Emmys 2021: Revisit when these Emmy nominees joined Kelley Carter on ‘Another Act’
This year’s picks describe current projects
Last year’s Primetime Emmy Awards resulted in these winners, who sat down with The Undefeated’s senior entertainment reporter Kelley Carter before awards night: Regina King (outstanding lead actress in a limited or anthology series or movie) and Yahya Abdul-Mateen II (supporting actor in a limited or anthology series or movie).
On this season of Another Act, Carter spoke with a host of stars who all received nominations for the 73rd Primetime Emmy Awards. Ahead of Sunday’s ceremony, watch some of the most prominent names in Hollywood discuss their journeys and current projects.
Outstanding drama series
The Boys (Laz Alonso)
The Mandalorian (Carl Weathers)
Lovecraft Country (Jurnee Smollett, Michael K.Williams )
Pose (Billy Porter, Mj Rodriguez)
This Is Us (Phylicia Rashad)
Outstanding comedy series
black-ish
Outstanding lead actor in a drama series
Billy Porter, Pose
Outstanding lead actress in a drama series
Jurnee Smollett, Lovecraft Country
Mj Rodriguez, Pose
Outstanding supporting actor in a drama series
Michael K. Williams, Lovecraft Country
Outstanding lead actress in a comedy series
Tracee Ellis Ross, black-ish
Outstanding limited series
The Underground Railroad (Barry Jenkins)
Outstanding television movie
Sylvie’s Love (Tessa Thompson, Nnamdi Asomugha)
Outstanding lead actor in a limited series or movie
Lin-Manuel Miranda, Hamilton
Leslie Odom Jr., Hamilton
Outstanding supporting actress in a limited series or movie
Phillipa Soo, Hamilton
Renee Elise Goldsberry, Hamilton
Outstanding supporting actor in a limited series or movie
Daveed Diggs, Hamilton
Anthony Ramos, Hamilton
Outstanding guest actor in a drama series
Courtney B. Vance, Lovecraft Country
Don Cheadle, The Falcon and the Winter Soldier
Carl Weathers, The Mandalorian
Outstanding guest actress in a drama series
Phylicia Rashad, This Is Us
Outstanding guest actor in a comedy series
Daniel Kaluuya, Saturday Night Live
Outstanding host for a reality or competition program
Nailed It! (Nicole Byer)