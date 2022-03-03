NFL hires in the Rooney Rule era

What the hires tell us

For the NFL’s Black coaches, the hiring landscape is bleak. There’s simply no way to sugarcoat it.

Until the week of Super Bowl LVI, the Pittsburgh Steelers’ Mike Tomlin stood alone as the NFL’s only Black head coach. The NFL has never had more than eight Black head coaches in any season.

For a 32-team league whose player workforce is overwhelmingly Black, those numbers look bad. In 2020, players who were Black or African American accounted for 57.5% of players on NFL rosters. The number has been as high as 69.7%.

In place since 2003 for head coaches and expanded in 2009 to include general manager jobs and equivalent front-office positions, the Rooney Rule mandates that an NFL team must interview at least one minority candidate for these jobs. Through the years, the rule has been modified in an attempt to strengthen it.

Despite the rule, however, the numbers indicate the league still isn’t on the right path.

We analyzed all 127 offseason hires since the rule went into effect to find out how well minority coaches have performed and whether they are put in positions to succeed as often as their white counterparts.

Here are four of the metrics we used.

(Note: This does not include the hirings in the 2022 offseason.)

Overall win percentage: The overall win percentage during a coach’s tenure in one position.

Futures wins: The official Las Vegas projection for wins by a team. In this case, a quick indicator of how viable a coaching position is for a new hire, if we focus on first-season totals.

Average +/- wins: This measures the difference in per-season wins compared to the same time span before a coach is hired. If a coach averages eight wins in five seasons, and the previous five seasons the average was seven wins, the value would be +1.0.

Average hot-seat percentage: A metric created by ESPN, this measures the likelihood of a head coach getting fired for going 4-12 based on his resume, historical data and other factors. A way to measure how precarious a coaching tenure really is.

Below are the most relevant questions that can be answered using data. One caveat: The sample size isn’t large enough to be too definitive. Still, the numbers are the best way to evaluate where things stand. There’s no denying that the gap between minority coach hirings (25) and white coach hirings (102) remains wide.

Are minority coaches leading winning teams more often than white coaches? Tied Percentage of hires who recorded a winning percentage of .500 or greater during tenure: Minority

9 of 25 36% White

37 of 102 36%

Are minority coaches leading losing teams more often than white coaches? Yes Percentage of hires who recorded a losing percentage of .250 or less during tenure: Minority

7 of 25 28% White

14 of 102 14%

Are minority coaches improving their teams more often than white coaches? No Percentage of hires to improve their team by at least one win per season: Minority

7 of 25 28% White

38 of 102 37%

Are minority coaches landing on the hot seat more often than white coaches? Yes Percentage of hires with a hot-seat rating of 30% or higher: Minority

12 of 25 48% White

27 of 102 27%

Are minority coaches securing a playoff berth more often than white coaches? No Percentage of hires with at least one playoff appearance: Minority

10 of 25 40% White

53 of 102 52%

Are minority coaches staying in a job long term more often than white coaches? No Percentage of hires with at least four seasons in one position: Minority

8 of 25 32% White

43 of 102 42%

Are minority coaches getting hired a second time more often than white coaches? Yes Percentage of hires to get hired twice during the Rooney Rule era: Minority

5 of 25 20% White

14 of 102 14%

Are minority coaches landing the least viable jobs more often than white coaches? Yes Percentage of hires with first-season futures win totals of five or less: Minority

6 of 25 24% White

9 of 102 9%

All Rooney Rule era hires

Explore the data for yourself — all of the hires prior to the 2022 offseason are shown below. Sort by the four metrics outlined above (overall win percentage, average +/- wins, futures wins and average hot-seat percentage), and click the filter button to view only the minority hires.

Dennis

Erickson SF Mike

Nolan SF Mike

Singletary SF Jim

Harbaugh SF Jim

Tomsula SF Chip

Kelly SF Kyle

Shanahan SF Lovie

Smith CHI Marc

Trestman CHI John

Fox CHI Matt

Nagy CHI Marvin

Lewis CIN Zac

Taylor CIN Mike

Mularkey BUF Dick

Jauron BUF Chan

Gailey BUF Doug

Marrone BUF Rex

Ryan BUF Sean

McDermott BUF Josh

McDaniel DEN John

Fox DEN Gary

Kubiak DEN Vance

Joseph DEN Vic

Fangio DEN Romeo

Crennel CLE Eric

Mangini CLE Pat

Shurmur CLE Rob

Chudzinski CLE Mike

Pettine CLE Hue

Jackson CLE Freddie

Kitchens CLE Kevin

Stefanski CLE Raheem

Morris TB Greg

Schiano TB Lovie

Smith TB Dirk

Koetter TB Bruce

Arians TB Dennis

Green ARI Ken

Whisenhunt ARI Bruce

Arians ARI Steve

Wilks ARI Kliff

Kingsbury ARI Norv

Turner LAC Mike

McCoy LAC Anthony

Lynn LAC Brandon

Staley LAC Herm

Edwards KC Todd

Haley KC Romeo

Crennel KC Andy

Reid KC Jim

Caldwell IND Chuck

Pagano IND Frank

Reich IND Joe

Gibbs WSH Jim

Zorn WSH Mike

Shanahan WSH Jay

Gruden WSH Ron

Rivera WSH Bill

Parcells DAL Wade

Phillips DAL Jason

Garrett DAL Mike

McCarthy DAL Nick

Saban MIA Cam

Cameron MIA Tony

Sparano MIA Joe

Philbin MIA Adam

Gase MIA Brian

Flores MIA Chip

Kelly PHI Doug

Pederson PHI Nick

Sirianni PHI Jim

Mora Jr. ATL Bobby

Petrino ATL Mike

Smith ATL Dan

Quinn ATL Arthur

Smith ATL Tom

Coughlin NYG Ben

McAdoo NYG Pat

Shurmur NYG Joe

Judge NYG Jack

Del Rio JAX Mike

Mularkey JAX Gus

Bradley JAX Doug

Marrone JAX Urban

Meyer JAX Eric

Mangini NYJ Rex

Ryan NYJ Todd

Bowles NYJ Robert

Saleh NYJ Steve

Mariucci DET Rod

Marinelli DET Jim

Schwartz DET Jim

Caldwell DET Matt

Patricia DET Dan

Campbell DET Mike

McCarthy GB Matt

LaFleur GB Ron

Rivera CAR Matt

Rhule CAR Norv

Turner LVR Art

Shell LVR Lane

Kiffin LVR Tom

Cable LVR Hue

Jackson LVR Dennis

Allen LVR Jack

Del Rio LVR Jon

Gruden LVR Scott

Linehan LAR Jim

Haslett LAR Steve

Spagnuolo LAR Jeff

Fisher LAR Sean

McVay LAR John

Harbaugh BAL Sean

Payton NO Jim

Mora Jr. SEA Pete

Carroll SEA Mike

Tomlin PIT Gary

Kubiak HOU Bill

O’Brien HOU David

Culley HOU Mike

Munchak TEN Ken

Whisenhunt TEN Mike

Mularkey TEN Mike

Vrabel TEN Brad

Childress MIN Leslie

Frazier MIN Mike

Zimmer MIN

Who’s next?

According to the data, white hires are more than twice as likely to be offensive coordinators (35% of white hires compared with 16% of minority ones), while minority hires are almost twice as likely to be defensive coordinators (44% compared with 23%).

Who are the assistants worth watching? Andscape’s Jason Reid, who has written a series of stories about the Rooney Rule, identified the top five most viable candidates below.

Previous jobs of head coach hires, broken down by percentage

MINORITY HIRES WHITE HIRES

Offensive

coordinator 16% 35% Defensive

coordinator 44% 23% NFL/CFL

head coach 12% 16% College

coach 4% 13% Offensive

assistant 12% 9% Defensive

assistant 12% 5%

Todd Bowles

Defensive coordinator, Bucs

Bowles’ sound defensive game plan helped Tampa Bay rout the Kansas City Chiefs 31-9 in Super Bowl LV. During four seasons (2015-18) as the New York Jets’ head coach, Bowles went 24-40. But after his strong work with the Buccaneers, Bowles has proven he’s ready to lead another team.

Leslie Frazier

Defensive coordinator, Bills

He directed a defense that limited Buffalo’s opponents to league-leading averages of 272.8 total yards, 163.0 passing yards and 17.0 points. While serving as the Minnesota Vikings’ head coach for three seasons, Frazier led the team to one playoff appearance. He has helped the Bills win consecutive division titles.

Byron Leftwich

Offensive coordinator, Bucs

Like Bowles, Leftwich, a former NFL quarterback, played a key role in the Buccaneers’ Super Bowl LV win. The Jacksonville Jaguars, which drafted Leftwich seventh overall in the 2003 NFL draft, considered him for their vacancy, which was filled by Doug Pederson in early February.

Raheem Morris

Defensive coordinator, Rams

He devised a strategy that resulted in Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow being sacked seven times during the Rams’ 23-20 victory in Super Bowl LVI. Fired after going 17-31 in three seasons (2009-11) leading Tampa Bay, Morris hopes to reach the top rung of the coaching ladder again soon.

DeMeco Ryans

Defensive coordinator, 49ers

The fast-rising Ryans is the league’s second-youngest defensive playcaller. In his first season leading San Francisco’s defense, the unit ranked among the top 10 in total yards, passing yards, rushing yards and scoring. A rock star throughout his career, Ryans was a first-team All-Pro linebacker.

Where does NFL go from here?

Former Miami Dolphins head coach Brian Flores, who is Afro Latino, recently filed a lawsuit – which seeks class-action status – alleging widespread racial discrimination in the league’s hiring practices. In a memo to all 32 clubs after Flores filed his lawsuit, NFL commissioner Roger Goodell revealed that the league will initiate a comprehensive review of its approach to diversity, equity and inclusion.

At the outset of Super Bowl week, the Dolphins hired former 49ers offensive coordinator Mike McDaniel, who is biracial, and the Houston Texans promoted Lovie Smith, who is Black and served as the team’s associate head coach and defensive coordinator this past season. Still, of the nine openings for head coaches at the beginning of the recently completed hiring cycle, seven were filled by white coaches, including the first six.

Over the previous four cycles, there were 27 openings. During that span, three Black men became head coaches. That’s a total of 36 openings over five cycles with only four Black men hired as head coaches.

The Washington Commanders’ Ron Rivera and the New York Jets’ Robert Saleh are the league’s only other minority head coaches.

Repeatedly, Goodell has said the issue of inclusive hiring is important. But the league continues to drop the ball.

Written by Luke Knox and Jason Reid. Additional reporting by Jason Reid. Edited by Ed Guzman. Additional research by Rhoden Fellows. Project managed by Ashley Melfi.

Produced by ESPN Creative Studio: Heather Donahue, Jarret Gabel and Sean Hintz.

Illustrations by Josue Evilla. Photography by Gregory Shamus, Bob Levey, John McCall, Michael Reaves, Cliff Welch, Nick Cammett, Jordon Kelly, Harry How, Michael Zagaris via Getty Images.