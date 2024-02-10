Up Next
Camp Valid: Southern University students let the good times roll on and off campus
Jaguars roam over to The Blue Store and Spanky’s Daiquiris for food and fun
Welcome to Andscape’s new video series Camp Valid, which spotlights students’ favorite spots on and around historically Black colleges and universities.
In this episode of Camp Valid, host Diane Isom returns to her alma mater, Southern University in Louisiana, shows viewers around campus with the help of some fellow Jaguars and visits local spots The Blue Store and Spanky’s Daiquiris.