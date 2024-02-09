Up Next
NFL
Andscape Roundtable: The case for Doug Williams in the Pro Football Hall of Fame
Discussing why the first Black quarterback to win Super Bowl MVP should be enshrined in Canton
Andscape senior editor Erik Horne talks with writer-at-large William C. Rhoden and senior NFL writer Jason Reid, who are in Las Vegas for Super Bowl LVIII, about pioneering quarterback and Super Bowl XXII MVP Doug Williams and why he should be in the Pro Football Hall of Fame despite not having the statistical profile of a traditional Hall of Fame quarterback.
Williams was the first Black quarterback to win Super Bowl MVP honors in 1988 when the then-Washington Redskins beat the Denver Broncos 42-10 in San Diego.
