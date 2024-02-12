Up Next
Jackson State’s Sonic Boom of the South performs with Usher at Super Bowl LVIII
Marching band played on the field during R&B superstar’s halftime show
A week after Jackson State University’s Sonic Boom of the South played a surprise performance for actress and social media personality Tabitha Brown, the marching band played on arguably its biggest stage ever: Super Bowl LVIII.
The Sonic Boom of the South performed Sunday night at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas during R&B superstar Usher’s 15-minute Super Bowl halftime show, which also featured H.E.R., Alicia Keys, Lil Jon, Ludacris, Jermaine Dupri and will.i.am.
In a statement posted to social media platform X, formerly known as Twitter, the band thanked Usher, the NFL, Apple Music and Roc Nation for the opportunity to perform.
According to the statement, students were chosen in November 2023 to join Usher during the Super Bowl halftime show, and band members have spent the last 10 days in Las Vegas preparing for the performance.
The band performed last week in honor of Brown’s birthday during the vegan food influencer’s book tour stop in Jackson, Mississippi.
Members of the Sonic Boom of the South’s Alumni Marching Band also performed with Drake and J. Cole on Feb. 2 for the rappers It’s All a Blur Tour stop in Tampa, Florida.