‘A Strange Loop’ leads with 11 Tony nominations as Broadway comes back from a plague
Directors Camille A. Brown and Lileana Blain-Cruz are nominees for best direction, an overlooked category for Black women
Amid a plague, both of disease and revanchism, Monday morning’s Tony nominations announcement offered history-making and hope with a bevy of stacked categories.
Tony winners Adrienne Warren (Tina) and Joshua Henry (Carousel) delivered the good news. Warren is a co-founder of Broadway Advocacy Coalition, one of a number of associations and groups, including Black Theatre Coalition, Black Theatre United and #WeSeeYouWAT, that have been agitating for racial equity in the theater.
All three productions leading this year’s class are by and about Black people. Pulitzer-winning lyricist, composer and playwright Michael R. Jackson’s musical roman á clef, A Strange Loop, led this year’s class with 11 nominations, including for best musical. Following with 10 nominations was MJ, the biographical jukebox show about Michael Jackson, penned by Lynn Nottage, and Paradise Square, a musical starring Joaquina Kalukango and co-written by Christina Anderson. And for the first time in the history of the awards, a transgender person was nominated. When L Morgan Lee, who plays Thought 1 in A Strange Loop and is up for featured actress in a musical, plaudits heard the news, she tweeted, “I can’t stop crying.”
Trouble in Mind, the Alice Childress play that was too radical to be mounted on Broadway when she first staged it in 1955, is now up for a Tony for best revival of a play alongside Ntozake Shange’s for colored girls who have considered suicide / when the rainbow is enuf. Meanwhile, Caroline, or Change, Tony Kushner’s phantasmagorical family drama about a Black maid in Louisiana and the white Jewish family for whom she works, was nominated for best revival of a musical. Sharon D. Clarke and LaChanze, the vocal tour de forces who made Caroline and Trouble in Mind such lively, compelling productions, were also nominated in their respective acting categories.
In addition, two Black women, Camille A. Brown (for colored girls) and Lileana Blain-Cruz (The Skin of Our Teeth) were nominated for directing prizes, a category that has historically overlooked them. No Black woman has ever won a Tony for playwriting, book writing, costume design, orchestrations or directing.
That could change this year.
Playwright Dominique Morisseau, who first garnered a nomination for Ain’t Too Proud, netted another writing nomination, this time for Skeleton Crew, which was also recognized for scenic design and for acting (Phylicia Rashad). Her Skeleton Crew director and frequent collaborator, Ruben Santiago-Hudson, netted a nomination for best performance by an actor in a play for his autobiographical story, which also exists in film form, Lackawanna Blues. Morisseau is joined in the playwriting category by two-time Pulitzer winner Nottage for Clyde’s, which also garnered nominations for lead actress Uzo Aduba, and featured actors Ron Cephas Jones and Kara Young. Brown, who also choreographed this production of Shange’s choreopoem, is nominated for her dance work, too, against Bill T. Jones (Paradise Square). Ethiopian-Irish actor Ruth Negga garnered a nomination for her role as Lady Macbeth in Macbeth. And Six: The Musical, a contemporary female-empowerment comedy about the wives of King Henry VIII, netted eight nominations. (Much like in Hamilton, the majority of the Six cast is deliberately nonwhite.)
This year’s Tonys will be the first for a full Broadway season (2021-22) that ran in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic. The last Tony celebration honored work from 2019-20, with truncated eligibility because New York shut down theaters in mid-March 2020, while many shows that were unofficial Tony bait slated to open in April either never made it to opening night, or closed and then reopened. Some of those shows include American Buffalo, Hangmen, The Lehman Trilogy, Six, Company and The Minutes.
This year, Tony voters were required to participate in unconscious bias training. That requirement came, deliberately or not, after Jeremy O. Harris’ Slave Play, which garnered a historic high of 12 nominations, failed to win any awards. One of those 12 nominations went to Kalukango, who is nominated for the second straight season, this time for her work as the lead of the musical Paradise Square.
Racial justice was at the forefront of the 2021 ceremony. Director Kenny Leon delivered a thunderous sermon while accepting the award for best direction of a play for A Soldier’s Play. The Tonys, which are presented by the American Theatre Wing and the Broadway League, awarded a special Tony to the Broadway Advocacy Coalition. And that introduced a question: Would we see results from such efforts, or would they be forgotten by theater owners, producers, unions and other groups? The aftermath of the 2016 Tonys suggests watchers proceed with caution — after that historic season, Broadway reverted back to an overwhelmingly white norm. But the short answer seems to be that the momentum has carried through, though there is always more work to be done.
This year’s special Tony recipients have also been announced. The Tony Honors for Excellence in Theatre will go to the Asian American Performers Action Coalition, Broadway For All, music copyist Emily Grishman, Feinstein’s/54 Below and United Scenic Artists, Local USA 829, IATSE. The Isabelle Stevenson Tony Award will be presented to Robert E. Wankel.
A Special Tony Award will be granted to James C. Nicola, the influential artistic director of the New York Theatre Workshop (NYTW), who has been in the role since 1988. NYTW continues to be a consistent home for challenging, smart work. Nicola is responsible for introducing recent hits such as Slave Play, What the Constitution Means to Me and Hadestown.
The Tonys will air June 12 at 8 p.m. ET on CBS, hosted by Oscar winner Ariana DeBose from Radio City Music Hall.
The complete list of 2022 Tony nominations follows:
Best Book of a Musical
Girl From The North Country
Conor McPherson
MJ
Lynn Nottage
Mr. Saturday Night
Billy Crystal, Lowell Ganz and Babaloo Mandel
Paradise Square
Christina Anderson, Craig Lucas and Larry Kirwan
A Strange Loop
Michael R. Jackson
Best Original Score (Music and/or Lyrics) Written for the Theatre
Flying Over Sunset
Music: Tom Kitt; Lyrics: Michael Korie
Mr. Saturday Night
Music: Jason Robert Brown; Lyrics: Amanda Green
Paradise Square
Music: Jason Howland
Lyrics: Nathan Tysen and Masi Asare
SIX: The Musical
Music and Lyrics: Toby Marlow and Lucy Moss
A Strange Loop
Music and Lyrics: Michael R. Jackson
Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role in a Play
Simon Russell Beale, The Lehman Trilogy
Adam Godley, The Lehman Trilogy
Adrian Lester, The Lehman Trilogy
David Morse, How I Learned to Drive
Sam Rockwell, American Buffalo
Ruben Santiago-Hudson, Lackawanna Blues
David Threlfall, Hangmen
Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role in a Play
Gabby Beans, The Skin of Our Teeth
LaChanze, Trouble in Mind
Ruth Negga, Macbeth
Deirdre O’Connell, Dana H.
Mary-Louise Parker, How I Learned to Drive
Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role in a Musical
Billy Crystal, Mr. Saturday Night
Myles Frost, MJ
Hugh Jackman, The Music Man
Rob McClure, Mrs. Doubtfire
Jaquel Spivey, A Strange Loop
Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role in a Musical
Sharon D Clarke, Caroline, or Change
Carmen Cusack, Flying Over Sunset
Sutton Foster, The Music Man
Joaquina Kalukango, Paradise Square
Mare Winningham, Girl From The North Country
Best Performance by an Actor in a Featured Role in a Play
Alfie Allen, Hangmen
Chuck Cooper, Trouble in Mind
Jesse Tyler Ferguson, Take Me Out
Ron Cephas Jones, Clyde’s
Michael Oberholtzer, Take Me Out
Jesse Williams, Take Me Out
Best Performance by an Actress in a Featured Role in a Play
Uzo Aduba, Clyde’s
Rachel Dratch, POTUS: Or, Behind Every Great Dumbass are Seven Women Trying to Keep Him Alive
Kenita R. Miller, for colored girls who have considered suicide/when the rainbow is enuf
Phylicia Rashad, Skeleton Crew
Julie White, POTUS: Or, Behind Every Great Dumbass are Seven Women Trying to Keep Him Alive
Kara Young, Clyde’s
Best Performance by an Actor in a Featured Role in a Musical
Matt Doyle, Company
Sidney DuPont, Paradise Square
Jared Grimes, Funny Girl
John-Andrew Morrison, A Strange Loop
A.J. Shively, Paradise Square
Best Performance by an Actress in a Featured Role in a Musical
Jeannette Bayardelle, Girl From The North Country
Shoshana Bean, Mr. Saturday Night
Jayne Houdyshell, The Music Man
L Morgan Lee, A Strange Loop
Patti LuPone, Company
Jennifer Simard, Company
Best Scenic Design of a Play
Beowulf Boritt, POTUS: Or, Behind Every Great Dumbass are Seven Women Trying to Keep Him Alive
Michael Carnahan and Nicholas Hussong, Skeleton Crew
Es Devlin, The Lehman Trilogy
Anna Fleischle, Hangmen
Scott Pask, American Buffalo
Adam Rigg, The Skin of Our Teeth
Best Scenic Design of a Musical
Beowulf Boritt and 59 Productions, Flying Over Sunset
Bunny Christie, Company
Arnulfo Maldonado, A Strange Loop
Derek McLane and Peter Nigrini, MJ
Allen Moyer, Paradise Square
Best Costume Design of a Play
Montana Levi Blanco, The Skin of Our Teeth
Sarafina Bush, for colored girls who have considered suicide/when the rainbow is enuf
Emilio Sosa, Trouble in Mind
Jane Greenwood, Neil Simon’s Plaza Suite
Jennifer Moeller, Clyde’s
Best Costume Design of a Musical
Fly Davis, Caroline, or Change
Toni-Leslie James, Paradise Square
William Ivey Long, Diana, The Musical
Santo Loquasto, The Music Man
Gabriella Slade, SIX: The Musical
Paul Tazewell, MJ
Best Lighting Design of a Play
Joshua Carr, Hangmen
Jiyoun Chang, for colored girls who have considered suicide/when the rainbow is enuf
Jon Clark, The Lehman Trilogy
Jane Cox, Macbeth
Yi Zhao, The Skin of Our Teeth
Best Lighting Design of a Musical
Neil Austin, Company
Tim Deiling, SIX: The Musical
Donald Holder, Paradise Square
Natasha Katz, MJ
Bradley King, Flying Over Sunset
Jen Schriever, A Strange Loop
Best Sound Design of a Play
Justin Ellington, for colored girls who have considered suicide/when the rainbow is enuf
Mikhail Fiksel, Dana H.
Palmer Hefferan, The Skin of Our Teeth
Nick Powell and Dominic Bilkey, The Lehman Trilogy
Mikaal Sulaiman, Macbeth
Best Sound Design of a Musical
Simon Baker, Girl From The North Country
Paul Gatehouse, SIX: The Musical
Ian Dickinson for Autograph, Company
Drew Levy, A Strange Loop
Gareth Owen, MJ
Best Direction of a Play
Lileana Blain-Cruz, The Skin of Our Teeth
Camille A. Brown, for colored girls who have considered suicide/when the rainbow is enuf
Sam Mendes, The Lehman Trilogy
Neil Pepe, American Buffalo
Les Waters, Dana H.
best direction of a musical
Stephen Brackett, A Strange Loop
Marianne Elliott, Company
Conor McPherson, Girl From The North Country
Lucy Moss and Jamie Armitage, SIX: The Musical
Christopher Wheeldon, MJ
Best Choreography
Camille A. Brown, for colored girls who have considered suicide/when the rainbow is enuf
Warren Carlyle, The Music Man
Carrie-Anne Ingrouille, SIX: The Musical
Bill T. Jones, Paradise Square
Christopher Wheeldon, MJ
Best Orchestrations
David Cullen, Company
Tom Curran, SIX: The Musical
Simon Hale, Girl From The North Country
Jason Michael Webb and David Holcenberg, MJ
Charlie Rosen, A Strange Loop
BEST PLAY
Clyde’s
Hangmen
The Lehman Trilogy
The Minutes
Skeleton Crew
Best Musical
Girl From The North Country
MJ
Mr. Saturday Night
Paradise Square
SIX: The Musical
A Strange Loop
Best Revival of a Play
American Buffalo
for colored girls who have considered suicide/when the rainbow is enuf
How I Learned to Drive
Take Me Out
Trouble in Mind
Best Revival of a Musical
Caroline, or Change
Company
The Music Man