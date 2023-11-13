The 2023 holiday gift guide

It’s that time of year when you need to make a holiday shopping list and check it twice. If we can offer a little advice: allow our gift guide, from mostly Black-owned brands, with many suggestions under $100, to fulfill your Christmas, Kwanzaa, and Hanukkah gift-giving needs.

SknMuse Cuticle Oil

Andscape illustration

Give the gift of nourished hands with this citrus-scented argan oil to hydrate nail beds and cuticles and soothe dry winter skin.

$10

Fenty Parfum Body Creme

Andscape illustration

Rihanna’s latest addition to her Fenty Parfum line is a decadently rich, thick, body cream, scented with notes of Bulgarian rose and magnolia housed in a glass amber jar that complements the OG Eau de Parfum.

$86

Estelle Colored Glass Martini Glass Set

Andscape illustration

Serve up a double dose of style with mint green martini glasses, a nod to the brand owner’s grandmother, Estelle, who often used colored glass at Sunday dinners.

$95

The Return to Tiffany x Beyoncé Collection Round Tag Pendant

Andscape illustration

Tiffany & Co., the jewelry sponsor for Beyoncé’s Renaissance World Tour, has rereleased one of its more iconographic pieces updated with a Renaissance-inspired silver horse (stamped 925, signifying the piece is ​​92.5% pure silver). All of the profits from the collab go toward a scholarship fund launched by Tiffany with the BeyGOOD foundation and the Shawn Carter Foundation to donate $2 million to five historically Black colleges and universities.

$275

Vintage Black Glamour Encore

Andscape illustration

Ten years after publishing Vintage Black Glamour, a coffee table book full of rare photographs of actors, models, writers, and entertainers from the early 20th century, Nichelle Gainer is back with the Encore, available for preorder now.

$60

L’Or de Seraphine x Sheila Bridges Candle

Andscape illustration

Interior designer Sheila Bridges lent her signature Harlem Toile de Jouy design pattern, a take on French Toile reimagined to celebrate Black culture, to L’Or de Seraphine for a line of candles. Our favorite is Morningside Park, not just for its fragrance notes of gardenia, violet, pear, and orris but also the canister’s pastoral scene.

$44

Viarae Wines Prosecco

Andscape illustration

Fans of actor, producer, and writer Issa Rae know her signature drink on HBO’s five-season series Insecure was a bubbly glass of prosecco. Made in partnership with E. & J. Gallo Winery, Viarae’s gold and black packaging is aimed at highlighting Black women in the wine industry.

$17.99

For The Culture: Phenomenal Black Women and Femmes in Food: Interviews, Inspiration, and Recipes

Andscape illustration

We don’t have to worry about “losing the recipes” with chef and writer Klancy Miller’s anthology, acting as an oral history of sorts, profiling the Black women who helped shape the food industry.

$34.99

Golf Le Fleur Pearl Bracelet

Andscape illustration

Leave it to Tyler, the Creator and Lacoste to jazz up imitation pearls in such a way that everyone who interacts with the wearer just has to know “WusYaName.”

$370

Old Classic by Dominique Brown Puzzle

Andscape illustration

Perfect for family fun or game nights with friends, this 500-piece jigsaw puzzle from Puzzles of Color can double as actual art once it’s completed.

$27.99