Jackson State’s Sonic Boom of the South performs with Usher at Super Bowl LVIII

Ludacris (center, from left), Usher, Lil Jon and Jermaine Dupri perform during the Super Bowl LVIII halftime show at Allegiant Stadium on Feb. 11, 2024, in Las Vegas. Jackson State University’s Sonic Boom of the South played on the field during the show.

A week after Jackson State University’s Sonic Boom of the South played a surprise performance for actress and social media personality Tabitha Brown, the marching band played on arguably its biggest stage ever: Super Bowl LVIII.

Historic night in Vegas. #LuvDaBoom pic.twitter.com/WDwLN2LLNC — Sonic Boom of the South (@SonicBoomOTS) February 12, 2024

📸 Our very own @SonicBoomOTS performed with @Usher during one of the world's most-watched events. Check out photos from the #SuperBowl2024 Halftime Show!



Continue to show your support for the Sonic Boom by donating to the #THEERoadToRoses campaign! https://t.co/1LK3DLsyi7 pic.twitter.com/0ujBe9SNxj — Jackson State U. (@JacksonStateU) February 12, 2024

The Sonic Boom of the South performed Sunday night at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas during R&B superstar Usher’s 15-minute Super Bowl halftime show, which also featured H.E.R., Alicia Keys, Lil Jon, Ludacris, Jermaine Dupri and will.i.am.

In a statement posted to social media platform X, formerly known as Twitter, the band thanked Usher, the NFL, Apple Music and Roc Nation for the opportunity to perform.

We hope we made you proud! #LuvDaBoom Follow us everywhere NOW for important info. 👀 pic.twitter.com/YAv5Fbbqdk — Sonic Boom of the South (@SonicBoomOTS) February 12, 2024

The @SonicBoomOTS has been booked and busy! In case you missed it, Jackson State University's Sonic Boom of the South just performed at the @SuperBowl Halftime Show featuring @Usher! #SBLVIII #SuperBowl2024 pic.twitter.com/FTIrdo3Edx — Jackson State U. (@JacksonStateU) February 12, 2024

According to the statement, students were chosen in November 2023 to join Usher during the Super Bowl halftime show, and band members have spent the last 10 days in Las Vegas preparing for the performance.

The band performed last week in honor of Brown’s birthday during the vegan food influencer’s book tour stop in Jackson, Mississippi.

Members of the Sonic Boom of the South’s Alumni Marching Band also performed with Drake and J. Cole on Feb. 2 for the rappers It’s All a Blur Tour stop in Tampa, Florida.