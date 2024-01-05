Up Next

HBCU Football

Andscape roundtable: What Willie Simmons’ Florida A&M exit means for HBCU football coaches

Talking the offseason coaching carousel, the ‘Deion Sanders Effect’ and more

    Willie Simmons
    Florida A&M head coach Willie Simmons holds the Orange Blossom Classic trophy after defeating Jackson State at Hard Rock Stadium on Sept. 3, 2023, in Miami Gardens, Florida. Rich Storry/Getty Images
    By

    Andscape senior editor Erik Horne, writer-at-large William C. Rhoden, senior HBCU writer Mia Berry and ESPN associate editor for trending topics Kalan Hooks discuss the football coaching carousel at historically Black colleges and universities in the offseason. Already, Southern (Eric Dooley) and Grambling (Hue Jackson) have fired their coaches, Texas Southern (Clarence McKinney) and Alcorn State (Fred McNair) did not renew their coaches’ contracts, and Florida A&M lost its coach, Willie Simmons, to a Power 5 conference school. In the video, the group discusses:

    (0:59) Simmons going from winning the Cricket Celebration Bowl at Florida A&M as head coach to joining Duke as a running backs coach.
    (8:00) The Deion Sanders effect at multiple HBCUs this offseason.
    (12:03) The unprecedented amount of head coaching changes among HBCUs this offseason.
    (14:33) The volatility of head coaching at the HBCU level.
    (18:32) What HBCUs can do to retain their head coaches.

