Father’s Day is almost here. Don’t wait any longer to get Dad a gift!
Check out our list of products from Black-owned brands
Dear old dad and our other father figures don’t want you to spend any money on them in the name of a Hallmark holiday. But because you’re going to do it anyway, we’ve curated a list of products from Black-owned brands that will show just how much they mean to you.
Domain Custom Cutting Board
Customize this cutting board with a name or monogram for an aesthetically pleasing way to carry the meat to the grille.
The Cut Buddy
This tool helps maintain your lineup and beard between haircuts.
Oui the People shave set
The kit includes a single-blade rose gold safety razor that prevents razor burn and ingrown hairs, pack of 10 refillable blades, and a gel-to-milk shaving cream.
BeautyStat Universal Essentials Skincare Kit
A duo that works together to diminish dark marks while plumping and firming the skin.
Asorock Watches ‘All Black Mansa’
Inspired by the Malian emperor Mansa Musa, this watch will make your father feel like a king.
Scott Porter Miami Duppy Fragrance
A cologne scented with notes of amber, tonka bean and saffron.
Johnny Nelson ‘All Power Fist’ Necklace
This fist makes a powerful statement.
Maison Noir ‘Other People’s Pinot Gris’
A fun addition to your father’s bar, described as “juggling apples, pears and peaches while dancing to Pharell’s ‘Happy.’ ”