Emmys 2021: Revisit when these Emmy nominees joined Kelley Carter on ‘Another Act’

    Kelley D. Evans

    Last year’s Primetime Emmy Awards resulted in these winners, who sat down with The Undefeated’s senior entertainment reporter Kelley Carter before awards night: Regina King (outstanding lead actress in a limited or anthology series or movie) and Yahya Abdul-Mateen II (supporting actor in a limited or anthology series or movie).

    On this season of Another Act, Carter spoke with a host of stars who all received nominations for the 73rd Primetime Emmy Awards. Ahead of Sunday’s ceremony, watch some of the most prominent names in Hollywood discuss their journeys and current projects.

    Outstanding drama series

    The Boys (Laz Alonso)

    The Mandalorian (Carl Weathers)

    Lovecraft Country (Jurnee Smollett, Michael K.Williams )

    Pose (Billy Porter, Mj Rodriguez)

    This Is Us (Phylicia Rashad)

    Outstanding comedy series

    black-ish

    Outstanding lead actor in a drama series

    Billy Porter, Pose

    Outstanding lead actress in a drama series

    Jurnee Smollett, Lovecraft Country

    Mj Rodriguez, Pose

    Outstanding supporting actor in a drama series

    Michael K. Williams, Lovecraft Country

    Outstanding lead actress in a comedy series

    Tracee Ellis Ross, black-ish

    Outstanding limited series

    The Underground Railroad (Barry Jenkins)

    Outstanding television movie

    Sylvie’s Love (Tessa Thompson, Nnamdi Asomugha)

    Outstanding lead actor in a limited series or movie

    Lin-Manuel Miranda, Hamilton

    Leslie Odom Jr., Hamilton

    Outstanding supporting actress in a limited series or movie

    Phillipa Soo, Hamilton

    Renee Elise Goldsberry, Hamilton

    Outstanding supporting actor in a limited series or movie

    Daveed Diggs, Hamilton

    Anthony Ramos, Hamilton

    Outstanding guest actor in a drama series

    Courtney B. Vance, Lovecraft Country

    Don Cheadle, The Falcon and the Winter Soldier

    Carl Weathers, The Mandalorian

    Outstanding guest actress in a drama series

    Phylicia Rashad, This Is Us

    Outstanding guest actor in a comedy series

    Daniel Kaluuya, Saturday Night Live

    Outstanding host for a reality or competition program

    Nailed It! (Nicole Byer)

    Kelley Evans is a digital producer at Andscape. She is a food passionista, helicopter mom and an unapologetic Southerner who spends every night with the cast of The Young and the Restless by way of her couch.

