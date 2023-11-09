Ron Holland G League Ignite diary: ‘My dream is right around the corner’

G League Ignite forward Ron Holland is the latest player who will be sharing insight into his life on and off the court through a monthly video diary.

Phoenix Suns guard Bradley Beal is currently participating in a monthly video and diary this season as well. Draymond Green, Vince Carter, Trae Young, CJ McCollum, Fred VanVleet, De’Aaron Fox, Cade Cunningham, James Wiseman and Josh Jackson have participated in previous diaries.

In Part 1, Holland talks about his family background, why he decommitted from the University of Texas to join G League Ignite, his relationship with teammate and fellow top-5 projected pick Matas Buzelis, traveling to Singapore in the preseason, his preparation for this season and more. G League Ignite’s season starts Friday against the Ontario Clippers in Henderson, Nevada.

“They put dudes in the NBA and the dudes that they have in the NBA are doing really good in there,” Holland said of G League Ignite. “What they do works. I know when it comes to people saying they have a blueprint, what better way to teach you how to get to the pros and stay in the pros than the pros?

“My dream [the NBA] is right around the corner. There’s no time to chill right now because I know it’s right there.”