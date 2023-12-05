Howard University’s Anim Dankwah seen as key to Cricket Celebration Bowl berth

Howard University offensive lineman Anim Dankwah also was named to the 2023 All-MEAC First Team and selected to play in the 2024 East-West Shrine Bowl.

Moving from Ghana to Canada to the United States would be quite the journey for any young athlete, but for Howard University offensive lineman Anim Dankwah, it’s his reality.

Soon, the senior will take another journey, as the Bison head to Atlanta to play in the Cricket Celebration Bowl for the first time.

Dankwah joined Howard’s football program in 2019 and has made a name for himself since. In 2022, Dankwah earned a spot on the Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference’s All-Conference First Team. Dankwah also was named to the 2023 All-MEAC First Team and selected to play in the 2024 East-West Shrine Bowl. He is the first Howard player to be invited to play in the Shrine Bowl since 2012.

Though Dankwah has established himself as a top prospect in HBCU football, the 6-foot-8 athlete’s interest in sports didn’t begin with football.

“My passion for sports definitely started when I got the chance to play soccer,” Dankwah told Andscape. “I didn’t get to experience football just yet during that time, but my love for the game has definitely developed over the years.”

Originally from Accra, Ghana, Dankwah credits his mother for ensuring that he learned English very young, making the transition to a new country easier.

“I had to be 4 or 5 when my mom taught me English,” Dankwah said. “It wasn’t too challenging, but I found myself putting in a lot of work. The rewards of it were fruitful.”

Before moving to Washington to attend Howard, Dankwah went to St. Roch Catholic Secondary School in Ontario, where the school’s football coach at the time introduced him to the sport in his junior year.

Howard’s path to its first Celebration Bowl hinged on its last two games of the regular season. North Carolina Central University, the 2022 Celebration Bowl champion, had the best record in the MEAC for most of this season. It wasn’t until Nov. 11, when the Bison defeated the Eagles 50-20, that Howard’s chances of claiming a berth skyrocketed.

Dankwah’s coaches and teammates make clear how important he has been in getting them to the championship game. Coach Larry Scott hopes Dankwah can be just as vital in the final – and most significant – game of the season.

“When you talk about developing winning football programs, you better be really good in the interiors, the O-line and D-line,” Scott said. “He’s been a critical piece in our success over the past two seasons, and hopefully, he can put it together one more time for a great showing in Atlanta.”

Dankwah’s teammates said his ability to protect the quarterback is just one aspect of his usefulness. But his leadership qualities and ability to motivate his teammates separate him from others and make his presence critical in all four quarters.

“He makes my job a heck of a lot easier just because I know I’ll be protected with him up front,” said Howard quarterback Quinton Williams. “I trust him. Whether we’re running the ball or passing, I know he’ll get the guys going. If we’re in a funk, I know I can turn to him to get the O-line going. He’s really a second voice on the team, and I know he wants this just as bad as me.”

Before moving to Washington to attend Howard University, offensive lineman Anim Dankwah went to St. Roch Catholic Secondary School in Ontario, where the school’s football coach introduced him to the sport when he was a junior. David Sierra/Howard Athletics

The Celebration Bowl will be Dankwah’s final game in a Howard jersey. The senior believes there would be no better way to end his collegiate career than to win the title for “The Mecca.”

“Until this point, I feel like the individual and team goals I’ve set have been fulfilled in my time as a player at Howard,” he said. “It would mean so much to me to achieve this for myself, my teammates and my coaches.”

Dankwah credits the Southwestern Athletic Conference for always having solid teams but believes the Bison have a golden opportunity to come out on top of the conference champion, Florida A&M University, in the Celebration Bowl.

“As a team, we’re aware of FAMU’s ranking in the FCS on the defensive side, but our offense is confident and ready to perform,” he said. “We’ve played great defenses this season that I believe have prepared us for this moment.

“All we have to do is get back to what we know, which is our ability to move the ball and execute plays. The outcome and story will write itself.”