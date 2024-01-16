G League Ignite forward Ron Holland diary: ‘I want to go showcase what I can do’

G League Ignite forward Ron Holland looks on during the game against the Austin Spurs on Jan. 7 at The Dollar Loan Center in Henderson, Nevada.

G League Ignite forward Ron Holland is the latest player who will be sharing insight into his life on and off the court through a monthly video diary.

Phoenix Suns guard Bradley Beal is currently participating in a monthly video and diary this season as well. NBA players Draymond Green, Vince Carter, Trae Young, CJ McCollum, Fred VanVleet, De’Aaron Fox, Cade Cunningham, James Wiseman and Josh Jackson have participated in previous diaries.

In Part 3 of his video diary for Andscape, Holland, projected as a lottery pick in the 2024 NBA draft, talks about starting the new year off in South Dakota, spending time with family over the holidays, the target on the G League Ignite’s back, playing at the G League winter showcase, the emotions over having a teammate waived, his ambitions to be at NBA All-Star Weekend and a moment of trash talk and confrontation he had in a Jan. 7 game against the Austin Spurs.

Battling at the free throw line for position against Spurs forward Julian Washburn, Holland came face-to-face with Washburn, who is 6-8 and 210 pounds, after being thrown down.

“It got a little competitive,” Holland said. “It was a trash-talking moment. Dude was talking to me, saying, ‘You’re not good; you’re not who everybody says you [are].’ And I mean this as humble as possible: They could be in the position I’m in.

“I think it comes from a place of respect, but also like I’m trying to dominate you because they know what dominating me could mean for them. I respect that because if I’d seen someone that’s projected lottery […] I’d be trying to dominate them as well.”

Holland also said he wants to play in the Rising Stars game at NBA All-Star Weekend in Indianapolis on Feb. 16.

“I want to go showcase what I can do, and show the world how much I can fit into the NBA game,” Holland said. “I think it’ll be good going out and playing against the NBA dudes, just getting a taste of what my dream is. Me being able to play in that game shows I can fit in.”