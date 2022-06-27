Story by Ashton Edmunds

Rhonda Harper started a surfing contest in Sierra Leone at Bureh Beach in 2014, before being shut down due to Ebola, motivated by a lack of representation in professional surfing. When she tallied all the entrants, few women had registered.

Harper and her team searched multiple surfing associations and could barely find Black girls participating in the sport. She found two in west Africa, Khadjou Sambe from Senegal and Kadiatu Kamara from Sierra Leone, and realized there was a need to train girls to compete in her contest.

Harper brought the two girls to California to train with her. Soon after Khadjou made it to the United States, surfing debuted as an event for the 2020 Summer Olympics, and Harper knew that was something she wanted them to strive for. Her desire to train women and girls to compete birthed Black Girls Surf, Inc., a Los Angeles-based organization with camps scattered worldwide.