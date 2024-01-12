How NBA teams are celebrating Martin Luther King Jr. Day

A detail on the back of the shirt of Boston Celtics guard Jaylen Brown pays tribute to slain civil rights activist Martin Luther King Jr. before a game against the New Orleans Pelicans at TD Garden on Jan. 17, 2022, in Boston.

The NBA began its annual celebration of the life and legacy of the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. this week culminating with 11 NBA games on MLK Day on Jan. 15. Leading up to MLK Day, teams have worn custom shooting shirts that say, “Honor King” on the front and “The Time Is Right. It’s Always Right” on the back. The NBA’s 2024 Martin Luther King Jr. Day TV spot, It’s Time” also honored King with his famous quote, “The time is always right to do what’s right.”

“Commemorating the life and legacy of Dr. King is a long-standing NBA tradition,” said NBA deputy commissioner and COO Mark Tatum. “For decades, the league has used its platform to honor his work and influence while uplifting the values of justice and equality. The NBA family looks forward to celebrating MLK Day through a variety of events and activities in team markets as we do every year.”

King was a legendary Baptist minister, philosopher and social activist who played a key role in preaching nonviolence in the Civil Rights Movement. The Atlanta native was assassinated on April 4, 1968, while standing outside his room at the Lorraine Motel in Memphis, Tennessee. President Ronald Reagan signed the King Holiday Bill into law on Nov. 2, 1983, designating the third Monday in January a federal holiday.

“I’m definitely one of the beneficiaries of his sacrifice and his history,” said New Orleans Pelicans coach Willie Green, a former NBA player whose team plays the Dallas Mavericks on Martin Luther King Day. “All of the things that he stood up for, I’m sure he would be proud to see young Black men like myself and others be able to lead organizations. To have an opportunity to play basketball on that day is a true test of what he stood for and how the NBA is doing a great job of pushing those ideas forward.”

The following are some of the highlights of what some NBA teams are celebrating on MLK Day weekend.

The shooting shirts worn on Martin Luther King Jr. Day on Jan. 20, 2020, at Capital One Arena in Washington. Ned Dishman/NBAE via Getty Images

Atlanta Hawks: Grammy-winning rapper Killer Mike will perform at halftime during the Hawks’ MLK Day game against the San Antonio Spurs. The Atlanta native will honor King’s legacy with a musical tribute. The Hawks will also continue their tradition of having a gospel choir follow the arena’s public announcer and sing the name of each player during pregame introductions.

Chicago Bulls: The Bulls honored four civic leaders in Chicago last Wednesday as part of their 2023-24 MLK Award Program during halftime of their game against the Houston Rockets. The honorees included Janelle St. John (Growing Home Inc.), Tammera L. Holmes (Aerostar Avion Institute), Jamyle Cannon (The Bloc) and youth honoree Adeeb Borden (CEO’s of Color NFP, Champs Male Mentoring). The Bulls play the Cleveland Cavaliers on MLK Day.

Memphis Grizzlies: On Thursday, the Grizzlies players took part in the Martin Luther King Jr. Day of Service at the historic Clayborn Temple where they learned about the 1968 Sanitation Workers Strike and the I Am A Man campaign. Afterwards, Grizzlies players, staff and FedEx Forum volunteers participated in a service project alongside current sanitation workers benefiting students from Douglass K-8 Optional School.



The National Civil Rights Museum will host an Intersection of Race and Sports panel with WNBA champion and racial justice advocate Renee Montgomery and former Memphis Grizzlies guard Elliot Perry on Sunday in Memphis. The panel will be moderated by Russ Wigginton, president of the National Civil Rights Museum.

Honorees of the 19th Annual National Civil Rights Museum Sports Legacy Award will be celebrated on game day during the Earl Lloyd Sports Legacy Symposium. The honorees include Basketball Hall of Famer Alex English; former NFL star Calvin Hill, father of former NBA star Grant Hill; activist and two-time WNBA Champion Renee Montgomery and MLB Hall of Famer Ozzie Smith.



The Grizzlies host the Golden State Warriors on MLK Day.

Washington Wizards and Detroit Pistons: On Sunday, the Wizards, the Pistons, the Martin Luther King Jr. Memorial Library and D.C. Public Library Foundation will host a screening of The Rebellious Life of Mrs. Rosa Parks documentary. The Pistons play the Wizards on MLK Day in Washington.

Philadelphia 76ers: The Sixers and the National Basketball Social Justice Coalition sent a joint letter to the Pennsylvania state Senate in support of a bipartisan Clean Slate Expansion bill known as “Clean Slate 3.0” that was signed into legislation on Dec. 13, 2023, by Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro. Clean Slate 3.0 expands on Pennsylvania’s Clean Slate reforms and will reduce barriers to employment, housing and education for hundreds of thousands of Pennsylvania residents.