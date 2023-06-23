Up Next

How Amen and Ausar Thompson were inspired by their big brother

Before the Overtime Elite standouts hit the NBA, they were given a blueprint to stardom by Troy Thompson Jr.

    Amen and Ausar Thompson
    Amen Thompson (left) and Ausar Thompson (right) arrive prior to the first round of the 2023 NBA draft at Barclays Center on June 22 in the Brooklyn, New York. Arturo Holmes/Getty Images
    Marc J. Spears By @MarcJSpears

    Top NBA draft prospects Amen and Ausar Thompson will be the next set of twins to join the league. But it was another sibling that actually gave them the blueprint to become a star, their big brother Troy Thompson Jr.

    Andscape tells the story of how the Thompsons were inspired to become basketball stars for their brother Troy and how he continues to be their guiding light.

    Marc J. Spears is the senior NBA writer for Andscape. He used to be able to dunk on you, but he hasn’t been able to in years and his knees still hurt.

