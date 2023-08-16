Aux Cord Chronicles XXIV: Songs of the summer

From left to right: Sexyy Red, Latto and Gunna are among the top contenders for the summer’s best tracks.

Hip Hop at 50 is our year-long look at the people, sound, art, and impact of hip-hop culture on the world.

The question of whether songs of the summer still exist is still unanswered. But that doesn’t mean dope records stopped dropping. With music streaming and the massive amounts of material out there, popular songs are just heard in several different ways now.

So, for the latest installment of our Aux Cord Chronicles series, Andscape’s own Sheila Matthews and Justin Tinsley run through several of their favorite joints to drop this summer. From Burna Boy, GloRilla, IDK, Latto, Gunna, Young Thug, Victoria Monet and more. If nothing else, we’ve got you a dope playlist to play at the next kickback.

TiaCorine — ‘FreakyT’

TiaCorine dropped this a few months ago, and it received a bevy of co-signs and mentions. Now, it’s gained legs outside of TikTok. The song’s definitely the perfect summer vibe. — Sheila Matthews

Burna Boy — ‘Sittin’ on Top of the World’

He can’t help but make a summertime hit at this point. Burna Boy doesn’t miss. — SM

Young Thug feat. Drake — ‘Oh U Went’

Drake will remind everyone why he’s that guy whenever he feels like it. “Oh U Went” may not be the biggest summer hit the currently incarcerated Young Thug has ever had, but this is absolutely one of the best Drake verses in a good minute. — Justin Tinsley

Sexyy Red — ‘Pound Town’

It’s been a Sexyy summer since Sexyy Red pulled up. She kicked off the summer with this hit single and continues to carry us through with “SkeeYee.” Her tape is the gift that keeps on giving, so it wouldn’t be a shocker if she carried us through the fall too. — SM

Teejay — ‘Drift’

This song is excellent in its original form, but the sped-up version is an Afrobeats and Amapiano party fan favorite this summer. It keeps the crowd dancing and moving all night. — SM

Ice Spice & Nicki Minaj — ‘Princess Diana’

I can’t help but be in a “baddie mood” when Ice Spice comes on. Although this dropped a few months ago, it’s the song choice of every Instagram story/reel and the ambient noise you’re left with after a car full of baddies passes by you with the windows down, racing to brunch. — SM

Quavo feat. Future — ‘Turn Yo Clic Up’

Yes, petty Future showed up here name-dropping Russell Wilson (prompting the Denver Broncos quarterback to respond with his own petty). But Future also dropped one of the best guest features of the summer here. Both things can be true at the same time. — JT

Gunna — ‘F-kumean’

Say what you will, but he beat the allegations in my book with this one! This marked Gunna’s first top 10 solo Billboard record. — SM

Janelle Monae – ‘Lipstick Lover’

If this were 2004, the incomparable Janelle Monae’s infectious lead single to the brilliant album The Age of Pleasure would’ve been a BET Uncut mainstay. In 2023, it’s but the latest example of a career that has masterfully explored a list of topics, including sex, sexuality, social critique and far more. — JT

Latto feat. Cardi B — ‘Put It on Da Floor Again’

Latto delivered quotable bars and high energy, making this the song of choice for every TikTok and award show performance this summer. Putting Cardi B on the remix gave it the switch-up necessary to continue gaining traction. — SM

Luh Tyler — ‘Back Flippin’

At only 17, North Florida native Luh Tyler shows no signs of slowing up anytime soon. Even though this came out in 2022, it’s been hard to escape “Back Flippin” this summer, thanks in part to the massive views it racked up on social media and his summer tour. — SM

Davido feat. Musa Keys — ‘Unavailable’

Davido floats over the beat, talking about how he’s revoking access to people and taking control of his life. Regardless of the controversy that allegedly prompted this song, it’s a good reminder to protect your peace this summer. — SM

Victoria Monét — ‘On My Mama’

Simply put, she doesn’t miss. Consistency is Victoria Monét’s friend. — SM

Don Toliver feat. Kali Uchis — ‘4 Me’

It’s risky business to try and rework Beenie Man and Mya’s Neptunes-produced classic in “Girls Dem Sugar.” Seriously, 9.9 times out of 10, I would not recommend it. The only reason it’s not 10 times out of 10 is because Don Toliver and Kali Uchis pulled off a good cover here. Also, while we’re at it, Toliver’s collaboration with Charlie Wilson, “If I Had,” deserves some major love, too.

I’ll go as far as to say Don Toliver and Killer Mike have the two best projects of 2023.— JT

Veeze feat. Lil Uzi Vert — ‘GOMD (Remix)’

Veeze is doing it big right now. You can’t talk about Detroit rap right now and not include him. He has a place on both playlists and Instagram captions this summer between this single and his recently released album. — SM

Flyana Boss — ‘You Wish’

There was no escaping Flyana Boss this summer, and rightfully so. They’re a fun duo filling a gap that music is missing — a fun summertime hit. — SM

IDK feat. Saucy Santana and Jucee Froot — ‘Pinot Noir’

This song may not be on the radar of some people’s summer lists yet, but it should be before the end of the summer. Good vibes, good bars and great energy. — SM

GloRilla — ‘Lick or Sum’

In the history of rap’s raunchiest records, Three 6 Mafia’s “Slob On My Knob” ranks near the top. So it makes total sense that GloRilla, one of the new age stars from Memphis, Tennessee, would add her spin to one of the city’s definitive anthems. — JT

Aminé & KAYTRANADA feat. Pharrell Williams — ‘4EVA’

It’s quite the necessary addition for that boat ride you’re planning to end the summer off right while curating your Instagram reel. Because that’s what happens nowadays. — SM

Young Nudy feat. 21 Savage — ‘Peaches & Eggplants’

They’ve got a hit with this one! From the club to the aux at the pregame, you can’t help but get hyped when it comes on. — SM

Baby Keem and Kendrick Lamar — ‘The Hillbillies’

The most fun song of the summer. There, I said it. — JT