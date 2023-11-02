Your November 2023 Andscape horoscope

Although we’re still feeling the effects of October’s eclipses, November does offer us some reprieve. Feel-good Venus moves home to Libra, reminding us that there’s still lots of love and beauty in the world to enjoy despite the ugliness we may encounter. But Venus’ stay in Libra isn’t about glossing over reality or the horrors of human suffering by merely distracting ourselves with shiny, pretty things. Venus in Libra reminds us that if we are to enjoy said beauty, we must be willing to do our part to preserve it. We can best do this by helping and holding space for others, advocating for justice and equality for fellow marginalized folk in the U.S. and abroad, and creating something beautiful to share with those around us.

With Saturn retrograde coming to an end as it remains stationed in compassionate and visionary Pisces, we not only get another shot at personal or professional success, but we also get another opportunity to practice what we preach in terms of being kind to others, giving back, and making the world a happier and more inclusive place. Meanwhile, a wobbly new moon in Scorpio will challenge us to break free of old, destructive patterns.

As multiple planets blaze through noble Sagittarius, including talkative Mercury and brave Mars, we’re encouraged to do something meaningful, like standing up for what’s right in the face of cruelty and injustice – without being bombastic or self-righteous. Sagittarius season isn’t just about doing what’s morally or ethically sound. The fun-loving centaur also encourages us to let loose and party and embrace the spirit of adventure. With all that’s going on in the world, we’ll need all the good vibes we can get, especially toward the end of the month when a stressed-out full moon in mouthy Gemini arrives. Expect this moon to make holiday gatherings more taxing than usual. Choosing our own well-being over rote holiday traditions might offer more peace of mind.

Key dates

Saturn stations direct in Pisces – Nov. 4

Venus enters Libra – Nov. 8

Mercury enters Sagittarius – Nov. 10

New Moon in Scorpio – Nov. 13

Sagittarius season begins – Nov. 22

Mars enters Sagittarius – Nov. 24

Full moon in Gemini – Nov. 27

Aries

Loving Venus moves home to Libra and enters your partnership zone, giving you an opportunity to bring more balance into this area of your life. Chatty Mercury will be working on your behalf while it travels through truth-telling Sagittarius, enabling you to have open, honest, and even fun conversations — which can aid you in strengthening a relationship or establishing a new one. Look to the new moon in magnetic Scorpio to help pave the way for healthier intimacy or connections. Meanwhile, this moon could also be an impetus for sorting out your finances or making a clean break with something from your past.

On the 22nd, Sagittarius season begins and ignites your zone of growth and expansion. With daring Mars also entering enthusiastic Sagittarius, you’re called to feed your sense of adventure. This warm, lighthearted energy can be a welcome change of pace, but it won’t be without a few hiccups along the way. Enjoy whatever fun you can, as the month ends with a party-pooper of a full moon. Protecting your peace will be essential during this time.

Taurus

Following the intensity of eclipse season, life should become a bit more pleasant as Venus moves home to delightful Libra. As the planet of love travels through your zone of wellness and routine, this can be an opportunity to reconnect with beauty and pleasure on a more regular schedule with nurturing and nourishing options in mind. As brainy Mercury visits optimistic Sagittarius, caring for your mental and emotional well-being will be paramount.

With planets in Scorpio wrapping up their stay in your partnership zone, you may have spent the last month investing a great deal of time and effort into others. Between the Scorpio new moon helping you to build better relationships and Sagittarius season spotlighting your zone of shared resources, you may need to be mindful of overextending yourself, especially once angry Mars joins the party. Do you really want to be a bitter and resentful person because you’re not getting back as much as you give? An emotional full moon in Gemini may push you to have a candid conversation with someone regarding your feelings or needs.

Gemini

Work and responsibilities take a temporary back seat to fun as feel-good Venus visits Libra, your zone of joy and romance. When Mercury moves to expansive Sagittarius, bringing you in contact with all sorts of interesting people, your love life may get interesting too. Though as you find yourself being more intentional about your romantic options, you may choose to spend most of this Venus transit enjoying the beauty of your own company. With the new moon in Scorpio activating your wellness zone, self-care won’t be something you’ll want to compromise on.

If you’re partnered, you may discover fun new things to enjoy with your bae this month, particularly as Sagittarius season illuminates your partnership zone. There might also be opportunities for connection beyond the romantic. However, relationships could get stressful once aggravating Mars arrives. You may need to work on conflict resolution as well as balancing work demands with the needs of your closest relationships. Your emotions may be running high near the full moon, which may not be the best time to broach a touchy subject or relationship issue.

Cancer

You may be experiencing some profound changes in your home and family life thanks to last month’s solar eclipse. Though with loving Venus moving to Libra, you get a chance to create a bit more peace in this area. As such, you might be inspired to beautify your space. Entertaining your closest friends and family at your home or spending quality time with them could be another option. Also, enjoying the homebody life versus being out and about will also be an attractive choice. The new moon in passionate Scorpio encourages you to do more of what makes you happy.

As multiple planets in Sagittarius activate your zone of work and wellness, this could be a great time to deep-clean your home or to start a do-it-yourself project. A word of caution though — having busy Mercury and active Mars in your wellness zone could also increase your workload as well as your stress levels. Be mindful of running yourself ragged. The full moon in bustling Gemini could leave you completely exhausted, highlighting a need to take it slow.

Leo

When lovely Venus moves home to peaceful Libra, you might find yourself aiming to soak up all the art, music, books, and lighthearted conversation you can handle. As multiple planets in enthusiastic Sagittarius visit your zone of fun and romance, love is also in the stars. Also, coupled Leos might have a few date nights to look forward to, while Leo parents will enjoy having more quality time with their kids. The only caveat: Your financial obligations may push you to forgo big spending in favor of more affordable fun.

Before Sagittarius season officially starts, the new moon in protective Scorpio draws attention toward your home and family. This moon could assist you in creating healthier family dynamics, achieving an emotional breakthrough, or creating more stability for yourself and your loved ones. Later in the month, a challenging full moon in Gemini lights up your zone of friendship and community. If you’ve struggled with people-pleasing or have positioned yourself as the crisis manager or event planner of your friend group, this moon will push you to prioritize yourself.

Virgo

As Saturn retrograde ends, you may now have clarity about a key relationship in your life, whether that means strengthening it or dissolving it altogether. As values-driven Venus travels through Libra, you’re reminded that settling or being in relationships that diminish your self-worth are no longer options. Once analytical Mercury enters growth-oriented Sagittarius, your home zone, you’ll be thinking a lot about your comfort and security. Perhaps it’s time to assess your long-term financial goals. The new moon in resourceful Scorpio can help you come up with a profitable idea, secure consulting or freelance work, or better market yourself.

When Sagittarius season arrives, expect to be busy with home and family obligations. Don’t hesitate to ask for support from loved ones or to delegate responsibilities as you could become quickly overwhelmed with too much to do. If you have family members who have been uncooperative with you, the Gemini full moon may have you ready to give them a piece of your mind. Before you launch into a full-on war, take it as your cue to nurture yourself more.

Libra

You may have been running low on energy during your birthday season. But between Venus moving back home to your sign and multiple planets in Sagittarius igniting your social life, your spirits get a much-needed lift. If your usual glow has been missing, Venus can help you reclaim it with a new beauty or self-care regimen or by refreshing your wardrobe. Your confidence should get a boost too, which can aid you in magnetizing new opportunities and connections. Harness the power of the new moon in Scorpio to find a new job or increase your income.

By the time Sagittarius season arrives, your calendar will most likely be filling up with appointments. With agitating Mars also moving to Sagittarius near the end of the month, watch that you don’t spread yourself thin or get pulled into unnecessary drama, especially near a pot-stirring full moon in Gemini. On a more positive note, you may get a burst of creative energy or the urge to travel, which can be ideal if you’ve been lacking inspiration as of late.

Scorpio

This month could be a tad bittersweet. Maybe there’s a relationship that you’re feeling some regret or nostalgia over. If so, Venus in Libra can help you make peace with the past by giving yourself permission to let go or giving yourself grace. On the plus side, this planetary transit can be ideal for tapping into your creative muse, giving back to people in need, or enjoying some precious alone time. The new moon in your sign should feel like a welcome burst of fresh air as it charges up your enthusiasm and sets the stage for a future win.

As planets in prosperous Sagittarius gather in your zone of money and values, you may see your income grow this month. Though with stressful Mars also in the picture, you may need to guard against unnecessary or unforeseen expenses. Around the full moon in changeable Gemini, there could be a big bill come due unexpectedly, which could put a damper on your fun. You may need to put plans on hold temporarily or look to your community for support or resources.

Sagittarius

Woo-hoo! Your birthday season arrives this month, and you may be more than ready for a moment to celebrate and shake off the blues. With affectionate Venus visiting Libra and sociable Mercury popping into your sign, some of the feel-good energy you’re craving will be found with old friends and new. Community will be beneficial, as will networking.

Before the party officially starts, look to the new moon in transformative Scorpio to assist you in your spiritual journey or give you the go-ahead to move on from something that no longer nourishes you. If you’re overbooked and way too busy, this moon may be a reminder to get more rest as you could feel utterly washed around this time. However, when the vibrant sun enters Sagittarius on the 22nd, followed by energetic Mars just a couple days later, your sparkle and drive return, but you’ll still need to be thoughtful about the decisions and the moves you make to avoid burnout. The full moon in Gemini may be an exercise on honoring your boundaries or handling conflict responsibly.

Capricorn

Before Sagittarius season puts you into hibernation mode, Scorpio season still wants to help you connect with friends, get involved with your community, and reach toward your goals. As charming Venus makes a visit to your zone of fame and honors, you could connect with influential people who want to support your career and ambitions. Also, you could receive some applause or praise for work you’ve done. The new moon in magnetic Scorpio activates your social sector, which could bring you a host of new fans or business contacts.

While there’s progress to be made this month, it might feel a bit stop-and-start. When cerebral Mercury moves to freedom-loving Sagittarius and enters your zone of rest and retreat, you might have an urge to get away from it all. That urge becomes even stronger once Sagittarius season begins and active Mars also hits the snooze button. Meanwhile, the buzzy full moon in Gemini could potentially wreak havoc on your nervous system. Stepping out of the spotlight and taking time to zone out might be just what you need.

Aquarius

Yummy Venus moves home to Libra and aims to enrich you with pleasurable new experiences through learning, travel, serendipitous connections, and a renewed sense of hope. Romance is also highlighted, maybe with a couples retreat or by meeting someone that speaks to your intellectual or adventurous side. As friendly Mercury travels through happy-go-lucky Sagittarius, activating your social life, you’re encouraged to get out there and mingle.

Come midmonth, a powerful Scorpio new moon calls on you to reach for the stars. With the help of this moon, you could make some sizable advancements within your career or field. Between the self-affirming sun and confident Mars also entering Sagittarius later this month, you’re encouraged to embrace what makes you stand out. Since Sagittarius season will also bring out the activist and the loyal friend in you, keep in mind that it’s not your job to take up every mantle you come across. There is necessity in self-preservation. Under the full moon in Gemini, it might be best to opt out of the drama for the day and keep a low profile.

Pisces

Now that Saturn retrograde is coming to an end, you may find yourself with more resolve than before to succeed. As alluring Venus travels through Libra, it will bless you with the power to attract money and resources, while savvy Mercury visits your career zone, helping you to identify new opportunities and connect with the right people. Folks will be looking to you for your guidance and expertise, which could grow your money and reputation. With the Scorpio new moon encouraging growth and expansion, expect doors to open for you.

Your star continues to rise as Sagittarius season begins. However, there could be some pangs of self-doubt or discouragement to watch out for, as you might come up against an obstacle or opposition to your efforts. Try not to beat yourself up or get too in your head if you don’t see the results of your hard work as quickly as you might like. The Gemini full moon will remind you that even if it feels like you’re doing everything all on your own right now, support is still within reach.