Not sure what to get the new graduate? We’ve got you covered.

Graduation season is upon us and such a monumental milestone calls for a thoughtful gift. We’re here to help you celebrate the graduate in your life, whether it’s from high school, college, or graduate school. All the selections below are from Black-owned brands.

Talley & Twine Rose Gold Watch

A timepiece the graduate can wear at their first grown-up job.

$175

‘Lessons Learned and Cherished: The Teacher Who Changed My Life‘

Tuck this title from Andscape Books into your high school graduate’s college trunk as a reminder that teachers are there to help.

$24.29

Vavvoune Efa-Rouge Bag

A bag that can go the distance from the office to brunch.

$298

Brandon Blackwood Bamboo B Card Holder

Tuck a few dollars into this card case, which can work as either a business card holder or wallet.

$120

Ten Wilde Pave Pear Initial Choker

A fun take on pearls that have just the right amount of grown-up.

$56

Bernard James Originals Mirror 22 Charm Bracelet

This 14-karat charm bracelet is a reminder for your graduate to, as the designer notes, strive to be the best version of oneself.

$750

Auvere Hexagon Sapphire Stack Ring

If a class ring isn’t their style, this 22-karat sapphire ring is a symbol of good luck and prosperity.

$750

Elisa Johnson ‘Jane’ Sunglasses

Cookie and Magic Johnson’s daughter Elisa’s brand of sunglasses merge luxury and streetwear, perfect for a postgraduation vacay.

$145