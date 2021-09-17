Emmys 2021: Revisit when these Emmy nominees joined Kelley Carter on ‘Another Act’

Last year’s Primetime Emmy Awards resulted in these winners, who sat down with The Undefeated’s senior entertainment reporter Kelley Carter before awards night: Regina King (outstanding lead actress in a limited or anthology series or movie) and Yahya Abdul-Mateen II (supporting actor in a limited or anthology series or movie).

On this season of Another Act, Carter spoke with a host of stars who all received nominations for the 73rd Primetime Emmy Awards. Ahead of Sunday’s ceremony, watch some of the most prominent names in Hollywood discuss their journeys and current projects.

Outstanding drama series

The Boys (Laz Alonso)

The Mandalorian (Carl Weathers)

Lovecraft Country (Jurnee Smollett, Michael K.Williams )

Pose (Billy Porter, Mj Rodriguez)

This Is Us (Phylicia Rashad)

Outstanding comedy series

black-ish

Outstanding lead actor in a drama series

Billy Porter, Pose

Outstanding lead actress in a drama series

Jurnee Smollett, Lovecraft Country

Mj Rodriguez, Pose

Outstanding supporting actor in a drama series

Michael K. Williams, Lovecraft Country

Outstanding lead actress in a comedy series

Tracee Ellis Ross, black-ish

Outstanding limited series

The Underground Railroad (Barry Jenkins)

Outstanding television movie

Sylvie’s Love (Tessa Thompson, Nnamdi Asomugha)

Outstanding lead actor in a limited series or movie

Lin-Manuel Miranda, Hamilton

Leslie Odom Jr., Hamilton

Outstanding supporting actress in a limited series or movie

Phillipa Soo, Hamilton

Renee Elise Goldsberry, Hamilton

Outstanding supporting actor in a limited series or movie

Daveed Diggs, Hamilton

Anthony Ramos, Hamilton

Outstanding guest actor in a drama series

Courtney B. Vance, Lovecraft Country

Don Cheadle, The Falcon and the Winter Soldier

Carl Weathers, The Mandalorian

Outstanding guest actress in a drama series

Phylicia Rashad, This Is Us

Outstanding guest actor in a comedy series

Daniel Kaluuya, Saturday Night Live

Outstanding host for a reality or competition program

Nailed It! (Nicole Byer)