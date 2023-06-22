How Scoot Henderson’s family gym prepared him for the NBA

Scoot Henderson arrives prior to the first round of the 2023 NBA Draft at Barclays Center on June 22 in Brooklyn, New York.

In the dark of the pandemic, top NBA draft prospect Scoot Henderson found light and his hoop game in his family-owned gym. The G League Ignite star was blessed that his parents owned and operated a basketball gym that gave him access 24 hours a day to NBA players and special moments with his family.

Andscape tells the story of how this family gym played the biggest role in getting Henderson ready for the NBA.