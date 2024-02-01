Andscape roundtable: Raheem Morris, Jerod Mayo and Black coaches in the NFL hiring cycle

(Note: This video was recorded before the Washington Commanders hired Dallas Cowboys defensive coordinator Dan Quinn as their head coach on Thursday.)



Andscape senior editor Erik Horne, writer-at-large William C. Rhoden, senior NFL writer Jason Reid and senior writer David Dennis Jr. talk about the Black coaches involved in the NFL’s latest hiring cycle and if it was a positive cycle for Black coaches. The team also gets into what was the most surprising hire of the cycle: Jerod Mayo in New England, Raheem Morris in Atlanta or Antonio Pierce in Las Vegas, and what it hopes to see for Black NFL coaches in the future.