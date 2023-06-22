Up Next
NBA
How Scoot Henderson’s family gym prepared him for the NBA
The G League Ignite star and top NBA draft prospect honed his game thanks to his parents’ Georgia gym
In the dark of the pandemic, top NBA draft prospect Scoot Henderson found light and his hoop game in his family-owned gym. The G League Ignite star was blessed that his parents owned and operated a basketball gym that gave him access 24 hours a day to NBA players and special moments with his family.
Andscape tells the story of how this family gym played the biggest role in getting Henderson ready for the NBA.