HBCU combine: Here’s which NFL draft prospects caught scouts’ eyes — and why

METAIRIE, Louisiana — All 32 NFL teams were in attendance at the New Orleans Saints’ practice facility on Monday to watch draft prospects at the NFL’s third annual combine for historically Black colleges and universities.

Forty-seven athletes from the Central Intercollegiate Athletic Association, Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference, Southwestern Athletic Conference and Southern Intercollegiate Athletic Conference participated in the HBCU combine. It was the first event in a weeklong showcase of HBCU athletes that will culminate in the HBCU Legacy Bowl on Saturday.

Jackson State University cornerback Isaiah Bolden was the sole HBCU player selected in the 2023 NFL draft. Several other HBCU players, including former Lane College defensive end Andrew Farmer, have used the HBCU combine and the Legacy Bowl to catapult their NFL careers.

“The opportunity to come to the HBCU combine is everything,” Farmer told Andscape on Monday. “I was able to show scouts how explosive I was, how fast I was, that I’m a good person [with] good character, an intelligent player. I talked to almost every team after my combine, so it was definitely a blessing.”

Here are some of the HBCU athletes whose performances stood out at the combine.

Best impression: Jarveon Howard, Alcorn State University

Alcorn State University running back Jarveon Howard runs drills at the 2024 HBCU combine on Feb. 19 at Ochsner Sports Performance Center in Metairie, Louisiana. Cheryl Gerber/AP Images for NFL

Alcorn State running back Jarveon Howard was arguably the top player for most of the scouts at the combine. Howard, who measured at 5-feet-10 and 215 pounds, displayed his athleticism and ability to fluidly change directions. He also finished with the top 40-yard dash time for running backs, with an official time of 4.52 seconds. He also led the running backs group with the highest vertical jump (36.5 inches) and the longest broad jump (10 feet, 8 inches).

Best passer: Davius Richard, North Carolina Central University

North Carolina Central quarterback Davius Richard proved why he repeated as MEAC offensive player of the year. Scouts loved his accuracy and velocity on the ball during position drills. Besides having a great throwing day, Richard ran an official time of 4.6 seconds in the 40-yard dash.

Best interview: Ian Wheeler, Howard University

Howard running back Ian Wheeler won over many scouts during the interviews. Several scouts described him as the smartest player on the field, with in-depth knowledge of Howard’s offense. Wheeler also showed his versatility as a running back and receiver during position drills, and he ran an official time of 4.57 seconds in the 40-yard dash.

Eye test: R.J. Mobley, Winston-Salem State University

R.J. Mobley of Winston-Salem State was the tallest wide receiver at slightly over 6-feet-1, and he was the only wide receiver to measure over 200 pounds. Several scouts said Mobley looked the part of an NFL receiver, with the largest hands, longest wingspan and longest arms. His 4.5-second 40-yard dash and 31-inch vertical jump helped him land on scouts’ draft list.

𝗧𝗛𝗘 𝗙𝗔𝗦𝗧𝗘𝗦𝗧 𝗣𝗟𝗔𝗬𝗘𝗥 𝗔𝗧 𝗧𝗛𝗘 𝗖𝗢𝗠𝗕𝗜𝗡𝗘!



Eric Smith ran a 4.39 in this video, but his second run was a 4.32!



Smith has the fastest unofficial time at the @HBCULegacyBowl Combine. #FAMU | #Rattlers | #RELOAD | #REPEAT pic.twitter.com/6Dx8i8c7Xj — Florida A&M Football 🏈 (@FAMU_FB) February 19, 2024

Fastest time: Eric Smith, Florida A&M University

Florida A&M defensive back Eric Smith registered the fastest time, 4.34 seconds in the 40-yard dash. He and another Florida A&M player, wide receiver Marcus Riley, finished in the top 5 for the 40-yard dash.

Best defensive player: John Huggins, Jackson State University

Jackson State safety John Huggins turned heads during the defensive position drills due to his ability to quickly change direction and his ball-tracking skills. Huggins recorded an official time of 4.45 seconds in the 40-yard dash. He finished in the top 3 in all of the speed and agility testing for the defensive players at the combine. Huggins also had the best broad jump of the combine (11 feet, 1 inch) and tied for the highest vertical jump (38.5 inches).

Best conference: SWAC

With the performances by Howard of Alcorn State, Huggins of Jackson State, and Smith and Riley of Florida A&M, the SWAC was dominant.

Florida A&M University wide receiver Marcus Riley participates in the HBCU NFL Combine on Monday at Ochsner Sports Performance Center in Metairie, Louisiana. Cheryl Gerber/AP Images for NFL

Biggest takeaway: Coming into the combine, many scouts had few HBCU players listed as potential Day 3 draft selections and considered most combine attendees as priority undrafted free agents. After workouts, several scouts said they wouldn’t be surprised if a couple of the players were late-round draft picks.