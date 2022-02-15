Up Next

Black History Month

Today in Black history: Leon Spinks stuns the world by beating Muhammad Ali, George Washington Carver builds a school and more

The Undefeated’s Black facts for Feb. 15

Up Next From The Uplift

    Muhammad Ali vs. Leon Spinks
    Leon Spinks (right) upset Muhammad Ali (left) for the heavyweight title in 1978. Ron Galella/WireImage
    Kelley D. Evans By @kelleysthrngrl

    1896 – George Washington Carver builds a school. Booker T. Washington, president of Tuskegee Normal School, invited Carver to be the head of the Agricultural Experiment Station and Agricultural School. Carver became a scientist known for discovering more than 300 products derived from the peanut

    1965 – Nat King Cole dies. The jazz pianist and singer topped charts and was the first Black performer to host a TV series. He recorded more than 100 songs, including “Unforgettable.” He was the father of the Grammy Award-winning singer Natalie Cole.

    1968 — Henry Lewis becomes the first African American to lead a major orchestra. Lewis was named director of the New Jersey Symphony Orchestra. Lewis’ 47 years of work included transforming the symphony from an ensemble into a well-known, prestigious orchestra that performed at Carnegie Hall and the Kennedy Center.

    1978 — Leon Spinks upsets Muhammad Ali for the heavyweight title. The 24-year-old Spinks shocked the boxing world as he battled for 15 rounds against the 36-year-old Ali for a split-decision victory. Spinks became the heavyweight champion of the world in front of a crowd of 5,300 at the Las Vegas Hilton Sports Pavilion and millions of TV viewers. Ali went into the fight as a 10-1 favorite to win.

    Kelley Evans is a digital producer at Andscape. She is a food passionista, helicopter mom and an unapologetic Southerner who spends every night with the cast of The Young and the Restless by way of her couch.

    This Story Tagged: Black History Month George Washington Carver Leon Spinks Henry Lewis Black Facts Nat King Cole