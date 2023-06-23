How Amen and Ausar Thompson were inspired by their big brother

Amen Thompson (left) and Ausar Thompson (right) arrive prior to the first round of the 2023 NBA draft at Barclays Center on June 22 in the Brooklyn, New York.

Top NBA draft prospects Amen and Ausar Thompson will be the next set of twins to join the league. But it was another sibling that actually gave them the blueprint to become a star, their big brother Troy Thompson Jr.

Andscape tells the story of how the Thompsons were inspired to become basketball stars for their brother Troy and how he continues to be their guiding light.