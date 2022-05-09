Up Next

‘A Strange Loop’ leads with 11 Tony nominations as Broadway comes back from a plague

Directors Camille A. Brown and Lileana Blain-Cruz are nominees for best direction, an overlooked category for Black women

    Soraya Nadia McDonald By @sorayamcdonald

    Amid a plague, both of disease and revanchism, Monday morning’s Tony nominations announcement offered history-making and hope with a bevy of stacked categories. 

    Tony winners Adrienne Warren (Tina) and Joshua Henry (Carousel) delivered the good news. Warren is a co-founder of Broadway Advocacy Coalition, one of a number of associations and groups, including Black Theatre Coalition, Black Theatre United and #WeSeeYouWAT, that have been agitating for racial equity in the theater.

    All three productions leading this year’s class are by and about Black people. Pulitzer-winning lyricist, composer and playwright Michael R. Jackson’s musical roman á clef, A Strange Loop, led this year’s class with 11 nominations, including for best musical. Following with 10 nominations was MJ, the biographical jukebox show about Michael Jackson, penned by Lynn Nottage, and Paradise Square, a musical starring Joaquina Kalukango and co-written by Christina Anderson. And for the first time in the history of the awards, a transgender person was nominated. When L Morgan Lee, who plays Thought 1 in A Strange Loop and is up for featured actress in a musical, plaudits heard the news, she tweeted, “I can’t stop crying.”

    Trouble in Mind, the Alice Childress play that was too radical to be mounted on Broadway when she first staged it in 1955, is now up for a Tony for best revival of a play alongside Ntozake Shange’s for colored girls who have considered suicide / when the rainbow is enuf. Meanwhile, Caroline, or Change, Tony Kushner’s phantasmagorical family drama about a Black maid in Louisiana and the white Jewish family for whom she works, was nominated for best revival of a musical. Sharon D. Clarke and LaChanze, the vocal tour de forces who made Caroline and Trouble in Mind such lively, compelling productions, were also nominated in their respective acting categories.

    In addition, two Black women, Camille A. Brown (for colored girls) and Lileana Blain-Cruz (The Skin of Our Teeth) were nominated for directing prizes, a category that has historically overlooked them. No Black woman has ever won a Tony for playwriting, book writing, costume design, orchestrations or directing.

    That could change this year. 

    Playwright Dominique Morisseau, who first garnered a nomination for Ain’t Too Proud, netted another writing nomination, this time for Skeleton Crew, which was also recognized for scenic design and for acting (Phylicia Rashad). Her Skeleton Crew director and frequent collaborator, Ruben Santiago-Hudson, netted a nomination for best performance by an actor in a play for his autobiographical story, which also exists in film form, Lackawanna Blues. Morisseau is joined in the playwriting category by two-time Pulitzer winner Nottage for Clyde’s, which also garnered nominations for lead actress Uzo Aduba, and featured actors Ron Cephas Jones and Kara Young. Brown, who also choreographed this production of Shange’s choreopoem, is nominated for her dance work, too, against Bill T. Jones (Paradise Square). Ethiopian-Irish actor Ruth Negga garnered a nomination for her role as Lady Macbeth in Macbeth. And Six: The Musical, a contemporary female-empowerment comedy about the wives of King Henry VIII, netted eight nominations. (Much like in Hamilton, the majority of the Six cast is deliberately nonwhite.)

    This year’s Tonys will be the first for a full Broadway season (2021-22) that ran in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic. The last Tony celebration honored work from 2019-20, with truncated eligibility because New York shut down theaters in mid-March 2020, while many shows that were unofficial Tony bait slated to open in April either never made it to opening night, or closed and then reopened. Some of those shows include American Buffalo, Hangmen, The Lehman Trilogy, Six, Company and The Minutes.

    This year, Tony voters were required to participate in unconscious bias training. That requirement came, deliberately or not, after Jeremy O. Harris’ Slave Play, which garnered a historic high of 12 nominations, failed to win any awards. One of those 12 nominations went to Kalukango, who is nominated for the second straight season, this time for her work as the lead of the musical Paradise Square.

    The cast of for colored girls who have considered suicide / when the rainbow is enuf on opening night at Booth Theatre in New York City.

    Arturo Holmes/Getty Images

    Racial justice was at the forefront of the 2021 ceremony. Director Kenny Leon delivered a thunderous sermon while accepting the award for best direction of a play for A Soldier’s Play. The Tonys, which are presented by the American Theatre Wing and the Broadway League, awarded a special Tony to the Broadway Advocacy Coalition. And that introduced a question: Would we see results from such efforts, or would they be forgotten by theater owners, producers, unions and other groups? The aftermath of the 2016 Tonys suggests watchers proceed with caution — after that historic season, Broadway reverted back to an overwhelmingly white norm. But the short answer seems to be that the momentum has carried through, though there is always more work to be done.

    This year’s special Tony recipients have also been announced. The Tony Honors for Excellence in Theatre will go to the Asian American Performers Action Coalition, Broadway For All, music copyist Emily Grishman, Feinstein’s/54 Below and United Scenic Artists, Local USA 829, IATSE. The Isabelle Stevenson Tony Award will be presented to Robert E. Wankel.

    A Special Tony Award will be granted to James C. Nicola, the influential artistic director of the New York Theatre Workshop (NYTW), who has been in the role since 1988. NYTW continues to be a consistent home for challenging, smart work. Nicola is responsible for introducing recent hits such as Slave Play, What the Constitution Means to Me and Hadestown.

    The Tonys will air June 12 at 8 p.m. ET on CBS, hosted by Oscar winner Ariana DeBose from Radio City Music Hall.

    The complete list of 2022 Tony nominations follows:

    Best Book of a Musical

    Girl From The North Country

    Conor McPherson

    MJ

    Lynn Nottage

    Mr. Saturday Night

    Billy Crystal, Lowell Ganz and Babaloo Mandel

    Paradise Square

    Christina Anderson, Craig Lucas and Larry Kirwan

    A Strange Loop

    Michael R. Jackson

    Best Original Score (Music and/or Lyrics) Written for the Theatre

    Flying Over Sunset

    Music: Tom Kitt; Lyrics: Michael Korie

    Mr. Saturday Night

    Music: Jason Robert Brown; Lyrics: Amanda Green

    Paradise Square

    Music: Jason Howland

    Lyrics: Nathan Tysen and Masi Asare

    SIX: The Musical

    Music and Lyrics: Toby Marlow and Lucy Moss

    A Strange Loop

    Music and Lyrics: Michael R. Jackson

    Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role in a Play

    Simon Russell Beale, The Lehman Trilogy

    Adam Godley, The Lehman Trilogy

    Adrian Lester, The Lehman Trilogy

    David Morse, How I Learned to Drive

    Sam Rockwell, American Buffalo

    Ruben Santiago-Hudson, Lackawanna Blues

    David Threlfall, Hangmen

    Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role in a Play

    Gabby Beans, The Skin of Our Teeth 

    LaChanze, Trouble in Mind

    Ruth Negga, Macbeth

    Deirdre O’Connell, Dana H.

    Mary-Louise Parker, How I Learned to Drive

    Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role in a Musical

    Billy Crystal, Mr. Saturday Night

    Myles Frost, MJ

    Hugh Jackman, The Music Man

    Rob McClure, Mrs. Doubtfire

    Jaquel Spivey, A Strange Loop

    Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role in a Musical

    Sharon D Clarke, Caroline, or Change

    Carmen Cusack, Flying Over Sunset

    Sutton Foster, The Music Man

    Joaquina Kalukango, Paradise Square

    Mare Winningham, Girl From The North Country

    Best Performance by an Actor in a Featured Role in a Play

    Alfie Allen, Hangmen

    Chuck Cooper, Trouble in Mind

    Jesse Tyler Ferguson, Take Me Out

    Ron Cephas Jones, Clyde’s

    Michael Oberholtzer, Take Me Out

    Jesse Williams, Take Me Out

    Best Performance by an Actress in a Featured Role in a Play

    Uzo Aduba, Clyde’s

    Rachel Dratch, POTUS: Or, Behind Every Great Dumbass are Seven Women Trying to Keep Him Alive

    Kenita R. Miller, for colored girls who have considered suicide/when the rainbow is enuf

    Phylicia Rashad, Skeleton Crew

    Julie White, POTUS: Or, Behind Every Great Dumbass are Seven Women Trying to Keep Him Alive

    Kara Young, Clyde’s

    Best Performance by an Actor in a Featured Role in a Musical

    Matt Doyle, Company

    Sidney DuPont, Paradise Square

    Jared Grimes, Funny Girl

    John-Andrew Morrison, A Strange Loop

    A.J. Shively, Paradise Square

    Best Performance by an Actress in a Featured Role in a Musical

    Jeannette Bayardelle, Girl From The North Country

    Shoshana Bean, Mr. Saturday Night

    Jayne Houdyshell, The Music Man

    L Morgan Lee, A Strange Loop

    Patti LuPone, Company

    Jennifer Simard, Company

    Best Scenic Design of a Play

    Beowulf Boritt, POTUS: Or, Behind Every Great Dumbass are Seven Women Trying to Keep Him Alive

    Michael Carnahan and Nicholas Hussong, Skeleton Crew

    Es Devlin, The Lehman Trilogy

    Anna Fleischle, Hangmen

    Scott Pask, American Buffalo 

    Adam Rigg, The Skin of Our Teeth

    Best Scenic Design of a Musical

    Beowulf Boritt and 59 Productions, Flying Over Sunset 

    Bunny Christie, Company

    Arnulfo Maldonado, A Strange Loop

    Derek McLane and Peter Nigrini, MJ

    Allen Moyer, Paradise Square

    Best Costume Design of a Play

    Montana Levi Blanco, The Skin of Our Teeth

    Sarafina Bush, for colored girls who have considered suicide/when the rainbow is enuf

    Emilio Sosa, Trouble in Mind

    Jane Greenwood, Neil Simon’s Plaza Suite

    Jennifer Moeller, Clyde’s

    Best Costume Design of a Musical

    Fly Davis, Caroline, or Change 

    Toni-Leslie James, Paradise Square 

    William Ivey Long, Diana, The Musical 

    Santo Loquasto, The Music Man 

    Gabriella Slade, SIX: The Musical

    Paul Tazewell, MJ

    Best Lighting Design of a Play

    Joshua Carr, Hangmen

    Jiyoun Chang, for colored girls who have considered suicide/when the rainbow is enuf

    Jon Clark, The Lehman Trilogy

    Jane Cox, Macbeth

    Yi Zhao, The Skin of Our Teeth

    Best Lighting Design of a Musical

    Neil Austin, Company

    Tim Deiling, SIX: The Musical

    Donald Holder, Paradise Square

    Natasha Katz, MJ

    Bradley King, Flying Over Sunset

    Jen Schriever, A Strange Loop

    Best Sound Design of a Play

    Justin Ellington, for colored girls who have considered suicide/when the rainbow is enuf 

    Mikhail Fiksel, Dana H.

    Palmer Hefferan, The Skin of Our Teeth

    Nick Powell and Dominic Bilkey, The Lehman Trilogy

    Mikaal Sulaiman, Macbeth

    Best Sound Design of a Musical

    Simon Baker, Girl From The North Country 

    Paul Gatehouse, SIX: The Musical

    Ian Dickinson for Autograph, Company 

    Drew Levy, A Strange Loop

    Gareth Owen, MJ

    Best Direction of a Play

    Lileana Blain-Cruz, The Skin of Our Teeth

    Camille A. Brown, for colored girls who have considered suicide/when the rainbow is enuf

    Sam Mendes, The Lehman Trilogy

    Neil Pepe, American Buffalo

    Les Waters, Dana H.

    best direction of a musical

    Stephen Brackett, A Strange Loop

    Marianne Elliott, Company

    Conor McPherson, Girl From The North Country

    Lucy Moss and Jamie Armitage, SIX: The Musical

    Christopher Wheeldon, MJ

    Best Choreography

    Camille A. Brown, for colored girls who have considered suicide/when the rainbow is enuf 

    Warren Carlyle, The Music Man

    Carrie-Anne Ingrouille, SIX: The Musical

    Bill T. Jones, Paradise Square

    Christopher Wheeldon, MJ

    Best Orchestrations

    David Cullen, Company

    Tom Curran, SIX: The Musical

    Simon Hale, Girl From The North Country

    Jason Michael Webb and David Holcenberg, MJ

    Charlie Rosen, A Strange Loop

    BEST PLAY

    Clyde’s

    Hangmen

    The Lehman Trilogy

    The Minutes

    Skeleton Crew

    Best Musical

    Girl From The North Country

    MJ

    Mr. Saturday Night

    Paradise Square

    SIX: The Musical

    A Strange Loop

    Best Revival of a Play

    American Buffalo

    for colored girls who have considered suicide/when the rainbow is enuf

    How I Learned to Drive

    Take Me Out

    Trouble in Mind

    Best Revival of a Musical

    Caroline, or Change

    Company

    The Music Man

    Soraya Nadia McDonald is the senior culture critic for Andscape. She writes about pop culture, fashion, the arts and literature. She is the 2020 winner of the George Jean Nathan prize for dramatic criticism, a 2020 finalist for the Pulitzer Prize in criticism and the runner-up for the 2019 Vernon Jarrett Medal for outstanding reporting on Black life.

