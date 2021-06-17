‘Music for the Movement’ will give back to HBCU students

Grammy-nominated rapper Cordae has partnered with Disney Dreamers Academy and The Undefeated to award scholarships to students attending historically Black colleges and universities (HBCUs).

Established by Walt Disney World in 2008, Disney Dreamers Academy is an annual four-day program that brings Black teens from across the United States to Walt Disney World Resort for a free, immersive education and mentoring experience. The academy’s mission is to inspire, motivate and encourage teens to pursue their dreams. Each class of 100 teens is selected from thousands of applicants.

Music for the Movement Volume III – Liberated, which will be released Friday, is the third volume in a four-part series of EPs honoring Black lives and social justice under a joint venture between Disney Music Group and The Undefeated. Cordae teamed up with Grammy and Oscar winner Common to record a single for the EP titled, “What’s Life.”

Cordae wants to donate his proceeds from the album to fund scholarships for HBCU students. The Undefeated and Disney Dreamers Academy agreed to match his donation. According to Cordae, “What’s Life” speaks to those students’ dreams and goals and encourages them to live up to their potential.

“So many people need the money more than I do,” Cordae said. “I feel as though when you’re in such a blessed position, it’s important to pay that forward to be a blessing to others. It’s especially important to me to invest in our youth and the future. Young people are the future of our society and the world, so we must do all we can to ensure they are properly positioned to succeed. If I can spark the brain of a few future world leaders and geniuses, I’ll die a happy man.”

“We are using Music for the Movement [and the scholarships] as an initiative to support the Black community holistically,” said Jathan L. Wilson, senior manager of creative strategy and marketing at Disney Music Group. “Everything is about generating awareness. The scholarship has the potential to change some lives, do some good in the community and help drive the conversation forward.”

Details on the scholarship program, including how to apply and eligibility requirements, will be announced at a later date.