Jackson State cancels classes following shooting death of student on campus

Elayne Hayes Anthony, acting president of Jackson State University, said student Jaylen Burns was killed in a shooting Oct. 15.

A Jackson State student was killed in a shooting on campus Sunday night, according to acting university president Elayne H. Anthony.

In a statement posted to Jackson State’s social media accounts, Anthony said the shooting occurred at the University Pointe Apartment Complex. Jaylen Burns, an industrial technology major from Chicago, was transported to a local hospital, where he died.

The university canceled Monday classes in the wake of the shooting.

The historically Black college in Jackson, Mississippi, celebrated its homecoming festivities last week, and it was the second on-campus shooting during its homecoming weekend.

According to a post by the university on X, formerly known as Twitter, the first shooting occurred Oct. 14, but no students were involved or injured.

(1 of 3) JSU Campus Safety Update – We are aware that a shooting took place late last night on Dalton Street involving two individuals who are not affiliated with Jackson State University. We are thankful that no students were involved or harmed. — Jackson State U. (@JacksonStateU) October 15, 2023

News of Burns’ death elicited an outpouring of mourning on social media from members of the Jackson State community and fellow HBCUs.

We extend heartfelt thoughts of peace and comfort to Jaylen's family, friends and all those who knew him. #JSU #theeilove 💙🐯 pic.twitter.com/8rMtvTQr7S — JSU Student Conduct (@jsuconduct) October 16, 2023

Anthony said security will be increased on campus and urged students to carry their student ID at all times.

Burns was a member of Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity Inc. and other service organizations, she said.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with Jaylen’s family, friends and all those who knew him,” she said in the statement. “He was an ambitious and bright young man, who believed in being of service as a member of Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity, Inc. and president of the C100 Chapter at JSU, an affiliate of the 100 Black Men of America. We grieve the tragic loss of his life due to this senseless act of violence.”

The fraternity posted a statement of mourning to its Twitter account on Monday.

Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity, Inc. mourns and condemns the tragic shooting death of Brother Jaylen Burns at Jackson State University last night.



Please share and keep his family, friends, and chapter Brothers in your prayers.#APA1906Network #MenOfDistinction #FarewellGoodBrother pic.twitter.com/Ytbbsre8i5 — Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity, Inc. ® (@apa1906NETwork) October 16, 2023

“Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity, Inc. mourns and condemns the tragic shooting death of Brother Jaylen Burns at Jackson State University last night. Please share and keep his family, friends, and chapter Brothers in your prayers,” the post said.

The shooting occurred nearly two weeks after a shooting Oct. 3 on the campus of HBCU Morgan State University in Baltimore left five people injured during homecoming festivities. In response Morgan State leaders announced plans on Oct. 10 to build a wall around most of the campus and station security personnel at entrances and exits.

Two people were shot on Oct. 7 during homecoming weekend at historically Black Bowie State University, located about 35 miles from Morgan State. There is no indication any of the shootings are connected.