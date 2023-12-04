Your December 2023 Andscape horoscope

Usually, Sagittarius season aims to bless us with festive vibes for the holidays, a last hurrah of sorts before we go into the deep freeze of winter — aka Capricorn season. Though as the sun makes its seasonal transition, December feels like a mixed bag. Brainy Mercury enters pragmatic Capricorn on the 1st, while values-driven Venus moves into the emotional depths of Scorpio a few days later. We may be focusing on more practical or serious matters this month rather than holiday fun.

As we continue to wrestle with the growing number of humanitarian, economic, and environmental crises, the anxiety, depression, and burnout many of us are feeling is real. Capricorn season encourages us to conserve our energy and resources, to use its grounded energy to keep our nervous system regulated as we work toward something better. The new moon in buoyant Sagittarius arrives midmonth just in time to encourage us not to give up on the kind of future we want, while the full moon in nurturing Cancer at the end of the month aims to show us what the power of love can do.

With Mercury also going retrograde, first in Capricorn, then in Sagittarius, we can expect holiday shopping and travel to be more stressful than usual. Employing small, yet impactful ways to push back against capitalism and consumer culture can be helpful, such as rethinking gift giving. On the upside, Mercury retrograde can be useful for reconnecting with friends and family as well as ancestral wisdom to get us through these tough times. December does end on a more promising note with Venus entering joyful Sagittarius and lucky Jupiter turning forward in feel-good Taurus, invoking the spirit of generosity, hope and resilience. As we journey through Capricorn season, we’re reminded that patience and persistence do pay off.

Key dates

Mercury enters Capricorn – Dec. 1

Venus enters Scorpio – Dec. 4

New Moon in Sagittarius – Dec. 12

Mercury retrograde begins – Dec.13 Capricorn season begins – Dec. 21

Mercury enters Sagittarius – Dec. 23

Full Moon in Cancer – Dec. 26

Venus enters Sagittarius – Dec. 29

Jupiter direct in Taurus – Dec. 30

Aries

You may be focused most on career and financial planning as planets in Capricorn visit your zone of fame and honors, while Venus in Scorpio visits your zone of debts and shared resources. As you think about what you desire for the new year, the Sagittarius new moon invites you to think big. However, with Mercury retrograde for most of December, you’ll need to develop a practical plan of action. As such, it can be a good time to review your career or business goals, revise your job search strategy, or reexamine your beliefs or your attitude about the world and your role in it.

If you have a partner, the two of you may be discussing what you want to accomplish together for 2024. Having Venus traveling through the depths of Scorpio can also be useful for building healthy intimacy in a budding relationship or an existing one. Meanwhile, aim to connect with loved ones under the full moon in tenderhearted Cancer. Venus’ move to adventurous Sagittarius offers some mood-boosting energy. As Jupiter turns forward, money improves.

Taurus

You may be bursting with ideas of places you want to go and new experiences you want to try. With relationship-oriented Venus stationed in Scorpio, your partnership zone, consider ways that you can enlist the help of others to reach your goals. The new moon in Sagittarius can assist you in attracting new opportunities or funding. It can also help you cut toxic ties and cut back on how much you’re spending or consuming, especially when Mercury goes retrograde in Sagittarius.

Capricorn season can be a catalyst for growth as it encourages you to reach for the stars. Mercury retrograde in this enterprising sign may help you rediscover a passion, dream or project that you may have believed was a lost cause. When the full moon in intuitive Cancer illuminates your communication sector, there may be news to celebrate or a rush of inspiration to run with. This full moon could also facilitate an auspicious meeting or exchange. Venus entering lucky Sagittarius followed by lucky Jupiter turning direct in your self-image sector can also lead to good things.

Gemini

The new moon in bountiful Sagittarius paves the way for new partnerships and collaborations. However, as planets in cautious Capricorn travel through your zone of intimacy and shared resources, be choosy about who you align with. Finances are also spotlighted this month, and under Mercury retrograde in Capricorn, there may be a money matter to sort out. When Mercury dips back into Sagittarius, it can help you to renegotiate agreements or contracts. Additionally, the full moon in security-conscious Cancer could bring a new stream of income or provide you the opportunity to successfully resolve a financial issue.

As feel-good Venus visits Scorpio, you might be moved to zhuzh up your self-care routine or incorporate more pleasure into your day-to-day life. Consider holistic practices like acupuncture or reiki that support your mind, body, and soul for the best results. Come late December, Venus moves to Sagittarius. If a relationship has been rocky, Venus may be able to help you work things out. Meanwhile, the end of Jupiter retrograde in your spiritual sector aims to restore your faith in the greater good.

Cancer

Your love life looks promising as romantic Venus travels through passionate Scorpio. If you’re single and looking, it can be a great time to socialize or slide into someone’s direct messages, particularly as Capricorn season activates your relationship sector. Just keep in mind that communicative Mercury will go retrograde come midmonth, which could cause hiccups with texting, conversation, or making date plans. Too, rekindling a connection with someone from your past is also an option. If you’re already in an established relationship, December is optimal for reconnecting with your bae.

The new moon in inspiring Sagittarius can provide you with the push you need to jump-start your wellness routine or handle a health matter. Searching for a new job? The new moon can help you with that as well. Do be mindful that Mercury will also be retrograde in Sagittarius later this month, so be careful of overcommitting or making important decisions without giving yourself enough time to do your due diligence. Harness the full moon at the end of the month (along with forward-moving Jupiter) for success with your goals.

Leo

As multiple planets in Capricorn spotlight your health and work zone and Venus in Scorpio treks through your home sector, you may be looking to bring more tranquility, beauty, or organization to your space, especially when Mercury goes retrograde midmonth. If you’re considering entertaining friends or family at home, it might be better to keep plans low-key, so you don’t get stuck with all the prep and cleanup that goes with it. Capricorn season will underscore the need to take as best care of yourself as you can.

The Sagittarius new moon inspires fun for you and your loved ones or the chance to do something special that’s just for you. With Mercury going retrograde in Sagittarius and feel-good Venus joining the party later this month, this can be your chance to reconnect with your playful or creative self. Your love life gets poppin’ too. Near the Cancer full moon, you may be too pooped to do much of anything. Rest up, though. You’ll need your energy to take advantage of the opportunities Jupiter in Taurus wants to bring you once it goes direct.

Virgo

The lusty vibes of Capricorn season will help you get your fill of fun and delicious debauchery. Mercury retrograde can often be difficult for you, but as Mercury backtracks through Capricorn, you may be more than happy to step back from some of your usual responsibilities and do whatever feels good in the moment. With yummy Venus in Scorpio visiting your communication zone and a warmhearted Cancer full moon happening in your friendship sector, December is optimal for catching up with familiar faces, attending holiday parties, or entertaining your romantic side.

By midmonth, the spotlight returns to your home life with the new moon in Sagittarius. You can work with this moon to find a new residence or resolve issues with your family or where you currently live. When Mercury dips back into Sagittarius, unexpected problems could arise with regards to these matters, so go slow. Venus arrives in Sagittarius at the end of the month, which can help you to smooth out the hiccups. Plus, the end of Jupiter retrograde could mean a little more luck coming your way.

Libra

With planets in energetic Sagittarius keeping your itinerary full for the first half of the month, Capricorn season will feel like a welcome respite. But Mercury retrograde in Capricorn could bring up family drama or annoying home-related concerns. When Mercury buzzes back into Sagittarius, be prepared for shenanigans with holiday travel, mail and shipping, online banking and commerce, and crossed signals. Minimize frustration by being flexible, asking for help, and knowing when to step away for your own peace of mind.

When the new moon in Sagittarius arrives, it can assist you in identifying the ideas or interests you want to pursue next year. Mercury retrograde in Sagittarius can be ideal for closing out old business and fine-tuning work in progress. Once magnetic Venus enters Scorpio, it can aid you in getting what you want and remind you of how worthy and deserving you are. Meanwhile, the full moon in Cancer may bring an opportunity to celebrate an achievement. Venus gets to Sagittarius at the end of the month, amplifying your creative thinking. Jupiter going direct could alleviate money woes.

Scorpio

Attractive Venus moves to your sign, filling your zone of confidence and self-image with love and feel-good vibes. Get glam and spoil yourself. Venus will increase your magnetism too, helping you attract the right people, experiences, and business prospects. The new moon in Sagittarius will also be of assistance, enabling you to improve your finances. But beware of mistakes or delays concerning your cash when Mercury goes retrograde in your money zone in late December.

In the meantime, as Mercury retraces its steps in Capricorn, your communication sector, reconnecting with old clients or business associates can benefit you. Mercury retrograde in Capricorn can also be useful for revisiting projects related to writing, marketing, tech or media. Of course, getting back in touch with friends, cousins, or siblings you haven’t seen in a while is another way to use it. Under the full moon in nourishing Cancer, wanderlust may strike. Try and go somewhere that feeds your soul. When Venus enters Sagittarius, and Jupiter turns forward in your partnership zone at the end of the month, support won’t be too far away.

Sagittarius

There’s an uplifting, restorative quality to the Sagittarius new moon, which can ignite your fire, aid you in healing your body, or master the art of self-forgiveness. For any goal you have in mind, call on the new moon for assistance. But don’t get too far ahead of yourself, as Mercury retrograde might hamper your progress. Instead of just barreling forward into the next project, or being careless with your words and actions, think carefully about your next move.

Capricorn season brings money to the fore, which could be frustrating. But it may help you to rethink your values in terms of where you put your dollars. On the plus side, the Cancer full moon in your sector of shared resources promises to benefit you financially. Perhaps relief arrives by way of a gift or unexpected help. Overall, hold off on implementing any major changes though, at least until Mercury goes forward in January. Venus entering your sign ramps up your allure. As Jupiter retrograde in Taurus ends, it could improve a health or work matter.

Capricorn

You may have plenty of reasons to pat yourself on the back for all that you’ve done or experienced this past year. With affectionate Venus traveling through ride-or-die Scorpio, your social sector, expect to receive a show of love and recognition from friends and supporters. As talkative Mercury travels through Capricorn, aim to connect with people this month for business and camaraderie. The timing is great for joining a team or cause you care about or spending time with your besties.

Try to be mindful of what you say and post once Mercury goes retrograde to minimize unnecessary drama. When the new moon in Sagittarius arrives, activating your zone of rest and retreat, you’re encouraged to step back from the hustle and noise for a bit and take time to replenish your reserves. You’ll have a lot more energy when your birthday season begins. Easy does it, though. Focus on relaxation and being with people who get you, as December encourages quiet and close-knit connections. The Cancer full moon will be a wonderful time to gather with friends and family.

Aquarius

December may feel stop-and-go, not just because of Mercury retrograde but also because planets in Capricorn will be visiting your zone of rest. You might feel caught between wanting to socialize and wanting to be alone. On the upside, the Sagittarius new moon can be a wonderful time to engage in mutual aid and community care, as well as working to create the future you envision. Yes, doing this will consume a lot of your time and energy, which is why Capricorn season is the perfect time for a break.

Since Mercury is retrograde for most of the month, expect to feel some uncertainty about what’s next. Know the fog will lift come January. Retrogrades often remind us that it’s OK to not have all the answers or live life at full speed. There are times where mystery and stillness are required. Journaling could bring clarity and comfort. Meanwhile, the Cancer full moon reminds you to take care of yourself as much as you take care of others. When Jupiter retrograde comes to a close, acknowledge the emotional growth you’ve done.

Pisces

Your motivation returns as December’s planets charge up your career zone and your sector of hopes and wishes. If you’re looking for some planetary power to catapult you forward, the new moon in aspirational Sagittarius will lend you its magic. Yet as Mercury retrograde brings progress to a halt, you may need to exercise patience with your ability to get your plans off the ground. Take this time to sit with your thoughts and get clear about the direction that you want to go. Enlisting the help of an accountability partner or joining a group with shared goals could be useful.

The good news is that December will be about more than just work. It’s also about giving yourself space to imagine, create, and explore. Passionate Venus in Scorpio cruises through your zone of expansion and travel, inviting you to feed your senses through learning and adventure. With Capricorn season illuminating your friendship sector, and the full moon in nourishing Cancer lighting up your zone of pleasure, the second half of the month should bring you a few holiday treats.