-Star Game on Feb. 18 at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis. Jeff Haynes/NBAE via Getty Images

Brown wore a purple-hued pair of Kyrie Irving’s new Anta model in the first half of the All-Star Game. But the real head-turner was when he switched to an all-black mystery shoe in the second half. Brown’s been a sneaker free agent for a while now, so could this be a preview of what’s ahead?

LeBron James – Nike LeBron 21 ‘Prime Year’

The Nike LeBron 21 sneakers worn by LeBron James for the NBA All-Star Game on Feb. 18 at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis. Juan Ocampo/NBAE via Getty Images LeBron James dunks the ball against the Eastern Conference during the NBA All-Star Game on Feb. 18 at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis. Evan Yu/NBAE via Getty Images

LeBron James continued paying homage to Hall of Fame cornerback Deion Sanders with his Nike LeBron 21 ‘Prime Year.’ The shoes draw inspiration from Deion Sanders’ iconic Nike Air DT Max ‘96 – originally known as the Diamond Turf 3. James has called Sanders one of his childhood heroes and paid homage to Coach Prime’s shoes in the past, most recently with two Diamond Turf-themed versions of the LeBron 15 in white and red.

Anthony Edwards – Adidas AE1 ‘The Future’

The Adidas AE1 ‘The Future’ sneakers worn by Anthony Edwards during the NBA All-Star Game on Feb. 18, at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis. Nathaniel S. Butler/NBAE via Getty Images Karl-Anthony Towns (left) and Anthony Edwards (right) of the Western Conference pose for a photo before the 2024 73rd NBA All-Star Game on Feb. 18 at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis. Jesse D. Garrabrant/NBAE via Getty Images

The best new signature sneaker this season belongs to Anthony Edwards, and the metallic hues of ‘The Future’ colorway of the Adidas AE1 he wore on Sunday night looked marvelous under the bright lights. Adidas is now three-for-three on colors released for this model, and it doesn’t seem like they’ll be slowing down anytime soon.