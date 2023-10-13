Andscape roundtable: Why Colorado Buffaloes coach Deion Sanders has taken over college football

Colorado coach Deion Sanders gives a pregame interview before a game against USC at Folsom Field on Sept. 30 in Boulder, Colorado.

Andscape senior editor Erik Horne, writer-at-large William Rhoden and senior columnist Clinton Yates and Jean-Jacques Taylor, president of JJT Media Group and author of Coach Prime: Deion Sanders and the Making of Men, sat down in Boulder, Colorado, to discuss the phenomenon of Colorado Buffaloes coach Deion Sanders. In the video, the group discusses:



(0:50) Sanders’ impact on three generations of Black journalists

(5:45) Why Sanders’ story has taken over college football

(10:45) Sanders’ complicated relationship with HBCU football

(21:13) Misconceptions about Sanders’ coaching and recruitment of players

(31:30) What’s next for Sanders and how he can shape college football

(39:20) Final thoughts

Check out the rest of Andscape’s coverage of Deion Sanders here.