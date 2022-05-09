‘A Strange Loop’ leads with 11 Tony nominations as Broadway comes back from a plague

A Strange Loop is up for best musical, among its 11 Tony Award nominations.

Amid a plague, both of disease and revanchism, Monday morning’s Tony nominations announcement offered history-making and hope with a bevy of stacked categories.

Tony winners Adrienne Warren (Tina) and Joshua Henry (Carousel) delivered the good news. Warren is a co-founder of Broadway Advocacy Coalition, one of a number of associations and groups, including Black Theatre Coalition, Black Theatre United and #WeSeeYouWAT, that have been agitating for racial equity in the theater.

All three productions leading this year’s class are by and about Black people. Pulitzer-winning lyricist, composer and playwright Michael R. Jackson’s musical roman á clef, A Strange Loop, led this year’s class with 11 nominations, including for best musical. Following with 10 nominations was MJ, the biographical jukebox show about Michael Jackson, penned by Lynn Nottage, and Paradise Square, a musical starring Joaquina Kalukango and co-written by Christina Anderson. And for the first time in the history of the awards, a transgender person was nominated. When L Morgan Lee, who plays Thought 1 in A Strange Loop and is up for featured actress in a musical, plaudits heard the news, she tweeted, “I can’t stop crying.”

Trouble in Mind, the Alice Childress play that was too radical to be mounted on Broadway when she first staged it in 1955, is now up for a Tony for best revival of a play alongside Ntozake Shange’s for colored girls who have considered suicide / when the rainbow is enuf. Meanwhile, Caroline, or Change, Tony Kushner’s phantasmagorical family drama about a Black maid in Louisiana and the white Jewish family for whom she works, was nominated for best revival of a musical. Sharon D. Clarke and LaChanze, the vocal tour de forces who made Caroline and Trouble in Mind such lively, compelling productions, were also nominated in their respective acting categories.

In addition, two Black women, Camille A. Brown (for colored girls) and Lileana Blain-Cruz (The Skin of Our Teeth) were nominated for directing prizes, a category that has historically overlooked them. No Black woman has ever won a Tony for playwriting, book writing, costume design, orchestrations or directing.

That could change this year.

Playwright Dominique Morisseau, who first garnered a nomination for Ain’t Too Proud, netted another writing nomination, this time for Skeleton Crew, which was also recognized for scenic design and for acting (Phylicia Rashad). Her Skeleton Crew director and frequent collaborator, Ruben Santiago-Hudson, netted a nomination for best performance by an actor in a play for his autobiographical story, which also exists in film form, Lackawanna Blues. Morisseau is joined in the playwriting category by two-time Pulitzer winner Nottage for Clyde’s, which also garnered nominations for lead actress Uzo Aduba, and featured actors Ron Cephas Jones and Kara Young. Brown, who also choreographed this production of Shange’s choreopoem, is nominated for her dance work, too, against Bill T. Jones (Paradise Square). Ethiopian-Irish actor Ruth Negga garnered a nomination for her role as Lady Macbeth in Macbeth. And Six: The Musical, a contemporary female-empowerment comedy about the wives of King Henry VIII, netted eight nominations. (Much like in Hamilton, the majority of the Six cast is deliberately nonwhite.)

This year’s Tonys will be the first for a full Broadway season (2021-22) that ran in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic. The last Tony celebration honored work from 2019-20, with truncated eligibility because New York shut down theaters in mid-March 2020, while many shows that were unofficial Tony bait slated to open in April either never made it to opening night, or closed and then reopened. Some of those shows include American Buffalo, Hangmen, The Lehman Trilogy, Six, Company and The Minutes.

This year, Tony voters were required to participate in unconscious bias training. That requirement came, deliberately or not, after Jeremy O. Harris’ Slave Play, which garnered a historic high of 12 nominations, failed to win any awards. One of those 12 nominations went to Kalukango, who is nominated for the second straight season, this time for her work as the lead of the musical Paradise Square.

The cast of for colored girls who have considered suicide / when the rainbow is enuf on opening night at Booth Theatre in New York City. Arturo Holmes/Getty Images

Racial justice was at the forefront of the 2021 ceremony. Director Kenny Leon delivered a thunderous sermon while accepting the award for best direction of a play for A Soldier’s Play. The Tonys, which are presented by the American Theatre Wing and the Broadway League, awarded a special Tony to the Broadway Advocacy Coalition. And that introduced a question: Would we see results from such efforts, or would they be forgotten by theater owners, producers, unions and other groups? The aftermath of the 2016 Tonys suggests watchers proceed with caution — after that historic season, Broadway reverted back to an overwhelmingly white norm. But the short answer seems to be that the momentum has carried through, though there is always more work to be done.

This year’s special Tony recipients have also been announced. The Tony Honors for Excellence in Theatre will go to the Asian American Performers Action Coalition, Broadway For All, music copyist Emily Grishman, Feinstein’s/54 Below and United Scenic Artists, Local USA 829, IATSE. The Isabelle Stevenson Tony Award will be presented to Robert E. Wankel.

A Special Tony Award will be granted to James C. Nicola, the influential artistic director of the New York Theatre Workshop (NYTW), who has been in the role since 1988. NYTW continues to be a consistent home for challenging, smart work. Nicola is responsible for introducing recent hits such as Slave Play, What the Constitution Means to Me and Hadestown.

The Tonys will air June 12 at 8 p.m. ET on CBS, hosted by Oscar winner Ariana DeBose from Radio City Music Hall.

