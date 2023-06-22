Up Next

How Scoot Henderson’s family gym prepared him for the NBA

The G League Ignite star and top NBA draft prospect honed his game thanks to his parents’ Georgia gym

    Scoot Henderson arrives prior to the first round of the 2023 NBA Draft at Barclays Center on June 22 in Brooklyn, New York. Arturo Holmes/Getty Images
    Marc J. Spears By @MarcJSpears

    In the dark of the pandemic, top NBA draft prospect Scoot Henderson found light and his hoop game in his family-owned gym. The G League Ignite star was blessed that his parents owned and operated a basketball gym that gave him access 24 hours a day to NBA players and special moments with his family.

    Andscape tells the story of how this family gym played the biggest role in getting Henderson ready for the NBA.

    Marc J. Spears is the senior NBA writer for Andscape. He used to be able to dunk on you, but he hasn’t been able to in years and his knees still hurt.

