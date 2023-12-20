Beyoncé made 2023 into a silver disco ball

This was the year Beyoncé turned the world silver.

In celebration of the singer’s seventh studio album, Renaissance, and its 56-stop world tour, fans got into formation, wearing the color silver to the show. Many recreated Beyoncé’s stage looks, glued sequins on cowboy hats, and one notable “stan” even dressed up like an alien.

The tour kicked off in May, without any music videos for the album, and the BeyHive demanded to know where the visuals were. She finally answered after seeing a fan’s sign in the audience at the Louisville, Kentucky, show: “You are the visual.”

And fans have risen to the moment. Months before Beyoncé asked showgoers to attend the September concerts during Virgo season wearing silver (in honor of her birthday), fans had already dictated that the dress code for the tour would be disco ball silver. As her tour was entering its last few weeks, the singer took to her website to ask fans to don the metallic color in honor of her zodiac season.

“Virgo season is upon us,” she wrote. “This tour has been such a joy and as we approach the last month, my birthday wish is to celebrate with you wearing your most fabulous silver fashions to the shows 8.23 – 9.22! We’ll surround ourselves in a shimmering human disco ball each night. Everybody mirroring each other’s joy. Virgo season together in the house of chrome.”

The Dallas Observer reported a major increase in the sales of silver and disco-inspired pieces ahead of Beyoncé’s stop Sept. 21 in Dallas. TMZ reported Etsy seller Sequin Fans saw a “200% sales increase in silver apparel and a 400% bump in overall traffic,” and another, Radiancy Designs, recorded more than four times its usual website traffic, “80% of that coming from fans searching ‘Renaissance Tour’-related keywords” on Google. CNN reported Etsy sellers received messages from panicked concertgoers willing to pay for expedited shipping.

The silver theme continued beyond the tour to the concert film’s premiere in Los Angeles and London. Singer-actor Kelly Rowland wore a silver sequin Jean Paul Gaultier Haute Couture dress with a cone bra straight off the fall 2023 runway and onto the chrome carpet in LA. Actor Lupita Nyong’o wore an oversize silver sequin Mach & Mach blazer, and designer Law Roach wore a silver knit Balmain suit and overcoat.

In LA, Beyoncé wore a custom silver Versace dress, opera-length silver gloves, and platinum silver hair for the occasion. It was a perfect reflection of the look of all her fans, human or alien.