Seth Curry’s custom kicks promote a wine label dedicated to social change

When Seth Curry takes the floor at Wells Fargo Arena Friday for the closing week of the Philadelphia 76ers’ regular-season schedule, he’ll be doing so in his latest pair of custom sneakers. Only this edition tells a deeper story than your typical splashes of extra color atop hand-painted pairs.

“It’s great for me to put my own spin on things,” Curry told The Undefeated. “Whenever I get to do a custom shoe, it’s dope and it gives me a little extra flair and motivation to the night. You want to have a good game.”

The mostly all-white Curry 8 Flow, the signature shoe under his brother Stephen’s Curry Brand, was customized by go-to artist Kickstradomis featuring subtle details and color pops. The logos and wordmarks celebrate the launch of Curry’s new wine label, Triskelion, and the associated impact for good that he’s aiming to create through the sales of bottles.

“It’s a clean look,” he continued. “For most of my shoes, I want them to be clean and as smooth as possible. It relates to the wine being a completely holistic, natural, clean wine.”

While playing with the Portland Trail Blazers two seasons ago, Curry and his wife, Callie Rivers Curry, found themselves exploring the wine scene in the Pacific Northwest on off days. Trips to the sprawling Momtazi Vineyard and Maysara Winery in particular stuck out, where the Currys took a liking to a variety of pinot noirs from the private family label.

The custom sneakers celebrate the launch of the Currys’ new wine label, Triskelion. Seth Curry

In getting to know the Momtazi family better, especially Moe and Flora Momtazi, the husband and wife duo who operate the winery, conversation turned to launching their own wine label, with the shared idea to direct funds from sales of their 2016 pinot noir bottles of Triskelion to a cause. The custom shoes feature the wine’s logo along the side panel, with the call for “Justice • Unity • Equality” highlighted on the midsole.

“What they do as a family at their winery, in trying to be good to the planet and be good to your neighbor at the same time, you can make a big change in the country and in the world,” said Curry. “A big, nice portion of the proceeds will be going to the Social Change Fund.”

“We are very excited to collaborate with Seth and Callie Curry to create a wine that benefits humanity, regardless of race or creed,” Moe Momtazi said in an email. “We feel the Currys are very like-minded in our philosophy of both farming and winemaking and it is a pleasure for Maysara Winery to partner with them on this label and everything that it stands for.”

Launched last summer by NBA stars Chris Paul, Dwyane Wade and Carmelo Anthony, The Social Change Fund United was born out of the intent to improve Black lives. Callie Rivers Curry, an executive at Creative Artists Agency, is also a co-founder.

“We want to improve Black lives, holistically,” said Rivers Curry. “We’ve divided that into five pillars: arts and educational equity, economic equity, health equity, criminal justice reform, and civic engagement.”

After launch, more basketball players/philanthropists joined the fund’s executive council, including Khris Middleton, CJ McCollum, Natasha Cloud and Candace Parker.

“We joined forces and we thought our collective voice was stronger than doing the exact same thing separately,” said Rivers Curry.

A portion of sales of the 2016 pinot noir bottles of Triskelion will go to The Social Change Fund United. Seth Curry

The fund has launched a bevy of partnerships and programs, including funding for the Equal Justice Initiative, founded by executive director Bryan Stevenson; the Alliance For Safety and Justice; and the Bail Project.

Leading into the fall election, Paul hosted a series of nonpartisan voter rallies and marches to the polls for students at historically Black universities in his home state of North Carolina, helping to register voters, and bringing awareness to critical voting dates.

The Social Change Fund United also launched 300 savings accounts for Black youths, granting access to the compounding accounts on their 18th birthdays, provided they’ve taken a series of financial literacy quizzes and workshops along the way.

The fund partnered with DonorsChoose, a platform for public school teachers to request financial aid. They provided funding to every Black educator on the platform, surprising teachers over Zoom with the news that their entire classroom wish lists would be fully funded for the school year.

Seth Curry said he hopes that the launch of his own wine this week, along with the ongoing efforts of his wife, can continue to drive impact across the country. The custom sneakers will help bring visibility to the mission.

“She’s been working hard on it,” he said. “[We’re looking to] impact and better Black lives. There’s a lot that goes into that, and any way we can bring money to the fund and add to that cause is very helpful.”