New York Knicks forward Julius Randle is bringing Christmas to the boroughs

New York Knicks forward Julius Randle shoots a free throw the second quarter against the Boston Celtics at TD Garden on Dec. 8 in Boston.

While playing the role of Santa Claus in the New York boroughs of Bronx, Manhattan and Queens this week, New York Knicks forward Julius Randle is giving Christmas gifts to underserved children who may not have been getting a present otherwise.

The two-time NBA All-Star was also one of those less fortunate kids growing up while being raised by a single mother in Dallas.

“I think about how fortunate and blessed we are,” Randle told Andscape recently. “The way I grew up, there really wasn’t any presents under the tree. My present was my family. It was tough. It was tough. My mom worked her ass off and provided as much as she could.

“But me being the man of the house at an early age, I never wanted to put that pressure on her. I’m in a position where I’m blessed and fortunate, so I can give back.”

instagram/juliusrandle30

Randle jumped on the Hoopbus in the Bronx and Manhattan on Thursday and is scheduled to give Christmas gifts to children in Queens on Friday. The Hoopbus Inc., is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit that has a basketball goal hanging on the front of it. Randle passed out his Skechers signature shoes, basketballs and more to children as gifts.

Randle said he realized that the Knicks were a global brand when he was recognized on vacation in Italy. But the Knicks star said he has been wanting to be present for a Christmas giveaway in New York City boroughs for years.

“It is something cool to do to be able to touch every borough in New York,” Randle said. “I’ve been wanting to do it the past three years but wasn’t able to. My wife and I put something together pretty cool. I’ve always wanted to be somebody who helps the kids. Having an impact on the kids is huge to me …

“It means everything to me. It is easy for me to get gifts. I can buy whatever I want to buy. But for me to see the joy, and just the happiness on other kids’ faces not by just giving the gifts but with your presence, them being able to touch you, they look up to you and are able to spend real time with you, that is what I love the most.”

New York Knicks forward Julius Randle (left) looks on during a game against the Los Angeles Lakers on Dec. 18 at Crypto.Com Arena in Los Angeles. Adam Pantozzi/NBAE via Getty Images

Randle and the Knicks host the Milwaukee Bucks on Christmas Day at Madison Square Garden in Manhattan. Randle is averaging 20 points and 8.4 rebounds in five career Christmas Day games, including 35 points against the Philadelphia 76ers in 2022. Randle’s fondest memory of Christmas as a child is watching NBA games all day.

“Watching NBA games was the gift at Christmas,” Randle said. “I remember when I was young, watching the Lakers play on Christmas and watching Kobe [Bryant] going to work. I’m fortunate to be in New York and have a Christmas game every season I’ve been here except for one. It’s amazing. I love it. It’s a whole theme and event. I get to have my family there and then go home and open presents.”

Julius and Kendra Randle are the parents of two young boys, Kyden and Jaycey. Christmas presents are not an issue for this Knicks star’s children as he will have made more than $131 million in his NBA career by season’s end.

But through the joy of Christmas and the holiday season as a family, the nine-year NBA veteran is teaching his sons to appreciate how blessed they are.

“My youngest son loves the Grinch, so I dressed like that for him,” Randle, 29, said. “They are still at the age where Christmas is still magical. We have the Elf on the Shelf and all that different stuff. We watch different Christmas movies. But I’m always reminding them how blessed they are. This is not normal.”