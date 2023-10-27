Jason Kidd becomes co-owner of Oakland Roots and Soul SC

Dallas Mavericks coach Jason Kidd talks to players during an exhibition game against Real Madrid at WiZink Center on Oct. 10 in Madrid.

Dallas Mavericks coach Jason Kidd is second in NBA history in assists. The Basketball Hall of Famer gave a soccer assist to his hometown by becoming a co-owner of Oakland Roots SC and Oakland Soul SC, joining more than 4,500 new investors in a community investment round.

On Sept. 13, the Oakland Roots and Soul SC soccer clubs announced a community investment round allowing fans to become a part-owner for as little as $100. The Oakland Roots and Oakland Soul SC have stated that more than 4,500 new owners have invested more than $2.6 million. The community investment round closes on Oct. 31.

“In The Town,” Kidd told Andscape, referring to Oakland, California, “when you talk about sports, we all had heroes. I’m excited to join the Roots and Soul family. I’ve been seeing videos of all the support they get. I’m just trying to help the family.

“I especially like that there are both male and female teams. Also, with the teams being in The Bay, I felt like it was a great fit.”

Hoop legend, NBA Champion, and Oakland icon @RealJasonKidd joins Oakland Roots and Soul SC's ownership group.



Learn More: https://t.co/k4F83oaG2x



Welcome to the Club, Jason.#OaklandFirstAlways pic.twitter.com/ZTxEXmE81Q — Oakland Roots (@oaklandrootssc) October 26, 2023

Kidd, 50, was born in San Francisco and grew up in Oakland. The 10-time NBA All-Star is well known for being an Oakland basketball legend with others such as Bill Russell, Gary Payton and Damian Lillard, but first played soccer during his youth. Kidd joins such Oakland natives as former NFL star Marshawn Lynch, Baltimore Ravens quarterback Josh Johnson, rapper G-Eazy and rock vocalist Billie Joe Armstrong as investors.

The Oakland Roots Sports Club was formed in 2018 and is playing in the second division USL Championship league. The Oakland Soul debuted as in 2023 as one of eight founding members in the NorCal Division of the United Soccer League’s W League, a pre-professional women’s league in the second division.

The former Cal basketball star hasn’t attended a Roots or Soul game but plans to when time permits.

“That was my first sport. I played for the Bay Oaks [youth team]. I’m excited,” Kidd said.

The Roots and Soul also hope to have a new stadium in Oakland. If the Oakland Athletics leave for Las Vegas, as expected, the Roots and Soul will be the only remaining pro sports franchise in The Town. The Golden State Warriors moved to San Francisco in 2019 and the Oakland Raiders left for Las Vegas in 2020.

“It’s tough. I wish the A’s the best if they do end up in Vegas. We are running out of teams in Oakland. That is what also makes this opportunity special is it could be the only teams in Oakland,” Kidd said.