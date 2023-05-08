Our Mother’s Day gift guide can take the stress out of picking a present

Your mother, mother figure, or the most nurturing person in your life deserves the world for pouring her energy into you. But we know she won’t ask for anything on Mother’s Day, so you’ve got to step up! We took some of the stress out of finding the perfect gift with this curated list of items from Black-owned brands.

La Boticá ‘Casablanca’ Eau de Parfum

An earthy vibrant scent brought to life with notes of fig tree, black currant, and cedarwood.

$175

Paper Papayas Orchid Statement Earrings

Handmade clay earrings that will outlast a floral bouquet.

$54

Jungalow Rose Glass Candlestick Holder Set

This set of candlestick holders were made of ethically-sourced glass in India and have a vintage feel.

$52

White Space Kenna Birthstone Pearl Pendant

A baroque pearl is a chic update to traditional birthstone pendants.

$330

Effortless Pleated Ceramic Plate

A hand thrown catch-all for the dining room table or the bedroom vanity.

$26

CTOAN Co. ‘Thunder Thighs’ Candle

This hand-poured soy wax candle is a celebration of beautiful, strong bodies.

$29

ByChari ‘Sade’ Hoops

Named after the songstress Sade, these hoop earrings are a classic.

$75

Linoto 100% Linen Sheet Set

Low maintenance linen sheets that don’t need to be ironed or dry-cleaned.

$299