NBA stars Deandre Ayton, Eric Gordon, Buddy Hield on Bahamas roster for Olympic qualifiers

Bahamas looks to qualify in Argentina for its first Olympic Games

    Phoenix Suns center Deandre Ayton and guard Eric Gordon, Indiana Pacers guard Buddy Hield and Charlotte Hornets forward Kai Jones have committed to play for their native Bahamas in upcoming Olympic qualifying action.

    All four are on the roster for Bahamas for its Olympic qualifier in Santiago de Estero, Argentina, from Aug. 14-20. Argentina, Chile, Colombia, Cuba, Panama, Uruguay and the U.S. Virgin Islands are also participating in hopes of qualifying for a spot in the 2024 Paris Games.

    Bahamas must win this tournament to qualify for another Olympic qualifier next summer.

    “I’m excited to be back playing for Team Bahamas and to see how much the program has grown. Can’t wait to play with my guys. It’s truly a special experience to compete with teammates who are from where you’re from, with Bahamas on your chest,” Ayton told Andscape.

    Bahamas has never competed in the Olympics in men’s basketball. The Bahamian team is projected to be the strongest the country has ever had. Bahamas is coached by Golden State Warriors assistant coach Chris DeMarco and also includes U.S. college standouts.

