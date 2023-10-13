Homecoming season is here for historically Black colleges, so rest and plan accordingly

Swae Lee of Rae Sremmurd performs during the Spelhouse Homecoming Concert at Forbes Arena at Morehouse College on Oct. 19, 2022, in Atlanta.

Fall has ushered in the homecoming season for historically Black colleges and universities.

Every year students and alumni gather on HBCU campuses across the country to celebrate their respective schools during events including concerts, parties, tailgating, networking opportunities and, of course, football.

Although some HBCUs have already celebrated homecoming, here are 10 remaining events to mark on your calendars. All game times are Eastern.

Jackson State University

When: Oct. 8-14

Events: Themed as “THEE Legacy Continues,” homecoming week was put together to symbolize the connection between the different generation of Tigers. Friday’s festivities include a vendor fair, a new photography exhibition and Yard Fest, with the homecoming parade, tailgate and football game scheduled for Saturday.

Game: 3 p.m. Saturday vs. Alabama State University; available on ESPN+.

Information: www.jsums.edu/homecoming

Southern University

When: Oct. 8-14

Events: The Alumni Day Party kicks off Friday’s lineup, followed by the Rumble in the Jungle Pep Rally, the Greek Row “Darty” and the Break the Stage Greek Step Show in the evening. Saturday’s schedule starts early, with the homecoming parade at 8 a.m. A block party will take place at noon, with the football game later in the afternoon.

Game: 5 p.m. Saturday vs. Lincoln University (CA); available on Jaguar Sports Network.

Information: www.subr.edu/landing-page/homecoming-2023-home

Tennessee State University

When: Oct. 8-14

Events: LeBron James and Maverick Carter’s SpringHill Company will launch The Shop UNINTERRUPTED HBCU Tour with a live taping of the show Friday at TSU. The day’s schedule also includes a pep rally in the morning, the “We Are One” day party in the afternoon and a gala reception and step show in the evening. Saturday starts early with the homecoming parade, allowing time to squeeze in a nap before football kicks off later in the day. The Essence of Big Blue homecoming party will follow the game.

Game: 6 p.m. Saturday vs. Norfolk State University; available on ESPN+.

Information: www.tnstate.edu/alumni/homecoming/index.aspx

Clark Atlanta University

When: Oct. 15-22

Events: Besides CAU’s traditional homecoming pep rally, tailgate and football game, the week’s festivities also will include comedy, fashion and step shows. There also will be a celebrity basketball game, as well as a hip-hop concert starring Latto, Quavo and Rob49.

Game: 2 p.m. Oct. 21 vs. Central State University; available on HBCU GO.

Information: www.clarkatlantahomecoming.com

Howard University

When: Oct. 15-22

Events: Don’t miss Bison Madness, the official kickoff to basketball season, as well as other homecoming week events, including a career fair, student fashion show, Yardfest and the pregame tailgate.

Game: Noon Oct. 21 vs. Norfolk State University; available on ESPN+.

Information: https://homecoming.howard.edu

Florida A&M University

When: Oct. 21-28

Events: Highlights of the homecoming week schedule include a comedy show featuring Chico Bean; a concert with Nardo Wick, Mariah the Scientist, Rob49 and Toosii; the Homecoming Set Friday Marketplace; FAMFest; the Rattler Strike Band Festival; and the Hills Have Vibes tailgate.

Game: 4 p.m. Oct. 28 vs. Prairie View A&M University; available on ESPN Network.

Information: https://homecomingatfamu.com

Hampton University

When: Oct. 22-29

Events: Themed as “Pirates Island,” this year’s homecoming will include a live taping of The Shop UNINTERRUPTED; a concert starring Nardo Wick, Mariah the Scientist and Lola Brooke; the Blue & White Day Party; and a Bon Voyage Brunch for alumni before they head back home.

Game: 2 p.m. Oct. 28 vs. North Carolina A&T State University; available on FloSports

Information: https://home.hamptonu.edu/homecoming

Morehouse University and Spelman College

When: Oct. 22-29

Events: The Atlanta HBCUs will celebrate homecoming during the same week. Enjoy neo-soul and hip-hop concerts – the latter will star Lil Durk, Young Nudy and Veeze – as well as a fashion show, Yardfest and the SpelHouse tailgate.

Game: 2 p.m. Oct. 28 vs. Kentucky State University; available on ESPN+.

Information: https://morehouse.edu/homecoming

North Carolina Central University

When: Oct. 29-Nov. 4

Events: The week will feature a gospel concert, talent showcase, homecoming drag show, late-night breakfast, kickoff bike ride and the Ultimate Chicken Wednesday day party.

Game: 3:30 p.m. Nov. 4 vs. Norfolk State University; available on ESPN+.

Information: www.nccu.edu/the-ultimate-homecoming-experience

North Carolina A&T State University

When: Oct. 29-Nov. 5

Events: It’s known as G.H.O.E. – the Greatest Homecoming on Earth. Highlights include a homecoming pep rally, a live taping of The Shop UNINTERRUPTED, the Step Yo Game Up step show, Aggie Fan Fest and the Aggie Homecoming Concert, which will star Summer Walker, Lil Durk, Flo Milli, Coco Jones and YTB FATT.

Game: 1 p.m. Nov. 4 vs. Towson University; available on FloSports.

Information: www.ncat.edu/homecoming