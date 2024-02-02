Take it from us: You need a plaid coat this season

Rapper Yasiin Bey might think Drake’s music is “compatible with shopping,” but there is one thing they both seem to agree on: You need a plaid coat in your closet.

We know what you’re thinking. Plaid anything is typically associated with old-school gangsters, Catholic school uniforms or lumberjacks, but this isn’t that.

Legacy fashion brand Burberry built on its signature print from the 1960s in its fall 2023 collection, embracing plaid in bold colors and silhouettes. Marni’s Fall 2023 collection included larger-than-life plaids. The Elder Statesman’s Fall 2023 collection featured a ton of funky knits, including animated plaid patterns.

Recently, Yasiin Bey performed at the Wales Bonner fall 2024 runway show during Paris Fashion Week, wearing the brand from head to toe: plaid Tenor coat, Rest trousers, Kola boots, and an embroidered hat, playing with textures and prints.

Drake recently shared a mirror selfie on his Instagram stories, showing off a plaid coat with a cream sweater, gray slacks, and a pair of Veneda Carter’s stylish reimagining of Timberland boots — the “honey butters,” if you will.

In December 2023, Indiana Pacers guardTyrese Haliburton wore a plaid coat with a pop of color, a red hat and scarf, black pants, and black shoes paired with white socks. If a plaid blazer is more your speed, Oklahoma City Thunder guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander completed his look with a simple gray tank top, and elevated track pants.

Pulling off a plaid blazer or coat in real life is just as simple as the examples above. Top off your hoodie and sweats, similar to Gilgeous-Alexander, for an everyday look fit for casual outings. Or allow Yasiin Bey and Drake to guide you in dressing for dinners, museum outings, or just running around, wearing your plaid trench with a pair of trousers and a crew neck sweater.

If you’re feeling inclined to jump on this trend, we’ve found three options.

ASOS Bolongaro Trevor Mikey Wool Coat

Asos

A good option to throw on over your work-from-home outfit to dress it up. You don’t have to be precious with this unlined wool coat (that is, it can go in the washing machine).

$91

Express Wool-Blend Topcoat

Express

A bit more of an investment, given the price, but this silk-lined coat is a blend of recycled wool and polyester. This coat can be dressed up with button-up shirts and suits or dressed down, think just jeans and a T-shirt or sweater. The lining will make this coat lie smoother on your body, making it look like you tried (even if you didn’t).

$249.99

Banana Republic Caleta Italian Tweed Suit Jacket

Banana Republic

This option is for the folks that know what they like, this tweed is made from an Italian fabric with a luxurious feel, giving the coat a good heft. The shoulders of the coat are cut into a more relaxed, flattering style that also helps the pattern not feel dated. It pairs equally as well with suits or sweats.

$450