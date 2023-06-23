Up Next
NBA
How Amen and Ausar Thompson were inspired by their big brother
Before the Overtime Elite standouts hit the NBA, they were given a blueprint to stardom by Troy Thompson Jr.
Top NBA draft prospects Amen and Ausar Thompson will be the next set of twins to join the league. But it was another sibling that actually gave them the blueprint to become a star, their big brother Troy Thompson Jr.
Andscape tells the story of how the Thompsons were inspired to become basketball stars for their brother Troy and how he continues to be their guiding light.