Andscape roundtable: What’s next for Draymond Green after another suspension?

Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green reacts after being ejected for a flagrant foul during the second half against the Phoenix Suns at Footprint Center on Dec. 12 in Phoenix.

On Wednesday night, Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green was suspended indefinitely by the NBA, and, per the league, will be required to meet “certain league and team conditions” before he can return to play.

In a release Wednesday, the NBA said it took into account “Green’s repeated history of unsportsmanlike acts” in its decision.

Green received his third ejection of the season Tuesday night in a 119-116 loss to the Phoenix Suns. Green was docked with a flagrant foul 2 with 8:23 left in the third quarter when he swung and hit Suns center Jusuf Nurkic in the head while defending him.

Before the suspension came down, Andscape senior editor Erik Horne, senior NBA writer Marc J. Spears and writer-at-large William C. Rhoden discussed the repercussions.