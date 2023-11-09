My first luxury: A Louis Vuitton bag

Shopping for designer goods is about more than beauty, workmanship and cost. It’s an emotional experience that often comes with a personal story. In this series, women recall a singular piece and a moment in their journey into luxury.

Diana-May Kirori, 26, is a full-time content creator, traveling the world and buying bags along the way. She’s currently living in Paris.

When I was growing up, I’ve always loved clothes and my mom has always liked shopping but I never looked at it as fashion. I just looked at it as clothes.

The older I got, the more into fashion I got. The more social media became a thing, I started following more influencers and I was really more so introduced into fashion through the internet rather than my mom. I feel like a lot of people are introduced to fashion through their parents or someone that they live with.

I didn’t really get into luxury until college and even then, I wasn’t buying it. I didn’t buy my first luxury bag until we were in lockdown for COVID-19. I was like “Why not?” I was home. I wasn’t spending my money on anything. I was actually saving up because my best friend was going to get proposed to and I was going to be the maid of honor. But they didn’t get engaged when we thought they were going to get engaged and I’m like, “I’m spending my money.”

So I bought a bag. It was my first designer bag: The Louis Vuitton Multi Pochette Accessoires. It’s the one with the pink strap or the green strap. I wanted it so bad. I would always track it online because it always sold out. I even looked at resale websites because it’s usually just cheaper resale, but it was so much more expensive on resale. The more I looked the more I found out that it would always come online at like 11 p.m. Eastern time. That’s when Louis Vuitton would restock. I don’t know if I just got lucky or if that’s always the case.

I think in-store shopping experiences are definitely more exciting. I do love buying luxury when I’m in a different city in Europe because it’s cheaper. I just can’t believe the price difference off the bat and then you get the Value Added Tax back. Listen, I’m saving like a thousand dollars. I bought a Gucci Jackie bag in black when I was abroad, too.

I’ve been creating content full time since January. I was in real estate marketing before that in Chicago. I’m just in Paris for three months and then off to my next city, wherever that is.

