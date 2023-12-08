Family’s dual cancer diagnoses doubled the heartache for Langston University coach

ESPN’s 2023 V Week runs through Dec. 10. During the fundraiser for cancer research, Andscape is republishing articles and telling new stories about early detection, research and survivorship in the Black community. The V Foundation’s Stuart Scott Memorial Cancer Research Fund honors Scott’s legacy by awarding grants to scientists who are addressing racial disparities in cancer outcomes and providing opportunities to researchers from diverse backgrounds. ESPN and the V Foundation are proud to support this fund in Stuart’s honor. Donate at v.org/stuart.

Langston University football coach Quinton Morgan’s family has faced cancer on multiple fronts.

In this video, Morgan speaks with Andscape about how his son and older brother were diagnosed with different types of cancer and how Morgan labored to support them simultaneously.