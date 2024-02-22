Ron Holland G League Ignite diary: ‘I’m gonna have a speedy recovery’

G League Ignite forward Ron Holland II is the latest player who will be sharing insight into his life on and off the court through a monthly video diary.

Phoenix Suns guard Bradley Beal is currently participating in a monthly video and diary this season as well. NBA players Draymond Green, Vince Carter, Trae Young, CJ McCollum, Fred VanVleet, De’Aaron Fox, Cade Cunningham, James Wiseman and Josh Jackson have participated in previous diaries.

Holland was supposed to play in the Rising Stars game at NBA All-Star Weekend on Feb. 16, but suffered a season-ending right thumb injury on Jan. 31 while playing for G League Ignite.

“With my injury, I wanted to finish the season out, but God has a plan for everything and everybody,” Holland told Andscape.

“I’m not gonna hold my head down about it. I’m gonna have a speedy recovery and when it’s time for me to step back on the court, I’m gonna be ready and prepared for the draft.”

In Part 4 of his video diary, Holland discusses his injury, his time playing for G League Ignite, being a part of All-Star Weekend in Indianapolis, receiving advice from NBA rookies such as Charlotte Hornets forward Brandon Miller and Miami Heat forward Jaime Jaquez Jr., what he learned from the NBA All-Stars in Indianapolis, his relationship with G League Ignite teammate Matas Buzelis and more.