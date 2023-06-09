Father’s Day is almost here. Don’t wait any longer to get Dad a gift!

Dear old dad and our other father figures don’t want you to spend any money on them in the name of a Hallmark holiday. But because you’re going to do it anyway, we’ve curated a list of products from Black-owned brands that will show just how much they mean to you.

Domain Custom Cutting Board

Andscape illustration

Customize this cutting board with a name or monogram for an aesthetically pleasing way to carry the meat to the grille.

$135

The Cut Buddy

Andscape illustration

This tool helps maintain your lineup and beard between haircuts.

$9.94

Oui the People shave set

Andscape illustration

The kit includes a single-blade rose gold safety razor that prevents razor burn and ingrown hairs, pack of 10 refillable blades, and a gel-to-milk shaving cream.

$134

BeautyStat Universal Essentials Skincare Kit

Andscape illustration

A duo that works together to diminish dark marks while plumping and firming the skin.

$29

Asorock Watches ‘All Black Mansa’

Andscape illustration

Inspired by the Malian emperor Mansa Musa, this watch will make your father feel like a king.

$185

Scott Porter Miami Duppy Fragrance

Andscape illustration

A cologne scented with notes of amber, tonka bean and saffron.

$69.99

Johnny Nelson ‘All Power Fist’ Necklace

Andscape illustration

This fist makes a powerful statement.

$150

Maison Noir ‘Other People’s Pinot Gris’

Andscape illustration

A fun addition to your father’s bar, described as “juggling apples, pears and peaches while dancing to Pharell’s ‘Happy.’ ”

$25