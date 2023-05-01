Not sure what to get the new graduate? We’ve got you covered.
Help your soon-to-be-grad celebrate their new degree!
Graduation season is upon us and such a monumental milestone calls for a thoughtful gift. We’re here to help you celebrate the graduate in your life, whether it’s from high school, college, or graduate school. All the selections below are from Black-owned brands.
Talley & Twine Rose Gold Watch
A timepiece the graduate can wear at their first grown-up job.
‘Lessons Learned and Cherished: The Teacher Who Changed My Life‘
Tuck this title from Andscape Books into your high school graduate’s college trunk as a reminder that teachers are there to help.
Vavvoune Efa-Rouge Bag
A bag that can go the distance from the office to brunch.
Brandon Blackwood Bamboo B Card Holder
Tuck a few dollars into this card case, which can work as either a business card holder or wallet.
Ten Wilde Pave Pear Initial Choker
A fun take on pearls that have just the right amount of grown-up.
Bernard James Originals Mirror 22 Charm Bracelet
This 14-karat charm bracelet is a reminder for your graduate to, as the designer notes, strive to be the best version of oneself.
Auvere Hexagon Sapphire Stack Ring
If a class ring isn’t their style, this 22-karat sapphire ring is a symbol of good luck and prosperity.
Elisa Johnson ‘Jane’ Sunglasses
Cookie and Magic Johnson’s daughter Elisa’s brand of sunglasses merge luxury and streetwear, perfect for a postgraduation vacay.