Stephen Curry celebrated 2,974 with special edition shoes, hats — and wine

Stephen Curry of the Golden State Warriors after the game against the New York Knicks on Dec. 14 at Madison Square Garden in New York City.

When Stephen Curry walked into the elongated visitors tunnel at Madison Square Garden on Tuesday evening, the stage was set for a historic game.

Just two 3-pointers away from breaking Ray Allen’s NBA record of 2,973 makes, the Golden State Warriors star was wearing a celebratory Curry Brand hoodie and hat for the occasion, both featuring his “Splash” logo and the number 2,974 in blue and gold.

“It was a special atmosphere,” Curry said after the record-breaking game. “I knew the Garden would deliver, in terms of how iconic this place is.”

With the record in sight at the start of the season, Curry and his brand partners had been planning for this moment.

That process began with a commemorative sneaker, treated with an elevated royal blue atop his Curry 9 Flow model, and using gold marble detailing and accents. The heel tab featured a subtle “2974” hit, and the tongue logo highlighted the four words the sharpshooter shared with Curry Brand designers to describe what went into his achievement.

“Longevity. Accuracy. Volume. Range.”

A detailed view of the basketball shoes of Stephen Curry before he played against the New York Knicks at Madison Square Garden on Dec. 14 in New York City. Al Bello/Getty Images

Brands across the athletic industry are dealing with factory delays and a sliding launch calendar due to coronavirus pandemic-related manufacturer shutdowns in Asia, and Curry Brand is no exception. The special edition sneakers are slated to be released in 2022. Only 2,974 pairs are expected to be available.

After taking photos with Allen and Reggie Miller after the final buzzer on the court, Curry went back to the visitors locker room to take in the moment with his teammates. Black and yellow commemorative Curry Brand hats were distributed to the Warriors players, with Curry flipping on his own.

“2,974 & Counting” was embroidered across the front.

A design collaboration with Bay Area-born designer Dustin O. Canalin’s brand Trophy Hunting, the hats included a yellow chenille patch along the left side, declaring Curry the “All Time 3-Point Record Holder.”

Special edition gear and sneakers have become an expected touch for records, championships and All-Star Games in the past decade. It’s a long way from the simple white and green special edition Air Jordan 13 Retros that Allen laced up in 2011 for his record-setting night.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Domaine Curry (@domainecurrywine) Domaine Curry, the Napa Valley winery launched in 2018 by Stephen Curry’s wife Ayesha and sister Sydel, created a custom 1.5 liter magnum bottle and wooden wine holder using the same royal and marble artwork from his sneakers.



Reading “All-Time 3 Pt Record Holder” and “2974” across the main label, the back of the bottle features a passage written by Curry last spring in anticipation of the record that will also be included on a commemorative card with the “2974” Curry 9 Flows:



“LONGEVITY AND ACCURACY



I never wanted to put myself up there with Ray and Reggie before it was time, because I appreciate and understand how hard it is to shoot the ball like that.



Year after year after year.



But it’s not about volume to me.



It’s about the standard I wanted to set on mastering both attempts and percentage.



Rolling with Ray and Reg sounds amazing now though.”



During and after the game, Curry wanted to incorporate the two who “set the bar.”

As he sat on the Garden hardwood, he was surrounded by Allen’s Celtics No. 20 jersey and Miller’s pinstriped No. 31 Pacers uni, with a royal Warriors road jersey featuring No. 2974 in place of his longtime No. 30.

“I’ve looked up to those two guys my entire childhood,” he said. “Us three can really say we’re the only ones that know what it’s like to shoot at that level. I hope they feel an appreciation for the inspiration that they gave me to think that I could do it myself.”

Whether it was being overwhelmed with emotion as the game was halted to recognize the moment just five minutes into the first quarter, handing the game ball to his father Dell along the baseline right after, or the embrace and conversation shared with Allen and Miller after the final buzzer, the night became an instant highlight of Curry’s 33 years.

“It definitely exceeded it,” he said, with a smile. “This is something I’ve been dreaming about.”

To seal the evening off, Curry took back the game ball from his father after dinner, and pulled out a Sharpie.

“12/14/21 @ MSG. 2974 AND COUNTING,” he began to write.

On the panel below – without pausing for a second – he added in all caps:



“GREATEST SHOOTER OF ALL TIME!”

His swooping shorthand autograph followed, and he handed the ball back to his father.

“I never wanted to call myself the greatest shooter until I got this record,” he said. “I’m comfortable saying that now.”