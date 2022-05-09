IT’S BECOME A part of the fabric of a WNBA player’s career, one that could see significant changes next year.

At the conclusion of the WNBA season in September or October, players pack their bags, grab their passports and board a plane to destinations across the globe where their seasons will begin anew during the winter months and ending anywhere between February and early May.

During a news conference before the WNBA draft in April, commissioner Cathy Engelbert said the average career for a WNBA player lasts less than six years. That means utilizing every chance to maximize earning potential – including playing overseas. The WNBA’s supermax salary for the 2022 season is $228,094; a top player like Breanna Stewart earns approximately $1.5 million per season overseas.

There is considerable sacrifice, from the isolation that comes with living in a country where you don’t speak the language to the missed time with friends and family.

This year, Russia’s invasion of Ukraine forced many players in those countries to leave. It was later learned that Phoenix Mercury center Brittney Griner had been detained since Feb. 17 on charges that she attempted to smuggle vape cartridges containing hashish oil into Russia. The U.S. government announced last week that it now considers Griner to be wrongfully detained, a shift that means the U.S. will not wait for the outcome of her case and will work to negotiate her return. Griner is scheduled to have a hearing on May 19.

The looming implementation of prioritization, which will push players to put the WNBA first starting in 2023 or risk fines and suspension, adds another complicated factor for players who play overseas and seek to maximize their earning potential. Last season, 35 players reported late to camp and 12 missed games at the start of the season. Bria Hartley and Kahleah Copper are still competing in the playoffs for their overseas clubs even as the new WNBA season began May 6.

Andscape and Getty Images collaborated to document the overseas experience of four Black WNBA players in Turkey, Spain and the Czech Republic. Getty embedded photographers with the players in March to capture their daily lives. The players were interviewed in April, reflecting on their experiences, including navigating foreign countries as Black women and what the future holds for their professional careers.