What thoughts went through your mind as you held the net for the first time?

I remember seeing Carolyn Peck when she cut a piece of her net down and gave it to Dawn. To be a recipient of it, it was very inspiring. It’s something I’m chasing. I’ve only been a head coach for a year and some change but I’ve always dreamed of winning as a player, an assistant and as a head coach. It’s a goal of mine. It was very powerful to be able to see that net, read her words of inspiration and have both in my office as something for me to look up to.

For many Black Americans, you’re told that you have to be twice as good to succeed. Is that something that exists as a Black head coach?

Absolutely. You have to make sure that you don’t make mistakes. I don’t know, it’s just this stigma that we’ve had for a long time. It’s definitely hard. It’s not fair. But I was always taught just to put my best foot forward. It’s unfortunate this is something we’ve had to endure but it’s factual.