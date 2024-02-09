Up Next

NFL

Andscape Roundtable: The case for Doug Williams in the Pro Football Hall of Fame

Discussing why the first Black quarterback to win Super Bowl MVP should be enshrined in Canton

Up Next From Sports

    By

    Andscape senior editor Erik Horne talks with writer-at-large William C. Rhoden and senior NFL writer Jason Reid, who are in Las Vegas for Super Bowl LVIII, about pioneering quarterback and Super Bowl XXII MVP Doug Williams and why he should be in the Pro Football Hall of Fame despite not having the statistical profile of a traditional Hall of Fame quarterback.

    Williams was the first Black quarterback to win Super Bowl MVP honors in 1988 when the then-Washington Redskins beat the Denver Broncos 42-10 in San Diego.

    Check out the rest of Andscape’s Super Bowl LVIII coverage here:

    This Story Tagged: Commentary Doug Williams Locker Room Talk NFL Super Bowl Super Bowl LVIII