2023 has been a historic year for the entertainment industry. This year, the Writers Guild of America (WGA) and the Screen Actors Guild — American Federation of Television and Radio Artists (SAG-AFTRA) went on strike to demand better wages, treatment, and rights for artists and creators. It marked the first time both unions issued a work stoppage since 1960, and it brought the industry to its knees.

Thankfully, that’s all behind us now, and Hollywood is back up and running, which bodes well for 2024. But despite the upheaval, this year still managed to have some bright spots. From romance and historical dramas to sci-fi and comedies, 2023 had some onscreen hits.

TV shows we loved

The Bear

I know there is a lot of talk about Hulu’s The Bear, a comedy-drama about Carmy (Jeremy Allen White) turning his family’s Chicago sandwich shop into a fine dining restaurant and whether he and his sous-chef Sydney (Ayo Edebiri) are a thing (they shouldn’t be until he sees a therapist), and for good reason. The writing is so good, I’ve seen both seasons twice — minus “Fishes” (season two, episode six), once was enough, thank you — and Robert Townsend, who plays Sydney’s dad, is such a treat each time. – Channing Hargrove

I didn’t know what to expect when I tuned into season one of The Bear, but I’m so glad I took a chance on this show. It’s one part workplace comedy, one part family drama, and it’s a fun watch. Season one followed the drama and pathos of Carmy, one of the most esteemed chefs in the world, as he returned to Chicago after his older brother’s death to run his family’s take-out spot. But season two is where the magic happens. In the latest season, we dive deeper into each of the characters — Carmy, Sydney, Richie (Ebon Moss-Bachrach), Marcus (L-Boy), and Tina (Liza Colón-Zayas). While the whole season is a great watch, episode seven (“Forks”) stands out. I don’t know about you, but I definitely shed a thug tear at the end of that one. – Britni Danielle

Keivonn Woodard (left) and Lamar Johnson (right) in “The Last of Us.” Liane Hentscher/HBO

The Last of Us

When it comes to zombies, you can usually count me out. But after hearing about The Last of Us video game from one of my friends, I knew the show would have more to offer than just plowing through the undead with reckless abandon. Like the game, HBO’s TV adaptation follows Ellie (Bella Ramsey) and Joel (Pedro Pascal) as they traverse post-apocalyptic America after it’s been overrun by a fungal plague that’s turned people into zombies. While the show definitely has its fair share of creepy monsters and jump scares, the real magic happens between the characters — and the show’s guest stars. Though there are several standout episodes (shout out to Nick Offerman and Murray Bartlett for episode three), my favorite of the season is episode five, “Endure and Survive.” It’s action-packed, exciting, and heartbreaking, but the best thing about it is the performances by Keivonn Woodard and Lamar Johnson. – Britni

Julia

I didn’t immediately watch Julia, Max’s look at chef and author Julia Child as she pioneered her own cooking show on public television when it premiered in 2022, but I started this year and worked my way to season two. The shots of the food are glorious, and watching Alice Naman, a Black production assistant, rise through the ranks at the network is just as rewarding. — Channing

I didn’t grow up watching Julia Child on television, but I did enjoy seeing her life play out in the 2009 film Julie & Julia. So when Max debuted its new drama Julia, about the life of the acclaimed chef, in 2022, I was hooked. This season has seen Julia break more barriers, but the standout for me is Alice Naman, played by Brittany Bradford. Though Alice is a composite character based on many women and Black TV producers in the 1960s, I appreciated her addition and perspective to the show. Also? I love that Alice has a fine-a– boo named Isaac, played by Tosin Morohunfola, and a full life. On Julia, Alice isn’t the token Black girl in the show. Instead, she brings heart, smarts, and an interesting storyline of her own. — Britni

The Gilded Age

HBO’s period drama The Gilded Age was created and written by Julian Fellowes, the man behind Downton Abbey. The nighttime soap opera’s drama is very subtle, and the wardrobe is a major focal point, but the real draw is Peggy Scott, a Black writer from Brooklyn, New York working with editor T. Thomas Fortune. — Channing

Ball gowns and fancy teas and drama — oh my! The Gilded Age is like the 19th-century version of The Real Housewives of New York, with way more money and no fist fights. The show follows New York’s oldest and richest families, fighting for influence and acceptance in polite society. I’ll be honest: I tuned in for historical white nonsense (my fave!) but was pleasantly surprised by the addition of Peggy Scott (Denée Benton), an upper-middle-class Black woman who ends up working as a secretary for Agnes van Rhijn (Christine Baranski), an OG of the old money New York families. Despite the show taking place just a few years after the Civil War, Peggy is able to move about New York society, writing stories about women’s suffrage and the plight of Black people to boot. Give it a try. — Britni

Abbott Elementary

Listen, if you want to laugh, this is a solid bet. Quinta Brunson’s Abbott Elementary is a wholesome network comedy that illuminates the hilarious — and serious — issues facing public schools and gives us a dose of workplace drama. Now that the strikes are over, I’m glad we’ll get a new season this February because we definitely need to know how things play out between Janine (Brunson) and Gregory (Tyler James Williams). I’m shipping them hard, but we’ll see what the folks at Willard R. Abbott Elementary School have in store for us. — Britni

Jaz Sinclair as Marie Moreau in “Gen V.” Amazon Studios

Gen V

If you’re a fan of Amazon Prime Video’s The Boys, you’ll love Gen V. The show is an extension of The Boys universe and follows a group of college-age superheroes as they learn how to use their powers, presumably for good. But of course, everything isn’t what it seems. Instead of being forces for good, these young heroes are spoiled, entitled, reckless, and some are even dangerous. I won’t give too much away, but I’ll say this: If you hate full-frontal, lots of foul language, heroes behaving badly, and absurdly bloody fight scenes, this one is definitely not for you. But the rest of us are patiently waiting for season two. – Britni

Honorable mentions: Primo, Fargo (season 5), and Only Murders in the Building

What could have been…

The Morning Show

In A Bronx Tale, Lorenzo tells his son, “The saddest thing in life is wasted talent.” Apparently, the folks behind The Morning Show never got that message. This season, Nicole Beharie joined the Apple TV+ drama and immediately started putting up buckets. To the writers’ credit, they let her cook — but only for exactly one episode — before benching her to tank for a top draft pick. The result? Season three is a mess, partly because they didn’t maximize the cast’s talent. A tip for the show’s writers: Nicole Beharie is a generational talent. Stop playing and build around her. – Britni

Films we loved

Renaissance: A Film By Beyoncé

In September, I saw Renaissance, the tour in Houston, Texas, and still enjoyed watching the concert film on the big screen. My major takeaway is that wherever I see Beyoncé, and the level of execution she puts into her craft, I’m left wondering where I can execute to the best of my ability in my life, whether professionally or personally. – Channing

Rye Lane

If you know me, then you know I love a good rom-com. And a British rom-com? Count me in double! Directed by Raine Allen-Miller, Rye Lane follows Dom (David Jonsson) and Yas (Vivian Oparah), who encounter each other in a bathroom when Yas hears Dom crying over a break-up. When they finally see each other at an art exhibit, they spend the rest of the day hanging out and walking through South London’s Rye Lane market. After a series of hilarious— and vulnerable — hijinx, Dom and Yas grow closer, but will they have a happy ending? You’ll have to watch to find out. – Britni

Honorable mentions: Cypher and Across the Spider-Verse

