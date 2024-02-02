The 2024 NBA All-Snub team

Sacramento Kings center Domantas Sabonis (left) and guard De’Aaron Fox look on against the Philadelphia 76ers at the Wells Fargo Center on Jan. 12 in Philadelphia.

Two Sacramento Kings stars were kept from being crowned 2024 NBA All-Stars.

De’Aaron Fox and Domantas Sabonis are each having one of their best NBA seasons on a Sacramento Kings squad that has the fifth-best record (27-19) in the Western Conference. Fox is one of the NBA’s top scorers, averaging a career-best 27.2 points per game as well as 5.5 assists and 4.1 rebounds per game. Meanwhile, Sabonis is averaging 19.9 points, a league-best 13 rebounds and 8.0 assists per game (seventh-best in the NBA).

Sabonis has the most double-doubles (42) through a team’s first 46 games of a season since Moses Malone (45) during the 1982-83 season, while Fox is the first player to not be named to an All-Star team while averaging 27.0 points and 5.0 assists per game on an above-.500 team. But that wasn’t enough for the West coaches to choose either Kings player as a West All-Star reserve, even as the Los Angeles Lakers placed two players on the West All-Star roster in starter LeBron James and reserve Anthony Davis despite having a losing record (24-25) entering Thursday.

“It’s clear to anyone who watches the NBA and Kings basketball that De’Aaron and Domantas should have been selected for this year’s All-Star game,” Kings coach Mike Brown told Andscape. “They are playing at an unbelievably elite level, Domantas establishing historic numbers with his double-doubles and De’Aaron setting a new career mark for 3-point field goals. Every year, there are deserving players left off the team but, to me, this is truly a glaring wrongdoing.”

Twenty-four players will compete in the 2024 NBA All-Star Game on Feb. 18 at in Indianapolis at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. NBA fans, media and players selected the starters Jan. 25, and the reserves for both conferences, as selected by the respective conference coaches, were revealed Thursday. Once again, Andscape presents its annual NBA All-Snub team, our squad of the most deserving players who didn’t make the cut like Gobert and Towns.

Rudy Gobert, center, Minnesota Timberwolves

Minneapolis Timberwolves center Rudy Gobert (left) dunks the ball as Dallas Mavericks center Dwight Powell (right) reacts in the third quarter at Target Center on Jan. 31 in Minneapolis. David Berding/Getty Images

Emphasis was definitely put on offense on this team as Gobert, a Defensive Player of the Year candidate, was snubbed. Gobert is second in the NBA in rebounding (12.4 per game) and eighth in blocks per game (2.1).

Brandon Ingram, forward, New Orleans Pelicans

New Orleans Pelicans forward Brandon Ingram (right) drives around Houston Rockets guard Fred VanVleet during the first half at Toyota Center on Jan. 31 in Houston. Carmen Mandato/Getty Images

Ingram (21.5 ppg) is the second-leading scorer to Zion Williamson by 0.5 points, but Williamson has missed 20 games this season. Considering Williamson’s absence, Ingram should have been rewarded for leading the Pels to the seventh-best record in the West so far.

Lauri Markkanen, forward, Utah Jazz

Charlotte Hornets forward Miles Bridges (right) defends Utah Jazz forward Lauri Markkanen (left) in the third quarter during the game at Spectrum Center on Jan. 27 in Charlotte, North Carolina. Jacob Kupferman/Getty Images

While the Jazz have played much stronger of late, they are barely in the mix for the Play-In Tournament, which probably hurt Markkanen’s candidacy.

Jamal Murray, guard, Denver Nuggets

Denver Nuggets guard Jamal Murray (right) dribbles the ball during the game against the Milwaukee Bucks on Jan. 29 at the Ball Arena in Denver. Garrett Ellwood/NBAE via Getty Images

The reigning NBA champion Denver Nuggets were certainly worthy of having two All-Stars in guard Jamal Murray and two-time NBA MVP Nikola Jokić. Murray’s biggest challenge in recent years has been availability, since he has missed 14 games this season.

Kristaps Porzingis, center/forward, Boston Celtics

Boston Celtics forward Kristaps Porzingis (center) drives to the basket during the game against the Indiana Pacers on Jan. 30 at the TD Garden in Boston. Brian Babineau/NBAE via Getty Images

The Boston Celtics were certainly deserving of three All-Stars this year with forward Jayson Tatum, guard Jaylen Brown and Boston newcomer forward Kristaps Porzingis (averaging 19.4 points, 6.9 rebounds, 2.0 assists). The eight-season NBA veteran has rejuvenated his career in Boston, but his lone All-Star appearance was in 2018 with the Knicks.

Alperen Sengun, center, Houston Rockets

Houston Rockets center Alperen Sengun (left) shoots against Brooklyn Nets forward Dorian Finney-Smith (right) during the game at Barclays Center on Jan. 27 in New York City. Al Bello/Getty Images

The third-year Houston Rockets center could be a frontrunner for the NBA’s 2024 Most Improved Player award. The Rockets’ losing record, however, didn’t help his cause.

Victor Wembanyama, center/forward, San Antonio Spurs

San Antonio Spurs center Victor Wembanyama blocks a shot attempt during the first half at Capital One Arena on Jan. 20 in Washington. Jess Rapfogel/Getty Images

San Antonio Spurs center Victor Wembanyama, the No. 1 pick in the 2023 NBA draft, has more than lived up to the hype, averaging a double-double (20.6 points, 10.1 rebounds) and leading the NBA in blocks per game (3.2). What hurt Wembanyama’s candidacy is the Spurs’ subpar 10-38 record.

Trae Young, guard, Atlanta Hawks

Atlanta Hawks guard Trae Young plays during the game against the Los Angeles Lakers on Jan. 30 at State Farm Arena in Atlanta. Adam Hagy/NBAE via Getty Images

Atlanta Hawks guard Trae Young is 10th in the NBA in points (27.0) and second in assists (10.9) per game, but that didn’t sway the East voters. The Hawks’ disappointing 20-27 record likely had a negative impact on Young’s candidacy.