Florida A&M’s Isaiah Major follows in the footsteps of Rattlers’ past stars on defense

Florida A&M University senior Isaiah Major is a finalist for the Buck Buchanan Award, which is given annually to the FCS defensive player of the year.

Three schools and a position change later, linebacker Isaiah Major is now the anchor of Florida A&M University’s defense, which helped the Rattlers earn their first berth to the Cricket Celebration Bowl in Atlanta.

The Oklahoma native was named the Southwestern Athletic Conference defensive player of the year this season and is a finalist for the Buck Buchanan Award, which is given annually to the FCS defensive player of the year. He finished the season with 100 total tackles, 11.5 tackles for loss, 5 quarterback hurries and 3 pass breakups.

“[It’s] definitely a blessing to even be considered the best player at a conference,” Major told Andscape. “To see the growth and to actually achieve goals, and mine was just to be better than I was a year before in all aspects, it feels good. The hard work is paying off.

“It’s a process definitely to be this far from home. … But it’s a process, a path you got to be willing to go along. The journey has done more good than bad.”

Five years ago, Major was a running back for Millwood High School in Oklahoma City. He won two state championships before switching to the linebacker position for his senior year, which Major called a business decision to help with college recruitment.

Despite playing only one season in his new position, in 2019 he received an offer to play at the University of Central Oklahoma. He stayed there for one season before transferring to Independence Community College, a junior college in Independence, Kansas.

“Nobody wanted to take a gamble on me, so I ended up going Division II [and] was too close to home. I ended up just, yeah, leaving the team, went to juco and changed my life,” Major said. “I would say juco got me ready and well prepared. In juco, you see some of the best talent from around the world, essentially guys from Power 5 conferences, FBS schools, G5 [Group of 5] schools, etc. So, for us all to be on one team, I definitely saw some talent.”

Florida A&M University linebacker Isaiah Major (center) was named the 2023 Southwestern Athletic Conference defensive player of the year. Florida A&M Athletics/Kyrease Desseau

At Independence, Major played numerous positions for the defense for two seasons, and his versatility caught the attention of Florida A&M co-defensive coordinator Ryan Smith.

“We saw Isaiah Major’s Hudl film, and he actually played a little bit everywhere, so you knew he was a football player because he plays safety, Sam linebacker or nickel,” Smith said. “You knew he was going to be special, and he just came in and went to work. So, you know that when you do those things, you’re gonna have a chance to be pretty good.”

Major joined the Rattlers in 2022 as a middle linebacker. In his first season at Florida A&M, he finished with 83 total tackles, 13.5 tackles for loss, 3 pass breakups and 1 fumble recovery, earning All-SWAC Second Team defense honors.

“He’s that guy, he’s able to run really, really fast and change directions. He does a really good job with diagnosing plays, and he studies a lot of film,” Florida A&M coach Willie Simmons said. “He knows what’s coming out [and] he anticipates things. He’s a cerebral football player. And I think all those attributes, the tangibles as far as the speed and athleticism, along with the intangibles of his knowledge of football, his work ethic and drive, is what makes him the player that he is.”

After Florida A&M defensive end Isaiah Land graduated and departed for the NFL earlier this year, his teammates looked to Major to fill the void. As the middle linebacker, Major made it a priority to be a vocal leader on defense when in zone coverages to make sure everyone knew their assignment.

“He just brings a lot of energy every day. There’s no day I feel like he doesn’t have any energy,” said Florida A&M defensive back Javan Morgan.

“He transitioned well. Once [former defensive back] Markquese Bell and Land left, people were looking for another leader for the defense, and I feel like he stepped up. When people put their eyes on him and asked him to do it, he did it.”

Heading into his senior year, Major spent a lot of time watching film to help determine whether an offense was running a pass or run play. Having spent a year playing alongside Land, who is a defensive end for the Indianapolis Colts, Major also frequently asked his former teammate for advice.

“My teammates made it pretty easy for me. We’re all leaders – it’s how I see it,” Major said. “But Isaiah Land definitely helped me in the year before being a leader and the voice of the defense. He taught me to just lead by example. That’s something that he was big on, that [the team] would follow if they see you working as hard as you can.”

Related Story Markquese Bell capitalizing on Dallas Cowboys opportunity Read now

Bell, now a linebacker for the Dallas Cowboys, still visits Florida A&M’s program.

“Bell actually, like, gave me a couple of pointers at games and just helped me see stuff different,” Major said. “As far as Isaiah Land, just last year he told me when it’s time to make the play, make the play, make your money, but ultimately to relax.”

According to Simmons, Major shares a lot of similarities with the former Rattlers turned NFL players.

“Major’s a throwback football player,” Simmons said. “But the common denominator between all three of those guys is just the love for football, that burning desire to just give everything to and on the football field. I can’t remember either of those guys missing a practice.

“Whether it’s cold weather, it’s hot outside, raining or whatever – he’s practicing. He’s energized [and] upbeat. … Zay’s an overachiever.”

The Rattlers, who also won their first SWAC title this season, are now one game away from accomplishing their ultimate goal: winning the Celebration Bowl. They will face Howard University for the Black college football national championship at noon Saturday.

“I definitely want to go out on top. I want us to go and win the Celebration Bowl,” Major said. “That’s definitely what I want my legacy to be, and I want FAMU to be remembered that this was the class that went and did it – that went undefeated in the SWAC, won the SWAC championship, won the Celebration Bowl and set a new [standard] for generations to come.”