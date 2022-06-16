Gifts for fathers and father figures on their day

Father’s Day is right around the corner, and while it doesn’t get the fanfare of Mom’s counterpart in May, it’s still a helpful reminder to do something thoughtful for the father figure in your life. With that said, your person is probably impossible to shop for. Either they have everything they want already or they don’t want you to spend your money on them. So we did the heavy lifting for you and found the perfect in between.

Below, you’ll find a list of gifts, many from Black-owned brands, to help your fathers feel pampered in ways they would (probably!) never think to do for themselves.

Charlie Hustle Black Yankees T-Shirt

DICK’S Sporting Goods

$36

Licensed by the Negro Leagues Baseball Museum, this Charlie Hustle T-shirt is a lot cooler than a clichéd sports jersey, as it’s a nod to the New York Black Yankees in Harlem, co-founded by dancer and actor Bill “Bojangles” Robinson, and active from 1931 to 1948.

Harlem Candle Co. Speakeasy Candle

Harlem Candle Co.

$98

This scent is a throwback to the smoky air floating around gambling tables that filled speakeasies during the Harlem Renaissance, a celebration of the New York-based brand’s founder’s love of Harlem and jazz. Its ceramic canister doubles as a catchall.

Diddy’s DeLeón Reposado Tequila

DeLeón Tequila

$43.99

Your dad will earn some cool points with this boutique tequila from Diddy (or is it Brother Love now?) on his bar cart.

Bernard James Cole Ring

Bernard James

$950

Hear me out: This signet ring is slim enough to be worn on the pinkie for just a hint of understated glamour.

Wales Bonner ‘Sunrise’ Bowling Shirt

$623.26

British fashion designer Grace Wales Bonner reimagines how elegant menswear can be and this bowling shirt is no exception with its cotton-and-silk blend and pearl buttons.

Bianca Saunders Twisted Tailored Shorts

$491.05

An updated take on Bermuda shorts with Black British designer Bianca Saunders’ signature twisted inseam.

UGG Scuff Slippers

UGG

$90

Encourage dear old dad to kick off his shoes and slide into these barefoot (it’s recommended) after a long day.

Boon Boona Roasted Coffee Subscription

Boon Boona

$34

This coffee subscription will allow the giftee to choose two coffees and the cadence when they arrive at his doorstep.

Tyler, the Creator’s Unisex French Waltz

$150

You won’t need to call anyone if you get lost while wearing this opulent jasmine mixed with a rose-y musk scent.

West Elm Crosley C6 Turntable

$250

Crosley’s turntable is just analog enough to elicit a “What you know about this, young’un?”

Adidas x Gucci Gazelle Sneakers

Gucci

$850

Gucci’s nostalgic take on Adidas legacy Gazelle sneaker pays homage to its athletic roots.

Pharrell’s Humanrace Routine Pack

Humanrace

$126

Anything Pharrell and skin care is an easy sell. Have you seen his skin?

The Ideal Bartender Book

$11.95

Tom Bullock was the first Black man to publish a cocktail book and his offering, The Ideal Bartender, is a peek at life pre-Prohibition.