Top WNBA pick Aliyah Boston signs with Adidas

One month after being selected as the No. 1 overall pick in the 2023 WNBA draft, Indiana Fever center Aliyah Boston has signed a multiyear footwear and apparel endorsement deal with Adidas.

“It feels amazing to be part of Adidas,” said Boston. “Adidas is empowering women, and they’re opening the doors for women’s sports. It’s just continuing to grow the game.”

Boston will join Candace Parker, Chelsea Gray, Nneka Ogwumike and Chiney Ogwumike as a featured face of the Adidas Basketball category in the WNBA.

“We are beyond excited to welcome Aliyah to our Adidas Basketball family. She exudes strength, resilience, versatility and natural skill that is unmatched,” said Eric Wise, Adidas Basketball global general manager. “I know she’ll leave a lasting impact on the future of the game, and we are proud to be a part of this moment and support her on her journey to greatness.”

To begin the partnership, Boston participated in the brand’s interview series Remember The Why, where she discussed how she started playing the game in St. Thomas, Virgin Islands, and her journey in the sport since.

“Getting my name called first in the WNBA draft was a surreal feeling that I’ll never forget,” she said. “This is something that I dreamt about.”

The signing comes as a surprise after Boston starred at the Under Armour-sponsored University of South Carolina, where she became the first female basketball player to sign a name, image and likeness (NIL) deal with Under Armour in April 2022.

Boston was featured prominently in Under Armour’s current Protect This House ad campaign that was launched in March. Boston, who led South Carolina to the 2022 national championship and was named the NCAA Tournament Most Outstanding Player, is one of only four athletes to appear in the basketball commercial, besides NBA star Stephen Curry, WNBA star Kelsey Plum and top high school prospect Bryson Tucker.

Boston was a breakout NIL marketing star during the final season of her collegiate career, in which she was named for a third time as a first team All-American and winner of the Lisa Leslie Award for a fourth consecutive season. Through her NIL deal with Under Armour, Boston’s No. 4 Gamecocks jersey became the first current collegiate jersey sold by the company to include a player’s last name. She also hosted a women’s basketball camp in her hometown of St. Thomas in partnership with Under Armour.

Although her NIL deal was signed just a year ago, the agreement did not automatically carry over into Boston’s pro career. Heading into Boston’s rookie season in the WNBA, her representatives at WME Basketball entered into new negotiations with multiple brands for a potential shoe deal.

Aliyah Boston for Adidas. Adidas

Adidas ultimately offered both the most lucrative multiyear deal package and the opportunity to be featured as a next-generation star. Boston is expected to wear the same “ACE” series sneaker as Parker to begin her career, the Adidas Exhibit Select.

Boston is set to make her WNBA regular season debut on May 19, as the Indiana Fever take on the Connecticut Sun on the league’s opening day.

“I’m superexcited to continue to evolve into the best woman and athlete I can be while dominating on the court and being a role model alongside an incredible roster of hoopers,” said Boston. “It’s truly a blessing.”