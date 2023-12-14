Exclusive: Vice President Kamala Harris to attend Cricket Celebration Bowl in Atlanta

Vice President Kamala Harris will attend the Cricket Celebration Bowl in Atlanta on Dec. 16. Harris is an alum of Howard University, the Mid-Eastern Atlantic Conference champion team that will play in the game.

Vice President Kamala Harris will attend the Cricket Celebration Bowl in Atlanta on Saturday to support her alma mater Howard University as it plays Florida A&M University for the championship, her press secretary told Andscape exclusively.

Harris will watch the game from a suite at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. The game will kick off at noon and air live on ABC.

During the game, Harris will sit for an interview with ESPN’s Tiffany Greene and Jay “Sky” Walker. Other details of her schedule before and after the game are still being finalized.

“We are delighted Vice President Harris will take time out of her busy schedule to support her alma mater. It means a great deal to our administration, coaches and most of all our student-athletes,” said Howard athletic director Kery Davis.

“The Celebration Bowl is a celebration of HBCU excellence, and there is no better example of that excellence than VP Harris.”

Howard won the Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference title in November to earn the university’s first Celebration Bowl berth. The MEAC is 6-1 in Celebration Bowl play since the inaugural game in 2015.

Harris, who graduated from Howard in 1986, is the first woman and first graduate of a historically Black college or university to be elected as vice president.

“Having Kamala Harris, vice president of the United States and an HBCU alumna, attend the Celebration Bowl allows our student-athletes to see that no dream is out of their reach and no goal is unattainable,” said Tiffani-Dawn Sykes, Florida A&M’s vice president and director of intercollegiate athletics. “It is without a doubt an honor and a privilege to have her in attendance to celebrate with the SWAC and MEAC champions at the Cricket Celebration Bowl.”

Harris also attended the Howard men’s basketball team’s first-round NCAA tournament game against Kansas in March at Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines. After the Bison lost 96-68, Harris spoke with the team in the locker room.

"You made all us Bison so proud." ❤️@VP Kamala Harris delivered a postgame message to @HUMensBB 👏 #MarchMadness pic.twitter.com/zwQFcwlWYX — NCAA March Madness (@MarchMadnessMBB) March 16, 2023

Her attendance at the Black college football national championship game will mark her second trip to Atlanta this year to support HBCUs.

In September, Harris visited Morehouse College to speak with students from the Atlanta University Center Consortium – Morehouse, Spelman College, Clark Atlanta University and Morris Brown College. During Harris’ monthlong nationwide Fight for Our Freedoms College Tour, she visited the campuses of a dozen campuses, including HBCUs North Carolina A&T State University and Hampton University.