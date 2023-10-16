Football was always more than a game for college rivals turned NFL teammates

Yale University alumnus Calvin Hill and Morgan State University alumnus Mark Washington first met as college football rivals in the 1960s when Baltimore native Hill worked out at Morgan State’s Hughes Memorial Stadium.

They later bonded as NFL teammates on the Dallas Cowboys and have maintained a lifetime friendship rooted in respect for their respective schools, the game that changed the course of their lives, and each other.

Andscape writer-at-large William Rhoden brought Hill and Washington together for a conversation in late September during the weekend of the NAACP Harmony Classic, which pitted the two schools against each other. Yale defeated Morgan 45-3.

In the video, the longtime friends discuss:

(5:17) Their memories of playing in the Yale Bowl.

(7:09) The allure of Morgan State to recruits: “You’ll know the head coach, and he’ll know you.”

(9:42) Hill’s experience at an Ivy League school.

(11:13) Washington’s perception of the HBCU experience.

(13:33) What impressed Hill about Yale.

(16:14) The current state of college football: “Money talks.”