Your January 2024 Andscape horoscope

Many of us may be coming into 2024 utterly exhausted after a roller coaster of a year. It’s a good thing that Capricorn season encourages us to take time to anchor ourselves by practicing healthy boundaries, creating and using a support system, and working at a pace that’s both deliberate and manageable. As soon as the month begins, Mercury retrograde ends, helping us to figure out next steps. The motivation to start putting our plans into action might not arrive until energetic Mars moves to Capricorn.

Still, we might want to focus on handling unfinished business first and wait for the new moon in Capricorn to launch or start anything new. This moon will be very auspicious for pursuing a goal or laying the groundwork for whatever we’re aiming to build or create. Brainy Mercury also joins team Capricorn on the 13th, which will be useful for planning and problem-solving.

By the 20th, the vibe for the month shifts dramatically as Aquarius season begins. What makes this Aquarius season different from years before is that powerful and transformative Pluto also returns to Aquarius on the same day. Last spring, we got a sneak peek of Pluto’s visit to this community-oriented sign, which has led to increasing pushback against systems and power structures built on inequality and oppression. As the planet of rebirth and transformation revisits Aquarius, along with the sun, we’re reminded that if we want change, we’ll need to work together to achieve it.

Values-driven Venus enters tenacious Capricorn on the 23rd. The feel-good energy we’re seeking will come by teaming up with others for shared goals and working through the hard parts that come with becoming better humans and making a better world.

January closes with a volatile full moon in Leo that could stir up lots of emotional drama. Constructive conflict can be useful, destructive conflict is not.

Key dates

Jan. 4 – Mars enters Capricorn

Jan. 11 – New moon in Capricorn

Jan. 13 – Mercury in Capricorn Jan. 20 – Aquarius season begins

Jan. 20 – Pluto enters Aquarius

Jan. 23 – Venus enters Capricorn

Jan. 25 – Full moon in Leo

Aries

Much of the planetary weather for January is activating your career and recognition zone. Once dynamic Mars enters ambitious Capricorn, your quest for success kicks into high gear. Think big about what you want to achieve because the new moon in Capricorn will provide you with an auspicious opportunity for professional advancement. When brainy Mercury enters Capricorn, the second half of the month can be great for speaking engagements and attending high-profile events, interviews with VIPs, or launching content related to your brand or business.

Of course, Capricorn season doesn’t just have to be about pursuing career goals. It can also be an ideal time for embracing your role as a leader, inspiring others toward action, hope, and greatness. When Aquarius season arrives, which includes powerful Pluto’s visit to this community-oriented sign, helping others will also help you. Meanwhile, you could also end up meeting some influential people who could aid you in your professional growth, especially once magnetic Venus reaches your career zone. Under the Leo full moon, you could be celebrating a personal best. Don’t forget the people who helped you get there.

Taurus

As multiple planets in enterprising Capricorn visit your zone of expansion, you’ll likely crave fresh and exciting experiences, especially with daring Mars in the mix. Hopping on the next plane to a distant destination might be one way to get your thrills. Launching a product or a podcast, or getting your work published or into an exhibition could be another. Look to the new moon in Capricorn for help with executing plans. Mercury’s entry into Capricorn can be ideal for applying for a fellowship or graduate program or enrolling into a course for study or certification.

When the confident sun and powerful Pluto enter Aquarius, activating your career zone, they can help you in making a breakthrough or a name for yourself. You might decide to go down a whole new professional path, one that more closely aligns with your passions. As pleasure-seeking Venus travels through Capricorn, aim to reconnect with your love of learning and exploration, even if it just means adopting a more forward-looking attitude. Emotions could run high under the full moon in fiery Leo. Be confident in setting boundaries or asking for support.

Gemini

It could be a moody start to the month as planets in weighty Capricorn travel through your zone of intimacy and transformation. Perhaps it’s time to end an emotional or financial entanglement that’s robbed you of your peace of mind or sense of self-worth. The new moon in Capricorn can be very useful for taking back your power. It’s also a helpful moon for pursuing any financial goals you might have. With savvy Mercury and attractive Venus also visiting Capricorn this month, they can assist you in magnetizing money and resources. If you’re in a committed relationship, January will be ideal for financial planning with your partner or spouse.

When Aquarius season arrives with transformative Pluto’s entry into this progressive and innovative sign, you may be ready for a new lease on life. Open yourself up to new possibilities. Your personal beliefs or political views may need to change. You may even book a life-changing trip. Your desire for meaningful experiences will be strong. Wherever you feel called to go, go. The full moon in audacious Leo could provide inspiration.

Cancer

Things could get a bit interesting in the relationship department as feisty Mars visits Capricorn, your partnership sector. People may easily get under your skin, which may prompt you to establish better boundaries or improve the way you handle conflict or problems within an existing connection. If a relationship has gone past the point of no return, Mars may prompt you to cut ties. On a lighter note, the Capricorn new moon bodes well for a joint venture or business partnership.

While communicative Mercury and collaborative Venus visit Capricorn, it can be a great time for signing contracts or making a commitment to the person you love. Single Cancers looking for love could meet a partner with long-term potential. As the confident sun and regenerative Pluto enter your zone of rebirth and transformation, they can aid you in rebuilding your credit or finances or making some deep and profound changes in your life. With the full moon in self-focused Leo illuminating your sector of money and possessions, you may need to draw a line in the sand with someone about what’s yours and what’s theirs.

Leo

Energetic Mars joins team Capricorn, activating your zone of work and wellness. Expect to be one busy bee. Be mindful of burnout, though. The new moon in Capricorn is great for finding a better balance between taking care of your daily responsibilities and taking care of yourself. If you’re looking for a new job, the new moon can help your search. Wait until chatty Mercury reaches Capricorn to begin sending out your résumé. Meanwhile, Venus’ visit to Capricorn can be ideal for creating a wellness routine that you will love.

On the 20th, the sun reaches Aquarius, your relationship sector, followed by influential Pluto on that same day. Together, these two powerhouses could bring a powerful new partnership into your life, either for business or for the purposes of helping you to heal or realize your full potential. If you’ve been dealing with someone who consistently oversteps your boundaries, Aquarius season will give you the nudge you need to put a stop to it. An emotional full moon in your sign may push you to put yourself first.

Virgo

Passion and playtime are big on the agenda for this month, thanks to planets in lusty Capricorn visiting your zone of love and creativity. Sexy Mars aims to rev up your libido while alluring and sensual Venus turns up the romantic vibes. Whether you’re looking for a long-term connection or something casual, the new moon in Capricorn can aid you in finding the right match. Chatty Mercury will also be helping you to swipe or flirt your way into a date. Coupled Virgos can make the most of this energy, too, by pairing fun with pleasure and intimacy.

Though romance isn’t the only way you can enjoy this planetary power. Maybe you want to take time to get back in touch with your own sensuality sans a partner. You can also harness the current cosmic energy to reach new heights with your creativity or to pursue your passion. With Aquarius season putting an emphasis on your health and wellness, you may need to practice being a little more selfish with your time and energy. An exhausting full moon in energetic Leo may call for a much-needed timeout.

Libra

With active Mars moving into Capricorn and into your home sector, you may be extra busy with family obligations or working on a backlog of household chores. Harness the new moon in Capricorn for assistance with finding a new residence, resolving an issue with your landlord, achieving success with real estate, or making home improvements. Mercury in Capricorn will help to open the lines of communication and ensure plans go smoothly. Look to Venus’ stay in Capricorn to spruce up your home or to connect with familiar faces.

You can also work with the power of this month’s new moon to nourish and care for your emotional well-being. Perhaps you need to be in your own bubble for while so you can center yourself again, or maybe you need your family or roommates to pick up a little more of the slack. Shore up as much energy as you can, because when Aquarius season arrives, you’ll need it to enjoy all the playful, creative, and romantic energy it will bring. The full moon in fun-loving Leo can be great for fun with friends, so long as you don’t overspend.

Scorpio

Your communication sector is abuzz as multiple planets in industrious Capricorn stop by for a visit, helping you to get your words and ideas out to the people who need them. You can make a powerful impact with your voice or vision. Confident Mars, brainy Mercury, alluring Venus, and an auspicious new moon in Capricorn are each setting you up for success this month, making the timing just right for pitching a proposal, branding your business, starting a newsletter, or improving your skill set. You might be inspired to meet new people, join a new team, or begin a research project or something more creative.

With all that you’ll have going on in January, make sure you carve out enough time to check in with yourself and your family. As Aquarius season activates your home zone, you’ll find that getting enough rest and getting loved up on by your kin will provide you with the fuel you need to reach your goals; big and small. The full moon in Leo may bring you a well-deserved moment in the spotlight. Don’t let the fear of rejection hold you back.

Sagittarius

Intentionality might be the theme of the month as planets in cautious Capricorn push you to think more carefully about how you spend your time and money. Decisive Mars is the first planet up to bat, pushing you to cut back on unnecessary expenses. With analytical Mercury moving to Capricorn as well, you’re encouraged to go over your bank statements and your budget with a fine-tooth comb. You may be able to determine where you can save more and spend less. Becoming more conscientious about who gets your hard-earned money is also a plus.

If you’re looking for a new job or stream of income, the new moon in Capricorn can help. With values-driven Venus also visiting your money zone, it may be time to push for better pay. Count on the confident sun and influential Pluto in Aquarius to help you sharpen your negotiation and marketing skills. Additionally, you may need to be choosier about the commitments you make so you’re not giving too much and getting back too little. The full moon in excessive Leo could deliver a powerful reminder of the need for rest and moderation.

Capricorn

You can make some incredible leaps and bounds this month with nearly half the cosmos on your team. There will be four planets, plus the vibrant sun and a potent new moon all visiting Capricorn in January, enabling you to start the year out strong. With these planets activating your zone of self-image, now’s the time to boldly put yourself out there professionally, creatively, or with your whole heart. If you’re feeling ready to start fresh and pursue a new path or passion, do it! Expect to feel fully in your element.

Once the sun moves to independent Aquarius, followed by powerful Pluto, your zone of self-worth and money will be activated. Embrace your individuality and your unique gifts because you could end up manifesting some amazing opportunities as a result. At the very least, you walk away from this month feeling more comfortable in your skin and appreciative of who you are — that feeling alone could be worth its weight in gold. Just be mindful of getting trapped in negative thinking when the full moon in dramatic Leo shines a light on your fears and insecurities.

Aquarius

January may feel sluggish. That’s because you’ll have a host of planets traveling through Capricorn, your zone of rest and retreat. While Mars is usually the planet that increases your energy, you may feel tired and starved for sleep while it’s around. Regulating your nervous system and your sleep habits can tone down Mars’ disruptive presence. With Mercury in the mix, your mind could be heavy with thoughts. Employing journal writing, a creative outlet or meditative techniques could bring relief. The Capricorn new moon can be an ideal time to revive your spiritual practice, while sensual Venus in Capricorn invites you to find pleasure in moments of solitude.

When your birthday season arrives, you may be itching to make a drastic change in your life as cathartic Pluto moves back into your sign. Pluto in Aquarius can be useful for tapping into your personal power and unleashing the force within. This is a rather lengthy planetary event, so take your time making any major decisions. In the meantime, take time to celebrate you. Under the full moon in bossy Leo, however, an ego check may be necessary.

Pisces

You may be searching for belonging and looking to build connections with others. While the idea of meeting new people and making new friends can be daunting, courageous Mars in Capricorn encourages you to be bold and make the first move. Introduce yourself to folks, mix and mingle. Join a group or organization that speaks to your interests, passions, or goals. If it’s been a while since you’ve caught up with friends, put some quality time on the calendar. Chatty Mercury, charming Venus, and a supercharged new moon in Capricorn will put the right people in your path at the right time.

Planets in Capricorn may also motivate you to pursue your dreams or to make a difference in your community. Though when the sun moves into freedom-loving Aquarius, your zone of rest and solitude, you may need to find a healthier balance between your social life, helping others, going after your goals and self-care. As empowering Pluto visits Aquarius, you may discover some self-sabotaging behavior that you need to change. Near the full moon in languid Leo, it may be necessary to adopt a more efficient daily routine.